Zoë Kravitz Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to the Met Gala—The 11 Items Behind Her "Quietly Romantic" Look

How to achieve the coveted "Nina Park" blur on a budget.

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A collage of L&#039;Oréal Paris products
(Image credit: Original art by Audrey Hedlund)

Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and under-hyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. From editors to content creators and even celebs, we’re asking tastemakers to share their top recommendations for affordable, yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.

Drugstore Heroes L&#039;Or&amp;eacute;al Paris products collage

(Image credit: Original art by Audrey Hedlund)

ICYMI, the 2026 Met Gala took place last week. On that ever-important first Monday in May, the world's biggest and buzziest celebs flocked to the Met's iconic staircase to show off jaw-dropping fashion and museum-worthy beauty looks. It might be affectionately referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," but I think it should be rebranded to "fashion and beauty's biggest night out," because I'm *still* thinking about some of the most striking hair and makeup looks. There was Hailey Bieber's goddess bun, Paloma Elsesser's "subversive, sexy skin," and Ayo Edebiri's "angelic" glam that featured a $180 Chanel foundation. Oh, and I can't forget about Nicole Kidman's waist-length hair extensions or Misty Copeland's soft and structural glow.

While I was watching the parade of celebs pass by, each one dripping in their art-inspired designer dresses, I was taken aback by Zoë Kravitz. This was her 11th(!) Met Gala appearance. She wore a stunning black lace, basque-waist dress, courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Kravitz is a YSL brand ambassador). As a beauty editor, though, I was focused on her makeup. It was fresh! Luminous! Softly blurred! And, believe it or not, created entirely with drugstore makeup products.

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz at the 2026 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park created the look. She recently set the internet ablaze with her signature blurred-makeup style. TikTok is particularly obsessed with "Nina Park lips," a term fans coined to describe the soft, yet sultry lip looks she creates for her clients, like Kravitz, Mia Goth, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.

Park's signature style appears deceptively simple, but that's part of the allure. I've tried to re-create the look before, and let me tell you, it requires finesse to achieve anything close to a Nina Park-level effect. (As celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French once said, "Nina Park is truly your favorite makeup artist's favorite makeup artist.") That said, knowing the exact items she uses seems like a good place to start. And in this case, Park used L'Oréal Paris products.

"For Zoë’s Met look, I wanted it to feel fresh and quietly romantic," Park said in a press release. "The cheeks have a natural flush that brings warmth back into the face, and the lip is Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in 762 Divine Wine that stays tonal with the skin. The lashes are defined but still soft, just enough to frame the eyes without taking away from the freshness of everything else." Ahead, see the 11 exact items Kravitz wore.

The Exact Products Zoë Kravitz Wore to the 2026 Met Gala