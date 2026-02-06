I Just Wore Sienna Miller's Favourite Perfume for an Entire Week—The Compliments Were Off the Charts

When I found out I was getting the chance to sit down with Sienna Miller and ask her all my burning beauty questions, there was one thing that was top of my list: her favourite perfume. Although I've been lucky enough to try some of the best fragrances on the market, I'm always fascinated by celebrities' favourite scents. If there's one celebrity who inspires my beauty looks more than anyone else, it's Sienna.
From the star's boho waves to impeccable skin, I've been trying to channel my inner Sienna for years, so after sitting down with her and finding out her go-to scent, I had to test it out for myself.
In true Sienna style, her favourite perfume is from none other than chic, New York-based fragrance house, Le Labo. I think it's safe to say that Le Labo is the ultimate cool-girl brand for unique scents, and her favourite? Thé Noir 29. Like any good journalist, I got my hands on the fragrance immediately and have been wearing it nonstop for the past week. Interestingly enough, I've had more compliments on my perfume this week than I did the whole of 2025.
Le Labo
Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedar wood, vetiver, musk, black tea leaves
So, what does Thé Noir 29 smell like? If I had to describe it in three words, I'd say rich, dark and sensual. It has this depth and complexity that makes it smell so expensive. The fragrance opens on notes of bergamot and bay leaves, creating a fresh, herbaceous quality that instantly draws you in. However, once it settles on the skin, a heart of cedar wood and vetiver takes centre stage, before this chic, woody aroma is met by a base of smoky black tea leaves. Notes of sweet fig dominate the senses throughout, making it all the more alluring.
Whilst I've been wearing it both day and night to really put it through its paces, I would definitely reserve this perfume for special evenings with friends or loved ones. It's a real stand-out scent; however, thanks to the fresh, earthy element, it manages to be heady without feeling overwhelming. That being said, the longevity is incredible, which has definitely played a part in the non-stop compliments I've had since wearing this fragrance.
Also, can we take a moment for the bottle? I can so imagine this minimalist design perched on Sienna Miller's dressing table. If you buy one celebrity-approved beauty product this month, I highly recommend making it this one.
Thanks to Sienna, I've found my new signature scent.
