Doechii's Met Gala Look Includes a Detail You Can Only See If You Zoom Way In

Us Who What Wear editors had been waiting with bated breath for Doechii to make her very first Met Gala appearance—and, lo and behold, she did not disappoint. The Grammy award-winning rapper and style icon stunned on the carpet in head to toe Louis Vuitton: a monogrammed jacket, Bermuda shorts, and, if you look closely, a cheeky face stamp. Scroll ahead for all the details on her jaw-dropping look.

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Here's the thing: I was already enamored by Doechii's beauty look from the jump. Her lush, voluminous afro, her deep burgundy lips (to match her oversize bowtie, of course)... Everything about the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess is perfection. Then I zoomed in—all the way in—and saw the Louis Vuitton logo embossed on her blushed cheek. And I swooned. Seriously, I cannot stop staring at the photos of her on the carpet, posing with her unlit cigar. It may be Doechii's first-ever Met Gala, but she surely wasted no time in stealing the spotlight.

Here's another stunning angle.

We can assume Dee Carrion , the star's go-to makeup artist, was behind the beat, though she decided to forgo the star's signature face tape for tonight's event (which, as Doechii herself will tell you, is very much intentional). Still, her cheekbones look expertly sculpted with a rosy powder blush, as do her lips with a deep ring of liner. Don't worry; I'll be stalking Carrion's Instagram until I finally know how she crafted that perfect, teeny face stamp. Check our live blog for real-time updates, and for now, shop the confirmed beauty products we've seen on past swoon-worthy Doechii looks.

