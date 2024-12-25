I don't often get jealous, but when I do, it's usually because I'm envious of women who can easily throw their hair into an easy updo and look effortlessly chic. Over the years, I've observed fashion people using various hair accessories—including scrunchies, hair scarves, and claw clips—to keep their updos in place. Recently, however, I've noticed women on TikTok and Instagram and even in person using something new (at least to me) to create relaxed and stylish buns: French hairpins.

For those who may be unfamiliar, allow me to describe the French hairpin. Originating in France during the 1600s, this large, U-shaped accessory is designed to wrap and secure all of your hair in place, enabling the creation of a myriad of hairstyles. Unlike traditional bobby pins, which can be short and straight, French hairpins feature a longer, curvier design with a rounded tip that minimizes slippage. Their gentle grip means they're less likely to pull at the hair, cause breakage, or leave unsightly dents.

The charm of this chic accessory lies in its remarkable ability to produce stunning hairstyles with minimal effort. It may seem intimidating at first, but all it takes is gathering your hair, twisting it upward, and pinning it downward. My favorite part is that I can effortlessly release the entire hairstyle with a simple pull of the pin, letting my hair cascade back down to its natural state—untouched and free-flowing.

French hairpins are available in a plethora of sizes and styles, making them suitable for various hair types and textures. I've embraced this trend after being inspired by social media, and I've discovered that they work wonderfully on second- and third-day hair. I find that they hold better in slightly tousled strands. If I want to use one on freshly washed hair, I apply texturizing spray to add a bit of grip. To achieve the cool-girl French-pin look, pull out a few front pieces of your hair once the hairpin is set in place.

Don't overlook the power of this little clip. Keep scrolling to shop the best French hairpins and elevate your hair game.

Shop the best French hairpins:

FRDTLUTHW French Hair Pin $7 SHOP NOW The pin that many TikTok users swear by.

KITSCH French Hair Pin $10 SHOP NOW A great option for those with long, thick hair.

The Hair Edit Sleek Chignon French Hair Pin $13 SHOP NOW This pin is a bit smaller than others, so it's best for those with short or thin hair.

Bindya Metal Hair Pins $24 SHOP NOW Grab this set and hand out the extras to your friends and co-workers.

Lelet NY Glossy Knot Hair Pin $228 SHOP NOW This pin will complement any elegant holiday outfit.

Tiefebene French Hair Pin $14 SHOP NOW This is the number one newly released hairpin on Amazon.

Emi Jay Hair Pin in Chantilly Wings $29 SHOP NOW This makes such a cute gift.

Lelet NY Kaia Amazonite French Pin $178 SHOP NOW The semiprecious amazonite cabochon is such a beautiful touch.

WILLBOND French Hair Pin $7 SHOP NOW Amazon shoppers rave about how sturdy these are.

Alexandre de Paris Les Classiques Hair Pin $67 SHOP NOW This one would blend in really nicely with dirty-blonde hair.