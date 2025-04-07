Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor Is Hot on Your Heels

Fashion moves almost as quickly as a track star. The never-ending cycle of new shoe trends can make keeping up with the ever-changing algorithm feel like a marathon. It's normal then to forget what footwear was in fashion over the last few months, much less last season. But allow us to jog your memory about two "divisive" shoe trends that made major waves last year: mesh flats and jelly sandals. If you can recall, there was a period in which you couldn't scroll through social media without spotting transparent footwear made from netted mesh, opaque organza, and perforated plastic. Although seemingly "impractical," the shoe styles suddenly went viral overnight thanks to the buzz-worthy options released from Alaïa, Dear Frances, and The Row. While we don't doubt that these two trends will still be around this spring, there's another style trailing behind as the successor: woven leather shoes. Similar to mesh flats or jelly sandals, this shoe trend features the same level of translucency.

That said, the style is distinct from its predecessors because they're made from an entirely different textile. While that might not necessarily seem all that "revolutionary," it's the next step in the evolution of this shoe trend that shouldn't go unnoticed. Hear us out: Woven leather shoes make wearing "sheer" footwear something that doesn't have to be confined to being worn during the warmer seasons.

Although we've seen the most examples of these shoes in spring/summer 2025 runway shows, the style's versatility makes it a trend that's likely to stick around for the long haul. But if you're still not convinced that woven leather shoes will be the next big thing, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've curated examples of this footwear on the runway and in the wild, plus we've rounded up the best woven leather shoes to buy for spring (and beyond).

On the Runway

Gabriela Hearst S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Gabriela Hearst S/S 25)

Gabriela Hearst's spring show gave classic slingback flats an upgrade through a luxe leather weaving technique.

Fendi S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi S/S 25)

Fendi's spring/summer 2025 runway show played up the footwear's opacity by styling them with sheer separates.

Stella McCartney S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Stella McCartney S/S 25)

While mesh flats and jelly sandals may have run the runways last season, designers took the trend to new heights (quite literally). We saw leather woven intricately together to create a cage-like mule at Stella McCartney, showcasing that this trend can be adapted into so many different types of footwear.

Jacquemus S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Jacquemus S/S 25)

One of the cheekier takes on this shoe came in the form of yellow slingback woven leather heels that resembled the appearance of a banana peel in Jacquemus's spring show.

Bottega Veneta S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bottega Veneta S/S 25)

While many of the spring collections showcased woven leather shoes with an open weave, Bottega Veneta's show gave us a glimpse into the potential future of the style's evolution with a pair of intrecciato weave white pumps.

In the Wild

It's not just runway collections that feature woven leather shoes, as we've already seen the fashion set flock to this trend.

Often, we see the shoe style worn with oversize denim, studded belts, and simple boatneck shirts to make them stand out a bit more.

But baggy jeans aren't the only bottoms that pair well with woven leather flats—relaxed trousers do, too!

Beyond bottoms, we've seen several fashion people style woven ballerina shoes with simple white dresses for a simple yet sophisticated warm-weather ensemble.

Although the open-weave on this particular shoe trend makes it ideal for wearing during the spring and summer, it can be transitioned into the fall (see above as proof). We doubt woven leather shoes will go anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well run (don't walk) to get your hands on this trend.

Shop the Trend

M&S Collection Woven Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £50 SHOP NOW These slingbacks are sure to become the backbone of your spring wardrobe.

Le Monde Béryl Woven Leather Ballet Flats £435 SHOP NOW Prediction: These ballet flats will be one of spring's most popular designer options.

Bottega Veneta Women's Stretch Lace-Up Sandal in Toile £770 SHOP NOW Oh, Bottega, you get us every time.

Next Forever Comfort® Leather Square Toe Weave Loafers £49 SHOP NOW The price point? The burgundy colour? The pretty leather weave? Perfection all around.

ZARA Braided Heeled Mules £50 SHOP NOW Not your typical pair of mules.

Public Desire Public Desire Dylan Woven Ballet Flats in Cream £38 SHOP NOW Dare I say this is the best £40 you'll spend all season?

H&M Braided Canvas Slingbacks £45 SHOP NOW No one will guess that these aren't designer.

Zimmermann Reef Mary Jane Flats £550 SHOP NOW A Zimmerman stamp of approval means a lot to me.

John Lewis John Lewis Hackney Leather Crochet Woven Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps £75 SHOP NOW Love, love, love.

Max Mara Woven Leather-Trimmed Mary Jane Flats £640 SHOP NOW Calling all workin' girls!

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats £240 SHOP NOW Finally, footwear you can wear to the office during the summer!

DUNE Heat Woven Leather Ballet Flats £79 SHOP NOW This mustard makes the style all the more decadent.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Aerati Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW NGL, we've spent an almost egregious amount of time staring at these flats all week.

Paris Texas Sveva Woven Leather-Trimmed Ballet Flats £455 SHOP NOW Love these.

Jacquemus Les Doubles Tresses Leather Mules £900 SHOP NOW These babies are begging for a trip to Paris.

Sarah Chofakian Lovina Woven Shoes £382 SHOP NOW Stunning.

GABRIELA HEARST Perro Woven Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW Gabriela Hearst never fails the assignment.

JW Anderson Chain-Heel Raffia-Woven Mules £536 SHOP NOW If you thought that JW Anderson wouldn't take part in making this trend happen, think again.

TOTEME Woven Leather Ballet Flats £430 SHOP NOW Toteme is always a good idea.

Souliers Martinez Paris Woven Leather Ballet Flats £390 SHOP NOW We won't judge if you just drooled a little bit over these ballet flats.

Simkhai Alia Woven Leather Platform Thong Sandals £400 SHOP NOW So chic.

Casadei Woven Ballet Flats £420 SHOP NOW We'd pair these with a LBD.

Le Monde Béryl Regency Woven Leather Mules £425 SHOP NOW The nostalgia is real with these ones.

Stuart Weitzman Woven Ballet Flats £466 SHOP NOW Straight in my basket these went.

ASOS DESIGN Lagoon Weave Ballet Shoes in White Weave £20 SHOP NOW You won't regret packing these flats for that upcoming holiday.

H&M Braided Ballet Pumps £33 SHOP NOW Black flats don't have to be boring (proof above).

MANGO Natural Fibre Ballerina Flats £50 SHOP NOW There's nothing we love more than a pair of neutral ballet flats. But a woven leather one? Well, that's even better.

ZARA Braided Ballerinas £40 SHOP NOW Maybe you're not French, but these flats can make you look like you are.