Sleeping Beauties vs. Villains: Celebs Took Sides With Their Met Gala Beauty Looks
It's the first Monday in May. You know what that means, right? The 2024 Met Gala is happening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. This year, the event benefits and celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The official dress code is The Garden of Time, based on a 1962 short story of the same name.
We expected to see a lot of floral, fairytale-inspired outfits—and we did. (That's not to say we're not impressed. Some of the best fashion looks will live in our heads rent-free for the rest of the year.) What we didn't expect were such contradictory hair and makeup looks. Whether light and springy or dark and vampy, it seemed like almost every celebrity chose to channel an inner heroine or villain. And you know what? We can't decide which side to endorse, because they're equally stunning. Ahead, check out our favorite "sleeping beauty" and "villain" beauty looks from the 2024 Met Gala. Then, make your choice.
Sleeping Beauty: Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid looks like she stepped straight out of a fairytale with her blonde hair pinned up into bob-length curls. Her flushed cheeks and red lipstick are giving us some Snow White vibes in the best way.
Villain: Zendaya
Leave it to Zendaya to make one of the most jaw-dropping appearances at the Met Gala. Her thin, arched eyebrows; dark eye makeup; and red-black lipstick coalesced into one of the most unique and editorial looks of the night. It's giving 1920s silent-film star meets evil queen, and we love it.
Sleeping Beauty: Madelyn Cline
We can't decide which element of Madelyn Cline's beauty look we love more. Is it the long waves flowing down her back? Or is it the powdery white eye shadow that made her eyes pop? We'll get back to you when we have an answer.
Villain: Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain never shies away from bold makeup looks, so we expected something major for the Met Gala. Needless to say, we weren't disappointed. Her bold, brown-toned makeup makes us want to take a turn to the dark side.
Sleeping Beauty: Elle Fanning
Seeing as Elle Fanning played Princess Aurora (aka Sleeping Beauty) opposite Angelina Jolie's Maleficent, it's only fitting that she chose a light, airy, and ethereal makeup look. We love how her glass-like skin matches her Balmain gown.
Villain: Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo's makeup look is major. Judging by the insect details on her suit jacket, we can't help but think that the spidery lashes were an intentional choice.
Sleeping Beauty: Ayo Edebiri
Looking fresh-faced and youthful, Ayo Edebiri made the case for bringing back statement blush. And not just any statement blush but a bright pop of pink.
Villain: Alexandra Daddario
What requires kohl-rimmed eyes, dark lashes, and a golden headpiece in the shape of a snake? It's not a riddle. The answer is Alexandra Daddario's Met Gala look. We're obsessed. Again, it makes a strong case for abandoning light, springy aesthetics for darker, vampier ones. Think Maleficent over Sleeping Beauty.
Shop Our Favorite On-Theme Beauty Products
For a sleeping beauty, a soft pink highlighter that will make your skin shine.
For a villain, a long-wearing black eyeliner to lend some intensity to your gaze.
For a sleeping beauty, a bright pop of pink for blushing cheeks.
For a villain, a dark and sultry take on a classic vanilla fragrance.
For a sleeping beauty, a pink pressed powder that brightens the under-eye area.
For a villain, an aptly named rich berry lipstick.
Kaitlyn McLintock is an Associate Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, she recently relocated back to her home state of Michigan where she works remotely. Prior to Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading digital publications, including InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Hello Giggles, and Coveteur. Before that, she held a long-term internship and subsequent contributor position at Byrdie. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working her way through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
