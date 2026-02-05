Forget Flowers—These Are the Valentine's Beauty Products Tastemakers Are Wishing For

I'd forgive you for thinking that beauty editors wouldn't want morenew beauty products for Valentine's Day, but it couldn't be further from the truth. Of course, I'd happily welcome a box of chocolates or a bouquet of flowers on the 14th, but I'd be far more excited to receive a new perfume or candle. And after asking my beauty enthusiast colleagues, they agree with me. In fact, it turns out we all have a very specific love language when it comes to beauty that makes our hearts race. Forget words of affirmation; these are products of affirmation. Receiving gifts is lovely, but receiving luxury beauty gifts? That's even better.
So, with Valentine's Day just around the corner, I've asked our beauty team to share their beauty love languages and the products they hope to receive. Whether you're shopping for yourself or buying something special for a loved one, these are the Valentine's Day beauty products our beauty team is yearning this year for to give you some inspiration. From perfumes to makeup and beauty tools to luxury skincare, these are the beauty products that speak to each of our beauty love languages.
1. Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director
"My husband and I are fast approaching our second wedding anniversary, but this will be our 11th Valentine’s Day together. I wanted to let you know this so that what I’m about to say doesn’t come across as shallow or demanding in any way—he knows me inside out. It’s because we have been together for so long that I have no shame in admitting that the way to my heart after 11 years together isn’t grand romantic gestures, but beautiful things I just really want. The sorts of things that are so outlandishly beautiful and unnecessary that I could never justify buying them for myself. I doubt he’s reading this, but Tom, if you are, take note…"
Byredo
Suede Hand Wash
'Nothing fills my heart with more joy than an excruciatingly chic hand wash. I have my favourites, for sure (Aesop and Diptyque will forever reign supreme), but I’m open to trying something new. We’re in the early stages of bathroom renovation, and I want a gorgeous hand soap to act as motivation. I’ll promise myself I can’t crack it open until it’s in its new home. This Byredo Suede Hand Wash has always appealed to me—minimalist in design, delicate but unique in scent and off-the-charts chic."
CHANEL
Le Lift Flash Eye
"When I’m not consuming beauty for work, I shop exclusively in one sphere: frivolous little treasures that I feel as though I can’t live without. Nestled amongst my absolute mainstay Chanel makeup, skincare and fragrance products are a few products from the house that sit within this camp. Hand soaps carved like dice, pebble-shaped face mists, and brightly coloured nail files. These new eye patches are my next non-essential Chanel essential, and ever since I learned about their existence, I’ve had two banana-shaped, Chanel-branded holes in my heart."
Aerin
Amber Musk Vanille Eau de Parfum
"I truly believe that Aerin perfumes are some of the most romantic to have ever graced this earth, and unwrapping this bottle on Valentine’s Day would have my heart bursting at its seams with adoration. The iconic amber musk scent has an addition of creamy sweetness to deliver a total neck-nuzzling scent. Plus, the bottle is a work of art, is it not?"
2. Eleanor Vousden, Beauty Editor
"When it comes to beauty products, my heart will eternally yearn for the French variety. There's something about a visit to Parisian beauty stores that sets my pulse racing. And whilst I might not have a trip to Paris booked, I wholeheartedly plan to bring more French beauty products into my routine."
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm in Mon Chéri
"My love affair with Violette_FR's Bisou Balm spans several years, and I still swoon for it today. This sheer matte lip balm imparts a soft blur of colour to the lips, effortlessly creating a just-bitten lip that feels quintessentially Parisian. The Mon Chéri shade was inspired by the hue of chocolate-coated cherries, and if that doesn't scream Valentine's Day, I don't know what does."
MATIERE PREMIERE
Parisian Musc Hand and Body Lotion
"I plan to bring a touch of French into my bodycare routine too, and what better way to do it than with a scented body lotion? Parisian Musc is one of my favourite Matiere Premiere perfumes, but the scented body lotion? It's even more sensorial, leaving my skin velvety to the touch. As for the scent, it leaves a subtle yet alluring trail of creamy, skin-like musk that becomes one with your own skin chemistry. J'adore."
Parfums de Marly
Valaya Exclusif Eau de Parfum
"I don't want roses, and I don't want a box of chocolates. What I want is to smell ethereal and otherworldly, and this is the French perfume I reach for. All of Parfums de Marly's fragrances are an utter delight to my nose, but Valaya Exclusif is, without question, one of the most sensual perfumes I've smelled. It's a light floral bouquet of white flowers with velvety soft petals, with a cloud of powdery, nutty almond, smooth musk and smooth vanilla. It's heavenly."
3. Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor
"This Valentine’s Day, I’m all about self-care. Don’t get me wrong, I love a date night, but when it’s cold and dark outside, I’d much rather stay in and have a little pamper evening. So, I’m planning on lighting my favourite candle, having a nice hot shower and using some of the best beauty tools to have me feeling and looking my best."
Shark
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling LED Mask
"What’s a pamper night without an LED mask? These beauty tools are so popular at the moment, and for good reason. You can basically get a salon-worthy treatment in the comfort of your own home. The Shark CryoGlow LED Mask is high on my list as not only does it boast LED technology, but it also comes with a cooling under-eye feature to leave you feeling revitalised."
L’Occitane
Lavande Poivre Noir Shower Gel
"I’m obsessed with lavender-scented body products at the moment, as they make me feel so pampered and relaxed. This shower gel from French beauty brand, L'Occitane, sounds absolutely divine. It has a nourishing formula packed with glycerin and lavender essential oil, alongside a subtle lavender scent that will have you drifting away."
Diptyque Paris
Roses Classic Candle
"Diptyque’s Valentine’s Day offerings are always so beautiful, and this year’s selection is no exception. I have my eyes on this Roses candle, as not only does the limited-edition vessel look like a work of art, but the floral scent is perfect for February. Who needs a bunch of flowers when you have a Diptyque candle?"
4. Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant
"My Valentine's date this year is actually a Galentine's night out with friends, but that in no way means I’m not committed to looking and, more importantly, feeling my absolute best. I’ve therefore decided that my personal love language this Valentine’s is going to be products of affirmation, or in other words, the beauty buys that make me look and feel my most confident."
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Reserve Eau de Parfum
"If you think floral fragrances are too predictable for Valentine’s Day, think again, because Tom Ford’s Black Orchid Reserve is anything but. The mix of sparkling ylang ylang, boozy rum and a creamy vanilla base creates a scent that feels smooth, sexy and luxurious—the ultimate confidence booster, if you ask me."
Dior
Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999
"There’s nothing that invokes confidence quite like a bold red lipstick, and Dior’s Rouge Dior Lipstick has been a favourite in my collection for years. The shade '999' is a neutral red that suits a wide range of undertones and skin tones. Of course, it's the perfect colour for a Valentine’s date night, but it also feels wearable enough for everyday use. This, plus a black lip liner, is a match made in heaven."
Refy
Lash Sculpt Black
"To me, lashes have the power to make or break my makeup looks. I’ve tested what feels like hundreds of mascaras, but none have left my lashes as voluminous and long as Refy’s Lash Sculpt. It leaves me with the flirty, fluttery lashes I want without having to worry about clumping and smudging."
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.