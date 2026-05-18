Welcome to Drugstore Heroes, a monthly series in which we spotlight the often-overlooked and under-hyped drugstore beauty products that industry experts count on. From editors to content creators and even celebs, we’re asking tastemakers to share their top recommendations for affordable, yet effective products. Get ready to see the best of drugstore beauty, period.
While I was watching the parade of celebs pass by, each one dripping in their art-inspired designer dresses, I was taken aback by Zoë Kravitz. This was her 11th(!) Met Gala appearance. She wore a stunning black lace, basque-waist dress, courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello (Kravitz is a YSL brand ambassador). As a beauty editor, though, I was focused on her makeup. It was fresh! Luminous! Softly blurred! And, believe it or not, created entirely with drugstore makeup products.
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Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park created the look. She recently set the internet ablaze with her signature blurred-makeup style. TikTok is particularly obsessed with "Nina Park lips," a term fans coined to describe the soft, yet sultry lip looks she creates for her clients, like Kravitz, Mia Goth, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.
Park's signature style appears deceptively simple, but that's part of the allure. I've tried to re-create the look before, and let me tell you, it requires finesse to achieve anything close to a Nina Park-level effect. (As celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French once said, "Nina Park is truly your favorite makeup artist's favorite makeup artist.") That said, knowing the exact items she uses seems like a good place to start. And in this case, Park used L'Oréal Paris products.
"For Zoë’s Met look, I wanted it to feel fresh and quietly romantic," Park said in a press release. "The cheeks have a natural flush that brings warmth back into the face, and the lip is Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in 762 Divine Wine that stays tonal with the skin. The lashes are defined but still soft, just enough to frame the eyes without taking away from the freshness of everything else." Ahead, see the 11 exact items Kravitz wore.
The Exact Products Zoë Kravitz Wore to the 2026 Met Gala
L'Oreal Paris
True Match Lumi Glotion Glow Enhancer - 903 Medium Glow
"I always start with skin that feels alive," Park said. "Using L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, I built a soft, dimensional glow, so the light hits the face naturally."
L'Oreal Paris
Lumi Le Glass Highlighter Stick - 610 Glassy Pearl Eclat
Kravitz's glow came courtesy of this glassy highlighter stick.
L'Oréal Paris
Lumi Bronze Le Stick Soleil Bronzer - Copper Bronzette
Park added some sun-kissed dimension with this buttery bronzer.
L'Oréal Paris
True Match Super Blendable Blush - Subtle Sable W5-6
Park applied this peachy-nude blush next.
L'Oréal Paris
Infallible 24h Fresh Wear Soft Matte Bronzer - 400 Tan
Park applied extra bronzer with this powder formula.
L'Oréal Paris
Le Shadow Stick - Magnetic Bronze
Park used three eye shadow sticks in total, including this copper shimmer.
L'Oréal Paris
Le Shadow Stick - Brown Abyss
Next, she used this chocolate-brown shimmer.
L'Oréal Paris
Le Shadow Stick - Alluring Rose
And this soft, nude-pink shade.
L'Oréal Paris
Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara - Black
"L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara adds length and definition, keeping the lashes lifted but not too done."
L'Oreal Paris
Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick - 762 Divine Wine
"The lip needed to feel fresh and tonal. I used L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in 762 Divine Wine, layered lightly so it feels close to her natural tone but just a bit more alive. It adds color without taking over, so everything still feels effortless."