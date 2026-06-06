I Don't Have Tickets to the French Open, But If I Did, I'd Bring These 7 Summer Beauty Essentials

From iconic French pharmacy products to newfound favorites.

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Content creator Claire Most at the French Open

(Image credit: @claire_most)

I've learned a lot about the power of manifestation from watching Instagram and TikTok videos. Because of this, I'm somewhat confident that, eventually, I might get the chance to attend the French Open. I've followed all the right steps (or, at least, I think I have). I've clearly stated my desire to attend. I've visualized what it would be like to sit courtside, feeling the sun on my shoulders and listening to the thwack of the tennis ball and the slip of sneakers on clay. Then, I did my best to detach from it, letting the desire exist without willing it into existence.

Will it work? Who knows. I guess we'll have to check back in a year. (Hopefully, I'll be updating this exact article from a sunny corner café in Paris.) Until then, though, I can satisfy my tennis itch by watching the women's final (Saturday, June 6) and the men's final (Sunday, June 7). I can also curate a list of the French beauty essentials I'd either A) apply before attending or B) bring along with me. These summery selections range from old-school pharmacy icons to newfound favorites.

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.