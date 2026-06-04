I’m a Beauty Editor, But I’m Not Immune to Internet-Viral Products—13 I’m Buying on Sale

I pride myself on being a highly discerning beauty editor. Trust, I don't recommend products all willy-nilly; I test them for several weeks, sometimes months, to ensure their efficacy before giving them my stamp of approval. Suffice it to say that I'm not easily influenced (if anything, I'm a bit dubious), but there are instances when I do fall victim to internet hype. I'm human! I, too, go googly-eyed over trendy, chic packaging! I get even more jazzed when those viral products do measure up to my testing standards, so I can confidently say, "Yes, [insert buzzy item here] is worth all the attention."
Many of said items can be found at Bluemercury, which is currently offering its Summer Shopping Party sale through June 14. During the epic event, you can score 20% off purchases of $200, 25% off purchases of $500, and 30% off purchases of $1,000—a smart deal, considering how many popular beauty products you can stock up on. Just a few callouts include the Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliners practically every makeup artist has in their kit, the French perfume that exudes cool, and the spendy PEMF mat that almost *never* goes on sale.
You can find all of those and more below, where I've rounded up the ultimate must-gets. Shop them now before they sell out—they've reached viral status, after all.
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Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party Sale Details
- 20% off $200 or more
- 25% off $500 or more
- 30% off $1,000 or more
The Best Viral Beauty Products on Sale at Bluemercury
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
If you haven't yet tried Victoria Beckham Beauty's gloriously creamy eyeliners, now's your chance! Each shade is divine. I'm particularly eyeing this shimmery gray to add an ethereal touch to my summer makeup looks.
SkinCeuticals
C E Ferulic
It's never a bad idea to stock up on C E Ferulic. Just a quick caveat that Bluemercury caps the discount at 15%.
Byredo
Mojave Ghost Eau De Parfum
Movaje Ghost is one of Byredo's best-selling scents for a reason. The warm combination of musky amber, powdery violet, sandalwood, cedarwood, and musk is simply intoxicating.
HigherDose
Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
Yes, this PEMF mat is quite the investment, but it's one my fellow beauty editors and I wholly recommend if your budget allows. "I'm shocked by how it helped me release muscle tension, minimize stress and anxiety, decrease daily brain fog, and even improve sleep quality," WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock recently shared in a review. Enough said. Not to mention, you'll automatically receive that 30% off discount since it's tagged over $1000.
Bobbi Brown
Vitamin Enriched Face Base
Makeup artists adore this brightening face cream as a moisturizing primer pre-glam. Some even deem it the bedrock for dewy makeup looks. Run, though! Two of the sizes are already sold out.
Parfums De Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
I will forever and always be a Delina girl. Trust me, you won't regret this purchase, and with this item alone, you'll soar over that 20% benchmark.
Hourglass
Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm
Victoria Beckham Beauty
The Foundation Drops
These Foundation Drops are pricey, yes, but the featherlight texture and buildable coverage absolutely blew me away (and I tested them at an outdoor wedding!). Trust me, they're worth the hype. A few of the shades are already sold out, so I'd go ahead and snag yours now while it's still available.
Dyson
Airwrap I.D. Multi-Styler and Dryer Straight+wavy
I always have to recommend the Dyson Airwrap whenever it goes on sale. I genuinely use mine every day. How's that for cost per use?
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray for Volume & Texture