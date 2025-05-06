Doechii's Met Gala Look Includes a Detail You Can Only See If You Zoom Way In

It's swoon-worthy.

Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
in News

Us Who What Wear editors had been waiting with bated breath for Doechii to make her very first Met Gala appearance—and, lo and behold, she did not disappoint. The Grammy award-winning rapper and style icon stunned on the carpet in head to toe Louis Vuitton: a monogrammed jacket, Bermuda shorts, and, if you look closely, a cheeky face stamp. Scroll ahead for all the details on her jaw-dropping look.

Doechii at the 2025 Met Gala

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Here's the thing: I was already enamored by Doechii's beauty look from the jump. Her lush, voluminous afro, her deep burgundy lips (to match her oversize bowtie, of course)... Everything about the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess is perfection. Then I zoomed in—all the way in—and saw the Louis Vuitton logo embossed on her blushed cheek. And I swooned. Seriously, I cannot stop staring at the photos of her on the carpet, posing with her unlit cigar. It may be Doechii's first-ever Met Gala, but she surely wasted no time in stealing the spotlight.

Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Here's another stunning angle.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

We can assume Dee Carrion, the star's go-to makeup artist, was behind the beat, though she decided to forgo the star's signature face tape for tonight's event (which, as Doechii herself will tell you, is very much intentional). Still, her cheekbones look expertly sculpted with a rosy powder blush, as do her lips with a deep ring of liner. Don't worry; I'll be stalking Carrion's Instagram until I finally know how she crafted that perfect, teeny face stamp. Check our live blog for real-time updates, and for now, shop the confirmed beauty products we've seen on past swoon-worthy Doechii looks.

Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed - Matte Color for Cheek & Lip
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed in Creme Bruelee

Carrion called upon this blurring balm powder for Doechii's Super Bowl glam.

Groundwork: Defining Neutrals - Palette for Eyes, Brows, Face & Lips
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Groundwork: Defining Neutrals Palette

She also dusted Doechii's lids with this neutral eye shadow palette.

Colorfix - Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Colorfix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment

The final touch? A kiss of clear gloss.

Face Bond Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation - 35
Urban Decay Cosmetics
Face Bond Self-Setting Waterproof Foundation

Carrion used all Urban Decay for Doechii's Grammys glam, including this classic creamy foundation.

24/7 Waterproof Waterline Eyeliner Pencil
Urban Decay
24/7 Waterproof Waterline Eyeliner Pencil

Another staple? This cool-toned eyeliner pencil.

All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray
Urban Decay Cosmetics
All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray

Of course, a no-fuss setting spray is a must.

Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer - Mocha Mami
Fenty Beauty
Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer - Mocha Mami

Here's another Doechii-endorsed bronzer, as her makeup artist shares on Instagram.

Mac Powder Blush 6g - Film Noir
MAC
Powder Blush Film Noir

In that same look, Carrion sculpts Doechii's cheekbones with this Mac number.

Ultra-Blur Talc-Free Longwearing Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier
Ultra-Blur Loose Setting Powder

Of course, setting powder is nonnegotiable for any on-stage performer. This one's the ultimate crowd pleaser.

Explore More:
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸