I started 2026 with one very clear resolution: to create a wardrobe that’s elegant, timeless, and most importantly, makes getting dressed for any occasion feel as stress-free as possible. In winter, I found it easy, thanks to my long wool coats and sleek leather trenches doing most of the work for me. However, this has already proven to be much more difficult as the temperature rises, and I can no longer use maxi outerwear as the focal point of my outfits.
Mastering the art of elegant dressing in warmer weather can be challenging at the best of times. So, with just over a month until the new season, I decided to go on the hunt for some easy outfit combinations that look chic and intentional but require minimal effort for spring 2026. Think classic, fail-proof pairings that will look put together for any and every occasion, while also making everyday dressing as simple as possible.
From classic blue jeans paired with polished blazers and ankle boots, to elegant maxi dresses worn with a sleek trench and strappy sandals, below, I've rounded up seven easy outfit combinations to copy in spring 2026 and beyond. Keep scrolling to see and shop the looks.
1. Relaxed Blazer + Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: It doesn't get much more classic than a jeans, a boxy blazer and ankle boots combo. It's a fail-proof way to look put together in any season, but for spring 2026 specifically, I'll be reaching for a blazer in a lighter hue like cream to brighten up the outfit.
2. Leather Jacket + Tank Top + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: On those chillier spring days, a leather blazer is an easy way to make your outfits look elevated. My personal tip? Let the leather act as the focal point of your look and keep everything else super simple.
3. Trench Coat + White Dress + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: Sundress season is almost upon us! But before the weather starts to improve here in the UK, I'll be throwing a timeless trench over the top. This combo, plus a pair of strappy sandals, will be my go-to for spring and summer evenings out.