It's been a fantastic month for fans of red carpet style. First, we had the Met Gala, where Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter left us speechless with their dresses. Now we've set our sights on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 79th year. The legendary event has always been the epitome of French glamour and is attended by the most stylish celebrities in the world. Did you know, by the way, that the Cannes Film Festival has a strict dress code for gala screenings? Sneakers are "forbidden" on the red carpet, but Kristen Stewart and other celebrities have boldly broken the rules over the years.
This year, the red carpet looks are seriously impressive. Barbara Palvin Sprouse announced her pregnancy in a Miu Miu gown, while Simone Ashley dug into the Alexander McQueen archives for her F/W 05 dress. Scroll down to get all the details on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival's best dressed celebrities. Might I suggest also taking a look at my retrospective of the best Cannes looks of all time? It includes late fashion icons such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and more.
Be sure to check back here often, as we'll be updating our roundup until the festival ends on May 23.
Latest Videos From
WHO: Barbara Palvin Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse
WHAT: Attending the Trophée Chopard ceremony
WEAR:On Barbara:Willy Chavarria S/S 26 dress
WHO: Demi Moore
WHAT: Attending the premiere of La Vie D'Une Femme
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.