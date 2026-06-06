When it comes to what makes French style so universally beloved and, well, frankly iconic, few items have achieved the same cult status as Repetto ballet flats. They're beloved by Parisian women for decades, and the classic flats were first conceived of as dance shoes before they became immortalized when Brigitte Bardot wore the designs in her 1956 film And God Created Woman.
Now, of course, they're hallmarks of Parisian street style and have garnered an international fanbase of loyal shoppers who collect them in multiple colors. It's no longer just in Paris, though. Repetto's have been steadily gaining momentum stateside with celebrities in NYC and L.A. stepping out in the iconic ballet flats nonstop and proving that the timeless shoe is just as relevant in 2026 as it was when it first became a French-girl favorite.
From Kaia Gerber, who has worn a pair from her collaboration with the brand with jeans, skirts, and dresses nearly every day this month, to Phoebe Dynevor and Maude Apatow, who favor the slightly heeled Camille pair, It girls all seem to agree on the beloved French flats right now. Ahead, see how the style set is wearing the flats and shop the pairs worth adding to your rotation.