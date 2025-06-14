I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt
From flowy blouses to tanks and tees, these olive green trousers go with everything in your summer wardrobe.
I never used to think of Jennifer Aniston as a style inspiration outside of her iconic Rachel Green looks from Friends, but lately, she's been making waves in L.A. with some effortlessly cool outfits that have caught my eye. What’s striking about them is their simplicity—nothing too over-the-top, but that’s what makes them so easy to re-create or draw inspiration from. Take her recent look, for example.
Last week, while leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills, Aniston stepped out in what could only be described as the perfect summer outfit. She wore a black ribbed tank top, olive-green cropped trousers, and black flip-flops. Thanks to the trousers, the look struck the perfect balance between mature, elegant, and fresh. The olive-green colour gave them a sophisticated yet modern vibe, while the cropped cut added just the right amount of cool, laid-back energy. Furthermore, the trousers were a refreshing departure from the blue jeans we typically see on Aniston and other stylish A-listers. Plus, they're timeless and ageless, something I, a 20-year-old, would wear.
On Jennifer Aniston: AGCF Mayfair Bag
Inspired to add a pair to your rotation for summer 2025? Keep scrolling to shop the best olive-green trousers on the market.
Shop the Best Olive-Green Trousers:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
