I Audibly Gasped When I Saw COS’s New-In Section—11 Elegant Buys That Will Sell Out by 2026

If I could wear COS every single day, honestly, I would. The Stockholm-founded brand has long been my first port of call for elevated basics that genuinely last, beautifully warm cashmere (I’m wearing the funnel-neck jumper as I type this), and accessories that aren't trend-led but always feel quietly cool, effortless and timeless. So as I map out my 2026 capsule wardrobe, it’s no surprise that COS is the very first place I’m turning to for a chic seasonal update.
As a shopping editor, I spend an alarming amount of time trawling new-in sections—and I’m not easily impressed. After months of seeing the same silhouettes on repeat, there’s a very specific thrill that comes from spotting a piece you just know is destined to sell out. That’s exactly the feeling COS’s latest drop delivered. The Rounded V-Neck Jumper, available in navy, grey and butter yellow, taps perfectly into the return of the refined V-neck. The Barrel-Leg Jeans are already disappearing in certain sizes (always the sign of a sleeper hit), and the Wool Funnel-Neck Coat might be the most successful blend of classic and contemporary I’ve seen this season.
And that’s only scratching the surface. I could write an ode to COS’s new-in offering, but instead, I’ve edited down the standout pieces that feel genuinely special, wholly timeless and, in my very honest opinion, unlikely to still be around by 2026.
Shop COS Best Buys For 2026
Rounded Wool V-Neck Jumper
A standout from the COS new-in section, this chic v-neck jumper is fine-knit, neat and instantly elegant. It's also 100% wool, so you know how soft it is. Also available in grey and a gorgeous buttery yellow.
Flocked-Denim Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS reimagined its signature barrel-leg silhouette with a flocked finish that adds unexpected depth and texture to everyday denim.
Funnel-Neck Wool-Herringbone Short Coat
I've already waxed lyrical about funnel-neck coats, and COS' iteration is simply a dream. It's a modern take on classic outerwear, and the herringbone texture reads quietly luxurious.
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
The best-selling tailored trousers have recently re-stocked, and I'm 100% taking them with me for 2026. They have a refined wide leg silhouette with simple lines that instantly elevate even the simplest tee or knit.
Ribbed Merino Wool Jacket
Part jacket, part knit, this ribbed merino layer adds structure without bulk—ideal for polished winter outfitting.
Dial Wide-Leg Jeans
Trust me when I say, COS jeans are the best, so I was so excited to add a new silhouette into my wardrobe. Cut in a clean wide leg with a flattering high rise, these jeans deliver a sleek, elongating silhouette that pairs effortlessly with chunky knits.
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Recently released in cream, this plush, pure-cashmere funnel-neck knit has a beautifully rounded silhouette, and is the ultimate elevated winter staple.
Ribbed-Collar Boiled Merino Wool Jacket
A compact boiled-wool jacket featuring a ribbed collar and clean lines, offering warmth and structure without compromising its minimalist aesthetic.
Sculpted Tote Bag - Suede
This has been on my wish-list for months, and I'm ready to take the plunge. Bringing an architectural feel to everyday dressing, this suede tote elevates even the simplest outfit.
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A perennial best-seller, this finely cut cotton tee with a sharp neckline and immaculate finish—one of those effortless basics COS does exceptionally.
Shawl-Collar Quilted Down Long Coat
Who knew a puffer coat cold be so chic? This quilted down coat with a dramatic shawl collar, creating a cocooning silhouette that’s both functional and quietly fashion-forward.
Drawstring Denim Trousers
January is a time for comfort, and these drawstring trousers are the ultimate fashion hack. Relaxed yet refined, these jeans feature an elasticated waist for ease, making them the perfect blend of structure and comfort.
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
A heavyweight pure-cashmere knit designed for warmth and softness, with an elevated, minimal silhouette that feels timelessly chic.
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
The best-selling lightweight merino high-neck sits close to the body, ideal for layering under tailoring, knits or winter coats without adding bulk.
Minimal Leather Trainers
Low-profile sneakers are the way to go in 2026, ideal for grounding winter outfits with a minimalist touch.
Tailored Belted Wool-Twill Coat
A long, belted wool-twill coat with a sharp tailored cut that cinches beautifully at the waist; classic, refined and endlessly wearable.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.