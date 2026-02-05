Forget Flowers—These Are the Valentine's Beauty Products Tastemakers Are Wishing For

Our beauty team share their beauty love languages and the Valentine's Day beauty products we're yearning for.

A collage of beauty products, from perfume bottles to lipstick and fragranced body products
I'd forgive you for thinking that beauty editors wouldn't want more new beauty products for Valentine's Day, but it couldn't be further from the truth. Of course, I'd happily welcome a box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers on the 14th, but I'd be far more excited to receive a new perfume or candle. And after asking my beauty enthusiast colleagues, they agree with me. In fact, it turns out we all have a very specific love language when it comes to beauty that makes our hearts race. Forget words of affirmation; these are products of affirmation. Receiving gifts is lovely, but receiving luxury beauty gifts? That's even better.

So, with Valentine's Day just around the corner, I've asked our beauty team to share their beauty love languages and the products they hope to receive. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying something special for a loved one, these are the Valentine's Day beauty products our beauty team is yearning this year for to give you some inspiration. From perfumes to makeup and beauty tools to luxury skincare, these are the beauty products that speak to each of our beauty love languages.

1. Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director

A collage with Shannon&#039;s picks, including Aerin Amber Musk Vanilla perfume, Byredo Suede hand soap and Chanel eye masks

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

"My husband and I are fast approaching our second wedding anniversary, but this will be our 11th Valentine’s Day together. I wanted to let you know this so that what I’m about to say doesn’t come across as shallow or demanding in any way—he knows me inside out. It’s because we have been together for so long that I have no shame in admitting that the way to my heart after 11 years together isn’t grand romantic gestures, but beautiful things I just really want. The sorts of things that are so outlandishly beautiful and unnecessary that I could never justify buying them for myself. I doubt he’s reading this, but Tom, if you are, take note…"

2. Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor

A collage with Eleanor&#039;s picks, including Violette FR Bisou Balm, Matiere Premiere Parisian Musc body lotion and Parfums de Marly Valaya. Exclusif perfume

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

"When it comes to beauty products, my heart will eternally yearn for the French variety. There's something about a visit to Parisian beauty stores that sets my pulse racing. And whilst I might not have a trip to Paris booked, I wholeheartedly plan to bring more French beauty products into my routine."

3. Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor

A collage with Grace&#039;s picks, including Shark LED mask. L&#039;Occitane Lavande Poivre Noir shower gel and Diptyque Roses candle

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

"This Valentine’s Day, I’m all about self-care. Don’t get me wrong, I love a date night, but when it’s cold and dark outside, I’d much rather stay in and have a little pamper evening. So, I’m planning on lighting my favourite candle, having a nice hot shower and using some of the best beauty tools to have me feeling and looking my best."

4. Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant

A collage of Brittany&#039;s picks, including Tom Ford Black Orchid Reserve perfume, Dior 999 red lipstick and Refy Sculpt mascara

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

"My Valentine's date this year is actually a Galentine's night out with friends, but that in no way means I’m not committed to looking and, more importantly, feeling my absolute best. I’ve therefore decided that my personal love language this Valentine’s is going to be products of affirmation, or in other words, the beauty buys that make me look and feel my most confident."

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.