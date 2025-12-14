I Audibly Gasped When I Saw COS’s New-In Section—11 Elegant Buys That Will Sell Out by 2026

COS has quietly dropped its strongest new-in collection of the season—these are the timeless, elevated pieces I’m confident won’t stay in stock for long.

If I could wear COS every single day, honestly, I would. The Stockholm-founded brand has long been my first port of call for elevated basics that genuinely last, beautifully warm cashmere (I’m wearing the funnel-neck jumper as I type this), and accessories that aren't trend-led but always feel quietly cool, effortless and timeless. So as I map out my 2026 capsule wardrobe, it’s no surprise that COS is the very first place I’m turning to for a chic seasonal update.

As a shopping editor, I spend an alarming amount of time trawling new-in sections—and I’m not easily impressed. After months of seeing the same silhouettes on repeat, there’s a very specific thrill that comes from spotting a piece you just know is destined to sell out. That’s exactly the feeling COS’s latest drop delivered. The Rounded V-Neck Jumper, available in navy, grey and butter yellow, taps perfectly into the return of the refined V-neck. The Barrel-Leg Jeans are already disappearing in certain sizes (always the sign of a sleeper hit), and the Wool Funnel-Neck Coat might be the most successful blend of classic and contemporary I’ve seen this season.

Taffy wearing the COS Twill Tailored Trousers.

And that’s only scratching the surface. I could write an ode to COS’s new-in offering, but instead, I’ve edited down the standout pieces that feel genuinely special, wholly timeless and, in my very honest opinion, unlikely to still be around by 2026.

