As a seasoned fashion editor, I'm always on the lookout for new trends, and alongside the "ugly shoe" revival and the emergence of stovepipe jeans, as we head into spring, there’s an unexpected accessory trend which is capturing fashion hearts: the wonderfully wacky hat.
2026 is officially the year of the hat, and our first inkling came from Kendall Jenner’s Instagram grid. As one of fashion’s favourite It girls, swapping her typical Ralph Lauren caps for a quirky but sophisticated knitted hat was always going to be major news, but especially one with such The Princess Diaries energy.
And just like that, social media was flooded. Shortly after, Elsa Hosk was spotted in an oxblood beret during a night out in New York, and it wasn't long before we started seeing creations from IYKYK milliners Gigi Burris and Ruslan Baginskiy appearing on fashion's chicest heads. Naturally, the UK style set was quick to follow suit. From pared-back looks finished with Love Actually-esque baker boy hats to pillbox designs that would make Jackie O swoon, fashion’s current adoration of all things nostalgic has found its latest home in hats. Anything vintage, old-world or beautifully classic is where it's at.
Designers have been banking on the return of the hat since Jean Paul Gaultier's navy satin pillbox number in his spring/summer 2026 show. Meanwhile, over at Chanel, fanciful fringed styles in all shapes, sizes and colourways graced the runway. In fact, as editorial assistant Brittany Davy points out, "Hats are a shortcut to embracing your personal style. Choose a hat that works for your aesthetic, and it can completely transform your look."
So if you're in the market for a new buy to shake up your wardrobe this spring, keep scrolling to see the hat trends set to dominate.
1. Pillbox Hats
Style Notes: The return of the pillbox hat has been a much-needed dose of glamour. This architectural style was first popularised in the 1930s and is still synonymous with class, elegance and grace (after all, it was Jackie O’s signature!). And in 2026, its resurgence is a rejection of post-pandemic, clean-girl minimalism as designers and classic dressers alike have moved towards dressed-up, wealth-whispering silhouettes as a direct response to staying indoors. Whether paired with a balloon trouser and shearling-trimmed coat like Aimee Song (pictured above) or with a three-piece suit, as seen at Loro Piana, fashion is allowing this statement hat to do the talking this spring.
Shop Pillbox Hats:
H&M
Wool Hat
H&M is the place to look for expensive-looking high-street finds.
GIGI BURRIS
Lauren Leopard-Print Wool-Felt Pillbox Hat
Founded in New York in 2012, Gigi Burris was born out of a deep admiration for women's millinery and has fast become the go-to hat of choice for fashion people.
GIGI BURRIS
Laura Wool-Felt Pillbox Hat
Unbelievably chic.
Na-kd
Pillbox Hat
A timeless classic.
Free People
Vegan Cozy Fisherman Hat
The fur trim is a cute touch.
2. Flat Caps
Style Notes: Catapulting onto the scene with the rise of '80s hip-hop culture, backwards flat caps have been a streetwear staple for decades. The street-wise smoker's cap was the signature of the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Eminem in the '90s, when stereotypically "masculine" styling was the coolest way to dress. Now, you'll find them back in the accessories wardrobes of the modern maximalist. As seen at Missoni and on influencer Rebecca Ferraz Wyatt (pictured above), this hat can be used to inject instant edge. Slouchy and dripping in retro appeal, it's one of those details that the beady-eyed will instantly acknowledge.
Shop Flat Caps:
M&S
Pure Wool Herringbone Flat Cap
Heritage plaid will always be classic.
Lost Pattern NYC
Beret Hat
How to make houndstooth cool.
Kangol
Classic 504 Flat Cap
This Kangol hat has been all over my social feeds lately.
RUSLAN BAGINSKIY
Ivy Embroidered Wool-Blend Flat Cap
Founded in 2015, namesake brand Ruslan Baginskiy is built on recontextualising historical war uniforms. Finding firm fans in Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Madonna, it's fast becoming the go-to hat brand of fashion people everywhere.
Urban Outfitters
Wool Flat Cap
The delicate butterfly detail is cute but subtle.
3. Knitted Hat
Style Notes: Quaint and a little kooky in its design, the knitted bucket hat balances practicality and style. This spring, fine knits are really piquing our interest. From Emporio Armani to Undercover, the S/S 26 runways were awash with subdued colourways and larger-than-life silhouettes. And I’m sure that as warmer days approach, these hats will be seen just as much as basket bags and flip-flops.
Shop Knitted Hats:
COS
Merino Wool Bucket Hat
You'll pull out this chic black iteration year after year.