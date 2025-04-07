Move Over, Mesh Flats—Your Successor Is Hot on Your Heels

The woven shoe trend is shown in a collage of close runway and street-style images with a model on the left wearing a white dress with red woven shoes, a model in the middle wearing a gray skirt suit with white woven heels and a woman on the right wearing black trousers with black woven flats
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @modedamour)
Jump to category:
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman's avatar
By
published
in Features

Fashion moves almost as quickly as a track star. The never-ending cycle of new shoe trends can make keeping up with the ever-changing algorithm feel like a marathon. It's normal then to forget what footwear was in fashion over the last few months, much less last season. But allow us to jog your memory about two "divisive" shoe trends that made major waves last year: mesh flats and jelly sandals. If you can recall, there was a period in which you couldn't scroll through social media without spotting transparent footwear made from netted mesh, opaque organza, and perforated plastic. Although seemingly "impractical," the shoe styles suddenly went viral overnight thanks to the buzz-worthy options released from Alaïa, Dear Frances, and The Row. While we don't doubt that these two trends will still be around this spring, there's another style trailing behind as the successor: woven leather shoes. Similar to mesh flats or jelly sandals, this shoe trend features the same level of translucency.

That said, the style is distinct from its predecessors because they're made from an entirely different textile. While that might not necessarily seem all that "revolutionary," it's the next step in the evolution of this shoe trend that shouldn't go unnoticed. Hear us out: Woven leather shoes make wearing "sheer" footwear something that doesn't have to be confined to being worn during the warmer seasons.

Although we've seen the most examples of these shoes in spring/summer 2025 runway shows, the style's versatility makes it a trend that's likely to stick around for the long haul. But if you're still not convinced that woven leather shoes will be the next big thing, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've curated examples of this footwear on the runway and in the wild, plus we've rounded up the best woven leather shoes to buy for spring (and beyond).

On the Runway

Gabriela Hearst S/S 25

Woven shoe trend shown in Gabriela Hearst's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a black slingback woven flat

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED:  Gabriela Hearst S/S 25)

Gabriela Hearst's spring show gave classic slingback flats an upgrade through a luxe leather weaving technique.

Fendi S/S 25

Woven shoe trend shown in Fendi's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a sheer black top with a sheer white skirt, a pink clutch bag, and woven white slingback heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Fendi S/S 25)

Fendi's spring/summer 2025 runway show played up the footwear's opacity by styling them with sheer separates.

Stella McCartney S/S 25

Woven shoe trend shown in Stella McCartney's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a white draped gown with a white bowler bag and red cage woven heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Stella McCartney S/S 25)

While mesh flats and jelly sandals may have run the runways last season, designers took the trend to new heights (quite literally). We saw leather woven intricately together to create a cage-like mule at Stella McCartney, showcasing that this trend can be adapted into so many different types of footwear.

Jacquemus S/S 25

The woven shoe trend is shown in Jacquemus's spring 2025 runway show, with a model wearing oversized gold earrings, a sheer blouse with a matching skirt with a banana print, yellow woven slingback heels, and a yellow clutch bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Jacquemus S/S 25)

One of the cheekier takes on this shoe came in the form of yellow slingback woven leather heels that resembled the appearance of a banana peel in Jacquemus's spring show.

Bottega Veneta S/S 25

Woven shoe trend shown in Bottega Veneta's spring 2025 runway show with a model wearing a gray skirt suit set, a red handbag, white woven pumps, and a crochet sunflower

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bottega Veneta S/S 25)

While many of the spring collections showcased woven leather shoes with an open weave, Bottega Veneta's show gave us a glimpse into the potential future of the style's evolution with a pair of intrecciato weave white pumps.

In the Wild

The woven leather shoe trend is shown in a close photo of a woman feet where she's standing outside wearing skinny jeans, a suede jacket, and black woven ballet flats

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

It's not just runway collections that feature woven leather shoes, as we've already seen the fashion set flock to this trend.

The woven shoe trend is shown in a street-style photo of a woman standing outside by a black car wearing black sunglasses, a black top, a black studded belt, white pants, a black shoulder bag, and black woven leather flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Often, we see the shoe style worn with oversize denim, studded belts, and simple boatneck shirts to make them stand out a bit more.

The woven shoe trend is shown in a close street-style photo of a woman standing outside on the sidewalk wearing a boxy white blazer over a black t-shirt with a black belt, oversized black trousers, a black shoulder bag, and black woven ballet flats

(Image credit: @modedamour)

But baggy jeans aren't the only bottoms that pair well with woven leather flats—relaxed trousers do, too!

The woven shoe trend is shown in a photo of a woman laying in the grass at a park wearing a red printed headscarf, silver earrings, a white mini dress, white woven ballet flats, and a raffia tote bag

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Beyond bottoms, we've seen several fashion people style woven ballerina shoes with simple white dresses for a simple yet sophisticated warm-weather ensemble.

The woven shoe trend is shown in a street-style photo of a woman standing on the sidewalk wearing a tan coat, dark brown tote bag, white jeans, and woven slingback flats

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

Although the open-weave on this particular shoe trend makes it ideal for wearing during the spring and summer, it can be transitioned into the fall (see above as proof). We doubt woven leather shoes will go anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well run (don't walk) to get your hands on this trend.

Shop the Trend

Woven Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
M&S Collection
Woven Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

These slingbacks are sure to become the backbone of your spring wardrobe.

Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Woven Leather Ballet Flats

Prediction: These ballet flats will be one of spring's most popular designer options.

Women's Stretch Lace-Up Sandal in Toile
Bottega Veneta
Women's Stretch Lace-Up Sandal in Toile

Oh, Bottega, you get us every time.

Wine Forever Comfort® Leather Square Toe Weave Loafers
Next
Forever Comfort® Leather Square Toe Weave Loafers

The price point? The burgundy colour? The pretty leather weave? Perfection all around.

Braided Heeled Mules
ZARA
Braided Heeled Mules

Not your typical pair of mules.

Public Desire Dylan Woven Ballet Flats in Cream
Public Desire
Public Desire Dylan Woven Ballet Flats in Cream

Dare I say this is the best £40 you'll spend all season?

Braided Canvas Slingbacks
H&M
Braided Canvas Slingbacks

No one will guess that these aren't designer.

Reef Mary Jane Flats
Zimmermann
Reef Mary Jane Flats

A Zimmerman stamp of approval means a lot to me.

John Lewis Hackney Leather Crochet Woven Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps
John Lewis
John Lewis Hackney Leather Crochet Woven Mary Jane Ballerina Pumps

Love, love, love.

Woven Leather-Trimmed Mary Jane Flats
Max Mara
Woven Leather-Trimmed Mary Jane Flats

Calling all workin' girls!

Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats

Finally, footwear you can wear to the office during the summer!

Heat Woven Leather Ballet Flats
DUNE
Heat Woven Leather Ballet Flats

This mustard makes the style all the more decadent.

Aerati Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Ballet Flats
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Aerati Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Ballet Flats

NGL, we've spent an almost egregious amount of time staring at these flats all week.

Sveva Woven Leather-Trimmed Ballet Flats
Paris Texas
Sveva Woven Leather-Trimmed Ballet Flats

Love these.

100mm Les Doubles Tresses Leather Mules - Jacquemus - Women - Dark Brown - 35 It
Jacquemus
Les Doubles Tresses Leather Mules

These babies are begging for a trip to Paris.

Lovina Woven Shoes
Sarah Chofakian
Lovina Woven Shoes

Stunning.

Perro Woven Leather Slingback Pumps
GABRIELA HEARST
Perro Woven Leather Slingback Pumps

Gabriela Hearst never fails the assignment.

Chain-Heel Raffia-Woven Mules
JW Anderson
Chain-Heel Raffia-Woven Mules

If you thought that JW Anderson wouldn't take part in making this trend happen, think again.

Woven Leather Ballet Flats
TOTEME
Woven Leather Ballet Flats

Toteme is always a good idea.

Paris Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Souliers Martinez
Paris Woven Leather Ballet Flats

We won't judge if you just drooled a little bit over these ballet flats.

Alia Woven Leather Platform Thong Sandals
Simkhai
Alia Woven Leather Platform Thong Sandals

So chic.

Woven Ballet Flats
Casadei
Woven Ballet Flats

We'd pair these with a LBD.

Regency Woven Leather Mules
Le Monde Béryl
Regency Woven Leather Mules

The nostalgia is real with these ones.

Woven Ballet Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Woven Ballet Flats

Straight in my basket these went.

Asos Design Lagoon Weave Ballet Shoes in White Weave
ASOS DESIGN
Lagoon Weave Ballet Shoes in White Weave

You won't regret packing these flats for that upcoming holiday.

Braided Ballet Pumps
H&M
Braided Ballet Pumps

Black flats don't have to be boring (proof above).

MN
MANGO
Natural Fibre Ballerina Flats

There's nothing we love more than a pair of neutral ballet flats. But a woven leather one? Well, that's even better.

Braided Ballerinas
ZARA
Braided Ballerinas

Maybe you're not French, but these flats can make you look like you are.

Braided Canvas Slingbacks
H&M
Braided Canvas Slingbacks

I ca see these worn with a poplin skirt and white tee.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸