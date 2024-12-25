The $10 Hair Accessory French Women Use to Make Their Updos Look Much Chicer

I don't often get jealous, but when I do, it's usually because I'm envious of women who can easily throw their hair into an easy updo and look effortlessly chic. Over the years, I've observed fashion people using various hair accessories—including scrunchies, hair scarves, and claw clips—to keep their updos in place. Recently, however, I've noticed women on TikTok and Instagram and even in person using something new (at least to me) to create relaxed and stylish buns: French hairpins.

For those who may be unfamiliar, allow me to describe the French hairpin. Originating in France during the 1600s, this large, U-shaped accessory is designed to wrap and secure all of your hair in place, enabling the creation of a myriad of hairstyles. Unlike traditional bobby pins, which can be short and straight, French hairpins feature a longer, curvier design with a rounded tip that minimizes slippage. Their gentle grip means they're less likely to pull at the hair, cause breakage, or leave unsightly dents.

The charm of this chic accessory lies in its remarkable ability to produce stunning hairstyles with minimal effort. It may seem intimidating at first, but all it takes is gathering your hair, twisting it upward, and pinning it downward. My favorite part is that I can effortlessly release the entire hairstyle with a simple pull of the pin, letting my hair cascade back down to its natural state—untouched and free-flowing.

French hairpins are available in a plethora of sizes and styles, making them suitable for various hair types and textures. I've embraced this trend after being inspired by social media, and I've discovered that they work wonderfully on second- and third-day hair. I find that they hold better in slightly tousled strands. If I want to use one on freshly washed hair, I apply texturizing spray to add a bit of grip. To achieve the cool-girl French-pin look, pull out a few front pieces of your hair once the hairpin is set in place.

Don't overlook the power of this little clip. Keep scrolling to shop the best French hairpins and elevate your hair game.

Shop the best French hairpins:

Frdtluthw Large French Hair Pins Metal U-Shaped Hair Sticks(pack of 2, Gold&silver)
FRDTLUTHW
French Hair Pin

The pin that many TikTok users swear by.

Kitsch French Hair Pin
KITSCH
French Hair Pin

A great option for those with long, thick hair.

Sleek Chignon French Hair Pin
The Hair Edit
Sleek Chignon French Hair Pin

This pin is a bit smaller than others, so it's best for those with short or thin hair.

Bindya Metal Hair Pins, Set of 4
Bindya
Metal Hair Pins

Grab this set and hand out the extras to your friends and co-workers.

Glossy Knot Hair Pin
Lelet NY
Glossy Knot Hair Pin

This pin will complement any elegant holiday outfit.

6pcs French Hair Pins for Thick Hair French Twist Pin Wavy U Shaped Hair Pins Fashion Hair Pins for Styling Chignon Pin for Women Hair Accessories for Women Christmas and Holiday Gifts
Tiefebene
French Hair Pin

This is the number one newly released hairpin on Amazon.

Hair Pin in Chantilly Wings
Emi Jay
Hair Pin in Chantilly Wings

This makes such a cute gift.

Kaia Amazonite French Pin
Lelet NY
Kaia Amazonite French Pin

The semiprecious amazonite cabochon is such a beautiful touch.

Willbond 6 Pieces French Hair Pins Simple Metal U Shaped Hairpins Gold Hair Fork Sticks 2 Prong Updo Chignon Pins for Women Lady Buns Hair Accessories(gold, Silver)
WILLBOND
French Hair Pin

Amazon shoppers rave about how sturdy these are.

Les Classiques Hair Pin
Alexandre de Paris
Les Classiques Hair Pin

This one would blend in really nicely with dirty-blonde hair.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

