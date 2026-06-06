I've learned a lot about the power of manifestation from watching Instagram and TikTok videos. Because of this, I'm somewhat confident that, eventually, I might get the chance to attend the French Open. I've followed all the right steps (or, at least, I think I have). I've clearly stated my desire to attend. I've visualized what it would be like to sit courtside, feeling the sun on my shoulders and listening to the thwack of the tennis ball and the slip of sneakers on clay. Then, I did my best to detach from it, letting the desire exist without willing it into existence.
Will it work? Who knows. I guess we'll have to check back in a year. (Hopefully, I'll be updating this exact article from a sunny corner café in Paris.) Until then, though, I can satisfy my tennis itch by watching the women's final (Saturday, June 6) and the men's final (Sunday, June 7). I can also curate a list of the French beauty essentials I'd either A) apply before attending or B) bring along with me. These summery selections range from old-school pharmacy icons to newfound favorites.
EMBRYOLISSE
Lait-Crème Concentré Multi-Function Moisturizer
Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré is one of my favorite French pharmacy products. The multipurpose, six-in-one formula can be used as a moisturizer, a makeup primer, a skin-soothing mask, a post-sun treatment, an after-shave product, and even a cleansing emulsion in a pinch.
Even though it lays beautifully under makeup, I tend to use it as a moisturizer on fresh-faced, no-makeup days. Even without a drop of concealer or foundation, it makes my skin look smooth, plump, and hydrated. I would be the perfect base for a au naturel courtside look.
La Roche-Posay
Anthelios UV Air Daily Supercharged Serum Sunscreen SPF 50
Whenever I'm in Europe, I stock up on sunscreen formulas that aren't available in the U.S. However, there are a select few Americanized SPFs that I'd consider good enough to bring with me, and La Roche-Posay's Anthelios UV Air Daily Supercharged Serum Sunscreen is one of them. It has a light-as-air, serum-like texture that sinks into the skin and delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 as well as skin-quenching hydration. Thanks to potent antioxidants, it also delivers 16-hour anti-pollution protection. I can layer it again and again without pilling, smudging, or a ghostly white cast.
Typology Paris
Glow Drops — 5% Vitamin C + Aloe Vera
I envision my French Open look as fresh, radiant, and natural, so while I won't use traditional concealer or foundation, I will indulge in a few of this Glow Drops. They feature a non-sticky, hydrating base with pearlescent particles suspended throughout. Translation? It gives me an instant glow boost. The extra antioxidant boost from vitamin C is the cherry on top.
Violette_FR
Plume Blush Feather Matte Cream-To-Powder Cheek Melt - Rose Fumé
Lately, I've been all about the no-mascara look, opting for a pop of blush and a juicy lip product instead. When it comes to the former, I can't get enough of Violette_FR's new Plume Blush. The featherlight formula blends like a cream and diffuses like a powder, for the prettiest, most divine flush of color.
Clarins
Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil - 04 Pitaya
I can't mention a juicy lip oil without thinking of this Clarins pick. The hydrating formula bursts onto the lips, delivering sheer color with high-gloss shine.
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Dry Oil
Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Dry Oil is an icon. I love the original (it's hydrating, lightweight, non-greasy, and smells divine), but when I'm out in the sun, I opt for the shimmering version. It gives my limbs a stunning golden iridescence.
Avène
Thermal Spring Water
Last but not least, I'll need something to refresh my skin and cool me down when the UV index is high. For that, I can't think of a better product than Avène's iconic Thermal Spring Water. It's hydrating, mineral-rich, and lightweight enough not to disturb makeup or sunscreen. It's the final step in creating my hypothetical low-effort, yet high-impact courtside aesthetic.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.