Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor Is Hot on Your Heels
Fashion moves almost as quickly as a track star. The never-ending cycle of new shoe trends can make keeping up with the ever-changing algorithm feel like a marathon. It's normal then to forget what footwear was in fashion over the last few months, much less last season. But allow us to jog your memory about two "divisive" shoe trends that made major waves last year: mesh flats and jelly sandals. If you can recall, there was a period in which you couldn't scroll through social media without spotting transparent footwear made from netted mesh, opaque organza, and perforated plastic. Although seemingly "impractical," the shoe styles suddenly went viral overnight thanks to the buzz-worthy options released from Alaïa, Dear Frances, and The Row. While we don't doubt that these two trends will still be around this spring, there's another style trailing behind as the successor: woven leather shoes. Similar to mesh flats or jelly sandals, this shoe trend features the same level of translucency.
That said, the style is distinct from its predecessors because they're made from an entirely different textile. While that might not necessarily seem all that "revolutionary," it's the next step in the evolution of this shoe trend that shouldn't go unnoticed. Hear us out: Woven leather shoes make wearing "sheer" footwear something that doesn't have to be confined to being worn during the warmer seasons.
Although we've seen the most examples of these shoes in spring/summer 2025 runway shows, the style's versatility makes it a trend that's likely to stick around for the long haul. But if you're still not convinced that woven leather shoes will be the next big thing, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've curated examples of this footwear on the runway and in the wild, plus we've rounded up the best woven leather shoes to buy for spring (and beyond).
On the Runway
Gabriela Hearst S/S 25
Gabriela Hearst's spring show gave classic slingback flats an upgrade through a luxe leather weaving technique.
Fendi S/S 25
Fendi's spring/summer 2025 runway show played up the footwear's opacity by styling them with sheer separates.
Stella McCartney S/S 25
While mesh flats and jelly sandals may have run the runways last season, designers took the trend to new heights (quite literally). We saw leather woven intricately together to create a cage-like mule at Stella McCartney, showcasing that this trend can be adapted into so many different types of footwear.
Jacquemus S/S 25
One of the cheekier takes on this shoe came in the form of yellow slingback woven leather heels that resembled the appearance of a banana peel in Jacquemus's spring show.
Bottega Veneta S/S 25
While many of the spring collections showcased woven leather shoes with an open weave, Bottega Veneta's show gave us a glimpse into the potential future of the style's evolution with a pair of intrecciato weave white pumps.
In the Wild
It's not just runway collections that feature woven leather shoes, as we've already seen the fashion set flock to this trend.
Often, we see the shoe style worn with oversize denim, studded belts, and simple boatneck shirts to make them stand out a bit more.
But baggy jeans aren't the only bottoms that pair well with woven leather flats—relaxed trousers do, too!
Beyond bottoms, we've seen several fashion people style woven ballerina shoes with simple white dresses for a simple yet sophisticated warm-weather ensemble.
Although the open-weave on this particular shoe trend makes it ideal for wearing during the spring and summer, it can be transitioned into the fall (see above as proof). We doubt woven leather shoes will go anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well run (don't walk) to get your hands on this trend.
Shop the Trend
These slingbacks are sure to become the backbone of your spring wardrobe.
Prediction: These ballet flats will be one of spring's most popular designer options.
The price point? The burgundy colour? The pretty leather weave? Perfection all around.
Dare I say this is the best £40 you'll spend all season?
Finally, footwear you can wear to the office during the summer!
NGL, we've spent an almost egregious amount of time staring at these flats all week.
If you thought that JW Anderson wouldn't take part in making this trend happen, think again.
We won't judge if you just drooled a little bit over these ballet flats.
You won't regret packing these flats for that upcoming holiday.
There's nothing we love more than a pair of neutral ballet flats. But a woven leather one? Well, that's even better.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing.
