H&M Just Released a £35 Version of Autumn's Most Dominant Runway Trend
Just when I thought H&M couldn't get any better, the Swedish fashion brand released a £35 version of the autumn runway trend that I can't seem to get out of my head. Mostly thanks to Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé (which successfully managed to do what so many designers have tried and failed to do in revitalising and refreshing the boho trend), flouncy, ruffled, chiffon dresses have dominated the fashion scene as of late. Not only was the runway show a viral success, but Kamali's dresses continued to make headlines at the Met Gala when Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldaña, Greta Gerwig, and Emma Mackey all showed up in catwalk styles from the A/W 2024 collection. Finally, there was Daisy Edgar-Jones's Twisters press tour, which featured several bohemian Kamali originals, all of which the public ate right up. Clearly, the divisive aesthetic is back, and if you don't have thousands of dollars to invest in it, H&M is ready and willing to help.
On the runway:
This week, H&M released a handful of Woodstock-ready dresses, with one particularly buy-worthy style costing just £35 despite how pricey it looks. The dress, called the Flounced Chiffon Dress, comes in two colours (caramel and blue) and is completely sheer with long sleeves, a mid-calf hemline, and ties at the neck that you can either leave open or tie in a bow. The brand also released one more slightly dressier option in terracotta if that colour is more your style.
Scroll down to shop the dresses before they do what they likely will; sell out forever.
Shop H&M's £35 alternative:
There are so many fun styling options when it comes to a dress like this. You can be bold and embrace your inner hippie by wearing it sheer and with boots à la the Chloé runway or style it with jeans and clogs for a more approachable, everyday look.
One reviewer said: "Okay, I'm SUPER SURPRISED by this dress. I am a plus size, 46 DD woman and I purchased a medium. It fits PERFECT! I have to add that I have smaller arms, so for those of you who may have larger arms, it may run a bit tight. I am short and it does touch my ankles. This is still a GREAT DRESS to wear over EVERYTHING. GET THIS DRESS!"
Shop more boho dresses:
This sheer black mini is beyond chic. I love the idea of styling it with a boho bag and just black undergarments.
If you can, I always advocate buying the original. How stunning.
The beaded details make this dress look so expensive and delicate.
I'm just waiting for a fashion girl to get married in this beautifully simple dress
I always found knee-length pieces to be tricky, but this one feels so easy and cool.
