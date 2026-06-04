I’m a Beauty Editor, But I’m Not Immune to Internet-Viral Products—13 I’m Buying on Sale

From Victoria Beckham to Byredo.

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I pride myself on being a highly discerning beauty editor. Trust, I don't recommend products all willy-nilly; I test them for several weeks, sometimes months, to ensure their efficacy before giving them my stamp of approval. Suffice it to say that I'm not easily influenced (if anything, I'm a bit dubious), but there are instances when I do fall victim to internet hype. I'm human! I, too, go googly-eyed over trendy, chic packaging! I get even more jazzed when those viral products do measure up to my testing standards, so I can confidently say, "Yes, [insert buzzy item here] is worth all the attention."

Many of said items can be found at Bluemercury, which is currently offering its Summer Shopping Party sale through June 14. During the epic event, you can score 20% off purchases of $200, 25% off purchases of $500, and 30% off purchases of $1,000—a smart deal, considering how many popular beauty products you can stock up on. Just a few callouts include the Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliners practically every makeup artist has in their kit, the French perfume that exudes cool, and the spendy PEMF mat that almost *never* goes on sale.

You can find all of those and more below, where I've rounded up the ultimate must-gets. Shop them now before they sell out—they've reached viral status, after all.

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Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party Sale Details

  • 20% off $200 or more
  • 25% off $500 or more
  • 30% off $1,000 or more

The Best Viral Beauty Products on Sale at Bluemercury