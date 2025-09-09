Chat, What Color Trend Looks Best With a Gray Bag? It's This One

I’m genuinely so happy monochromatic outfits are trending this fall, fromall-gray toall-black. Now, another head-to-toe color trend is rising in the ranks, and FKA Twigs was spotted wearing it in NYC: espresso martini brown. The color trend made waves on runway collections earlier this year, including those of Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo, with models wearing head-to-toe deep brown. Influencers have also been embracing the all-brown outfit trend throughout 2025. Now, celebrities like FKA Twigs are reminding me of the luxurious possibilities of the color.
FKA Twigs' look while out in NYC recently included a chic, zip-up hoodie and bermuda shorts, along with a pair of suede knee-high boots, and a gray shoulder bag. After seeing this outfit, espresso martini brown will definitely be on my fall moodboard this year. While this outfit is quite casual, I’m drawn to how elegant the color trend makes it look, especially with a gray bag, an accessory usually reserved for an all-black outfit. The gray and brown may seem like an unlikely pair, but as you can see from Twigs' look below, it’s a perfect match. In my humble opinion, this is an outfit worthy of the respect of an all-black outfit.
If you’re into the all-brown outfit, keep scrolling to copy FKA Twigs’ look and shop similar brown pieces and gray bags for fall.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.