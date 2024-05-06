Every Met Gala Beauty Look I'll Be Thinking About for Weeks to Come

Out of all the award shows and events that we cover, the Met Gala is the one we get most excited for. This year's exciting theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, promises to serve up some serious looks on a silver platter, and the Who What Wear beauty team is practically salivating.

This theme goes hand in hand with the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which will feature items drawn from the institute's permanent collection. Many of these items are no longer wearable and have rarely even been seen in public, so this is very exciting indeed!

While it's still early in the night, we're prepared to be dazzled. We can't wait to see what our favorite celebs cook up this year, and we know you're itching to find out too. For all the looks we're completely stunned by so far, keep on scrolling. We can guarantee they'll be living rent-free in our minds for weeks to come.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

J.Lo's glow is out of control. Sunny orange, golds, a pop of shimmer, and a nude lip complete her look. It's only appropriate to complement her custom Schiaparelli gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Theo Wargo)

Wow. Zendaya always steals the show, but her entire look is a work of art this time around. While a dramatic gown usually orients simpler makeup for most folks, Zendaya did the most and opted for a super-bold lip and eye to match.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

Emma Chamberlain's look screams Elvira in the best way possible. Her dramatic cat eye feels fitting to match.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dimitrios Kambouris)

A simple, neutral look for Lily James but we love the bold, fluffy brows.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Gwendoline Christie's look is one of the most dramatic we've seen so far. Her hair alone is pure art, but the bold shades on the lips and cheeks really complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur)

A rich bronze and gold look for Elsa Pataky with plenty of shimmer.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ John Shearer)

Madelyn Cline's dewy, frosty look comes courtesy of Fig. 1 for skin prep and Revlon products for makeup.

Beauty products used: Fig. 1 Ceramide Moisturizer ($32); Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint ($19), Skinlights Prismatic Highlighter ($10), So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara ($12)

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil)

A classic fire engine red lip for Gigi Hadid.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola)

While Mindy Kaling's look errs on the neutral side, we love her soft burgundy lip here.