I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt

I never used to think of Jennifer Aniston as a style inspiration outside of her iconic Rachel Green looks from Friends, but lately, she's been making waves in L.A. with some effortlessly cool outfits that have caught my eye. What’s striking about them is their simplicity—nothing too over-the-top, but that’s what makes them so easy to re-create or draw inspiration from. Take her recent look, for example.

Last week, while leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills, Aniston stepped out in what could only be described as the perfect summer outfit. She wore a black ribbed tank top, olive-green cropped trousers, and black flip-flops. Thanks to the trousers, the look struck the perfect balance between mature, elegant, and fresh. The olive-green colour gave them a sophisticated yet modern vibe, while the cropped cut added just the right amount of cool, laid-back energy. Furthermore, the trousers were a refreshing departure from the blue jeans we typically see on Aniston and other stylish A-listers. Plus, they're timeless and ageless, something I, a 20-year-old, would wear.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Aniston: AGCF Mayfair Bag

Inspired to add a pair to your rotation for summer 2025? Keep scrolling to shop the best olive-green trousers on the market.

Shop the Best Olive-Green Trousers: