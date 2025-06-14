I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt

From flowy blouses to tanks and tees, these olive green trousers go with everything in your summer wardrobe.

Backgrid
(Image credit: Backgrid/Free People)
I never used to think of Jennifer Aniston as a style inspiration outside of her iconic Rachel Green looks from Friends, but lately, she's been making waves in L.A. with some effortlessly cool outfits that have caught my eye. What’s striking about them is their simplicity—nothing too over-the-top, but that’s what makes them so easy to re-create or draw inspiration from. Take her recent look, for example.

Last week, while leaving an appointment in Beverly Hills, Aniston stepped out in what could only be described as the perfect summer outfit. She wore a black ribbed tank top, olive-green cropped trousers, and black flip-flops. Thanks to the trousers, the look struck the perfect balance between mature, elegant, and fresh. The olive-green colour gave them a sophisticated yet modern vibe, while the cropped cut added just the right amount of cool, laid-back energy. Furthermore, the trousers were a refreshing departure from the blue jeans we typically see on Aniston and other stylish A-listers. Plus, they're timeless and ageless, something I, a 20-year-old, would wear.

Jennifer Aniston wears a black tank top, olive-green pants, and black flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Aniston: AGCF Mayfair Bag

Inspired to add a pair to your rotation for summer 2025? Keep scrolling to shop the best olive-green trousers on the market.

Shop the Best Olive-Green Trousers:

Green Mid Rise Ankle Length Downtown Chinos
Gap
Green Mid Rise Ankle Length Downtown Chinos

These look a lot like Aniston's. You also can't beat this price.

We the Free Rylee Chino Trousers
Free People
We the Free Rylee Chino Trousers

Shoppers love these because of the barrel-shaped legs.

Marcelle Low Slung Cargo
Citizens of Humanity
Marcelle Low Slung Cargo

I own these in white and have only amazing things to say about them.

Regular Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers
COS
Regular Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers

One of the brand's most popular trouser styles.

Patch Pocket Crop Chino-Larch Green
Boden
Patch Pocket Crop Chino-Larch Green

Love.

Mayslie High-Rise Woven Jogging Bottoms
PAIGE
Mayslie High-Rise Woven Jogging Bottoms

These look really cute with elevated flip-flops.

We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans
Free People
We the Free Libre Wide-Leg Jeans

The pocket-less design creates a smooth and flattering fit.

Cropped Linen Trousers – Khaki Green – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Cropped Linen Trousers – Khaki Green – Women – Arket Gb

A linen pair of trousers is a must for the warmer weather.

The Wide Leg Trousers - Olive Green - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
The Wide Leg Trousers

The Parisian clothing brand that chic French women can't get enough of.

nap
SLVRLAKE
Rookie Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Cargo Jeans

Style with ballet flats and a cardigan.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

