Sleeping Beauties vs. Villains: Celebs Took Sides With Their Met Gala Beauty Looks

It's the first Monday in May. You know what that means, right? The 2024 Met Gala is happening at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC. This year, the event benefits and celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The official dress code is The Garden of Time, based on a 1962 short story of the same name.

We expected to see a lot of floral, fairytale-inspired outfits—and we did. (That's not to say we're not impressed. Some of the best fashion looks will live in our heads rent-free for the rest of the year.) What we didn't expect were such contradictory hair and makeup looks. Whether light and springy or dark and vampy, it seemed like almost every celebrity chose to channel an inner heroine or villain. And you know what? We can't decide which side to endorse, because they're equally stunning. Ahead, check out our favorite "sleeping beauty" and "villain" beauty looks from the 2024 Met Gala. Then, make your choice.

Sleeping Beauty: Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid looks like she stepped straight out of a fairytale with her blonde hair pinned up into bob-length curls. Her flushed cheeks and red lipstick are giving us some Snow White vibes in the best way.

Villain: Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leave it to Zendaya to make one of the most jaw-dropping appearances at the Met Gala. Her thin, arched eyebrows; dark eye makeup; and red-black lipstick coalesced into one of the most unique and editorial looks of the night. It's giving 1920s silent-film star meets evil queen, and we love it.

Sleeping Beauty: Madelyn Cline

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't decide which element of Madelyn Cline's beauty look we love more. Is it the long waves flowing down her back? Or is it the powdery white eye shadow that made her eyes pop? We'll get back to you when we have an answer.

Villain: Emma Chamberlain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain never shies away from bold makeup looks, so we expected something major for the Met Gala. Needless to say, we weren't disappointed. Her bold, brown-toned makeup makes us want to take a turn to the dark side.

Sleeping Beauty: Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing as Elle Fanning played Princess Aurora (aka Sleeping Beauty) opposite Angelina Jolie's Maleficent, it's only fitting that she chose a light, airy, and ethereal makeup look. We love how her glass-like skin matches her Balmain gown.

Villain: Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo's makeup look is major. Judging by the insect details on her suit jacket, we can't help but think that the spidery lashes were an intentional choice.

Sleeping Beauty: Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking fresh-faced and youthful, Ayo Edebiri made the case for bringing back statement blush. And not just any statement blush but a bright pop of pink.

Villain: Alexandra Daddario

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What requires kohl-rimmed eyes, dark lashes, and a golden headpiece in the shape of a snake? It's not a riddle. The answer is Alexandra Daddario's Met Gala look. We're obsessed. Again, it makes a strong case for abandoning light, springy aesthetics for darker, vampier ones. Think Maleficent over Sleeping Beauty.

Shop Our Favorite On-Theme Beauty Products

Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Satin Pink Liquid Highlighter $24 SHOP NOW For a sleeping beauty, a soft pink highlighter that will make your skin shine.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Perversion $23 SHOP NOW For a villain, a long-wearing black eyeliner to lend some intensity to your gaze.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pink Pop $42 SHOP NOW For a sleeping beauty, a bright pop of pink for blushing cheeks.

D.S. & Durga Deep Dark Vanilla Eau de Parfum $210 SHOP NOW For a villain, a dark and sultry take on a classic vanilla fragrance.

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder in Baby Pink $35 SHOP NOW For a sleeping beauty, a pink pressed powder that brightens the under-eye area.