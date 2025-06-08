If You’re Wearing Trouser in One of These Chic Colours, You're in the Top 1% of Dressers

From cobalt blue to butter yellow, read on to discover the trouser colour trend that feel so summer 2025.

Influencers wear red, butter yellow and cobalt blue trousers with cardigans and shirts.
(Image credit: @marina_torres, @chloekathbutler, @amalienielsenn)
For around 80 per cent of the year, if you spot me out and about, chances are I’ll be wearing jeans. This steadfast uniform only wavers during summer’s hottest spells, when denim starts to feel more stifling than stylish. As someone who’s never quite felt their best in dresses or skirts, I naturally pivot to lightweight, breathable trousers to carry me through the balmy season in comfort.

While my winter trouser collection tends to stick to a strict rota of navy, black and grey, my summer edit tells a different story. With brighter days comes a lighter, more playful palette—one that reflects the optimism in the air. Inspired by the fresh shades emerging for the season ahead, I’ve taken it upon myself to pinpoint the trouser colour trends that are set to shape summer 2025.

Below, discover the standout summer trouser colour trends I’m already bookmarking for the months ahead.

5 Summer Trouser Colours Trends to Try in 2025

1. Butter Yellow Trousers

Influencer wears butter yellow trousers with a grey cardigan, a brown suede jacket and black leather flip-flops.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: It won’t come as a surprise to hear that butter yellow is having a moment. The softly-spoken shade is cropping up everywhere—including on trousers—and offers a gentle way to introduce colour without overwhelming your outfit. Sitting somewhere between cream and sunshine yellow, it feels instantly uplifting and is remarkably easy to style. I particularly love pairing it with soft greys, crisp whites, chocolate browns or even a blush pink.

2. Red Trousers

Influencer wears red trousers with square-toe boots and a black cardigan, styled partially unbuttoned.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and the form of leg-grazing trousers is my favourite way to wear the trend. I like to keep things grounded with a white tee or a black layer on top—simple styling choices that allow the colour to shine without feeling over the top.

3. Cobalt Blue Trousers

Influencer wears cobalt blue trousers with tonal heeled clogs and a dusty pink shirt.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Style Notes: Cobalt blue is already being forecast as one of next year’s defining colours, but it’s making an early appearance this summer. While it might seem bold at first glance, I’ve found that cobalt actually plays nicely with other brights—think lemon yellow or candy pink—for a dopamine-dressing effect. If you’re feeling less adventurous, white or navy will tone it down without diluting its impact.

4. Chocolate Brown Trousers

Influencer wears chocolate brown trousers with kitten heel flip-flops, a grey strapless top and a black leather jacket.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: In my book, chocolate brown is an underrated neutral—rich, refined, and just as wearable in summer as it is in winter. This season, I’m considering swapping out my black trousers for deep, cocoa-toned pairs from the likes of COS, With Nothing Underneath and Massimo Dutti. In warmer months, they bring a softer edge to outfits while maintaining the polish of a darker hue.

5. White Trousers

Influencer wears white trousers with black pointed-toe boots and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

Style Notes: To me, nothing says summer quite like a great pair of white trousers. Clean, crisp and versatile, they brighten up any look without the need for extra colour. Whether worn with a tonal top for a minimalist moment or contrasted with bold shades, white trousers are a warm-weather essential I return to every year.

