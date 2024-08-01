H&M Just Released a £35 Version of Autumn's Most Dominant Runway Trend

By
published
in News

Chloe model wearing a tan sheer ruffled dress at the F/W 24 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Just when I thought H&M couldn't get any better, the Swedish fashion brand released a £35 version of the autumn runway trend that I can't seem to get out of my head. Mostly thanks to Chemena Kamali's debut collection for Chloé (which successfully managed to do what so many designers have tried and failed to do in revitalising and refreshing the boho trend), flouncy, ruffled, chiffon dresses have dominated the fashion scene as of late. Not only was the runway show a viral success, but Kamali's dresses continued to make headlines at the Met Gala when Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldaña, Greta Gerwig, and Emma Mackey all showed up in catwalk styles from the A/W 2024 collection. Finally, there was Daisy Edgar-Jones's Twisters press tour, which featured several bohemian Kamali originals, all of which the public ate right up. Clearly, the divisive aesthetic is back, and if you don't have thousands of dollars to invest in it, H&M is ready and willing to help.

On the runway:

A model at the Chloé autumn/winter 2024 runway show wearing a sheer ruffled maxi dress in mauve with a navy cape, large satchel, thigh-high boots, and pink sunglasses.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model at the Chloé autumn/winter 2024 runway show wearing a sheer ruffled maxi dress with thigh-high boots and a gold necklace.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model at the Chloé autumn/winter 2024 runway show wearing a sheer ruffled maxi dress with thigh-high boots.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This week, H&M released a handful of Woodstock-ready dresses, with one particularly buy-worthy style costing just £35 despite how pricey it looks. The dress, called the Flounced Chiffon Dress, comes in two colours (caramel and blue) and is completely sheer with long sleeves, a mid-calf hemline, and ties at the neck that you can either leave open or tie in a bow. The brand also released one more slightly dressier option in terracotta if that colour is more your style.

Scroll down to shop the dresses before they do what they likely will; sell out forever.

Shop H&M's £35 alternative:

Flounced Chiffon Dress
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress

There are so many fun styling options when it comes to a dress like this. You can be bold and embrace your inner hippie by wearing it sheer and with boots à la the Chloé runway or style it with jeans and clogs for a more approachable, everyday look.

Long Chiffon Dress
H&M
Long Chiffon Dress

I love how this looks worn with boots.

Flounced Chiffon Dress
H&M
Flounced Chiffon Dress

One reviewer said: "Okay, I'm SUPER SURPRISED by this dress. I am a plus size, 46 DD woman and I purchased a medium. It fits PERFECT! I have to add that I have smaller arms, so for those of you who may have larger arms, it may run a bit tight. I am short and it does touch my ankles. This is still a GREAT DRESS to wear over EVERYTHING. GET THIS DRESS!"

Shop more boho dresses:

Sheer Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Sheer Mini Dress

This sheer black mini is beyond chic. I love the idea of styling it with a boho bag and just black undergarments.

Wrap-Effect Asymmetric Gathered Silk-Georgette Turtleneck Midi Dress
CHLOÉ
Wrap-Effect Asymmetric Gathered Silk-Georgette Turtleneck Midi Dress

If you can, I always advocate buying the original. How stunning.

Knitted Dress Openwork Details
MANGO
Knitted Dress Openwork Details

Pair this lace slip with clogs or thigh-high boots.

Flounced A-Line Dress
H&M
Flounced A-Line Dress

This dress is just so flouncy and fun.

Embroidered Strappy Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Embroidered Strappy Dress Zw Collection

The beaded details make this dress look so expensive and delicate.

Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress
CHLOÉ
Cape-Effect Paneled Organic Silk-Georgette Midi Dress

I'm just waiting for a fashion girl to get married in this beautifully simple dress

Long Chiffon Dress
H&M
Long Chiffon Dress

This shade of blue is truly stunning.

Ruffled Lace Midi Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Ruffled Lace Midi Dress

I always found knee-length pieces to be tricky, but this one feels so easy and cool.

Sheer Oversized Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Sheer Oversized Midi Dress

I think these are the best dresses to wear with boots.

Beach Bliss Maxi Dress
free-est
Beach Bliss Maxi Dress

I'm in love with this colour no matter the season.

Jacquard Midi Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Jacquard Midi Dress ZW Collection

It would be wrong to resist buying this dress.

Dixie Maxi
free-est
Dixie Maxi

A garden barbecue is calling this dress's name.

Explore More:
Chloe H&M Maxi Dress Summer Dress Boho Chic
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸