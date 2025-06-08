For around 80 per cent of the year, if you spot me out and about, chances are I’ll be wearing jeans. This steadfast uniform only wavers during summer’s hottest spells, when denim starts to feel more stifling than stylish. As someone who’s never quite felt their best in dresses or skirts, I naturally pivot to lightweight, breathable trousers to carry me through the balmy season in comfort.

While my winter trouser collection tends to stick to a strict rota of navy, black and grey, my summer edit tells a different story. With brighter days comes a lighter, more playful palette—one that reflects the optimism in the air. Inspired by the fresh shades emerging for the season ahead, I’ve taken it upon myself to pinpoint the trouser colour trends that are set to shape summer 2025.

Below, discover the standout summer trouser colour trends I’m already bookmarking for the months ahead.

5 Summer Trouser Colours Trends to Try in 2025

1. Butter Yellow Trousers

Style Notes: It won’t come as a surprise to hear that butter yellow is having a moment. The softly-spoken shade is cropping up everywhere—including on trousers—and offers a gentle way to introduce colour without overwhelming your outfit. Sitting somewhere between cream and sunshine yellow, it feels instantly uplifting and is remarkably easy to style. I particularly love pairing it with soft greys, crisp whites, chocolate browns or even a blush pink.

Shop Butter Yellow Trousers:

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW The satin trouser trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. ASOS Linen Blend Barrel Leg Trouser £30 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a light and breathable finish. H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £65 SHOP NOW Style these with a leather mule for a very summer 2025 ensemble.

2. Red Trousers

Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and the form of leg-grazing trousers is my favourite way to wear the trend. I like to keep things grounded with a white tee or a black layer on top—simple styling choices that allow the colour to shine without feeling over the top.

Shop Red Trousers:

Mango Drawstring Straight Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation. Nobodys Child Red Linen-Blend Shona Trousers £65 SHOP NOW While I love these in the red, they also come in eight other shades. & Other Stories Relaxed Drawstring Trousers £77 SHOP NOW The drawstring detailing gives then a relaxed and casual energy that makes them perfect for daily summer styling.

3. Cobalt Blue Trousers

Style Notes: Cobalt blue is already being forecast as one of next year’s defining colours, but it’s making an early appearance this summer. While it might seem bold at first glance, I’ve found that cobalt actually plays nicely with other brights—think lemon yellow or candy pink—for a dopamine-dressing effect. If you’re feeling less adventurous, white or navy will tone it down without diluting its impact.

Shop Cobalt Blue Trousers:

COS Deconstructed Cotton Barrel-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW The sculptural finish of these barrel-leg trousers will lend your look a dramatic silhouette. Topshop Linen Balloon Trouser £42 SHOP NOW Wear these with mary janes, or dress them down with a casual trainer. Serena Bute Bute Trouser £295 SHOP NOW Style with the matching blouse or wear with a simple white tee.

4. Chocolate Brown Trousers

Style Notes: In my book, chocolate brown is an underrated neutral—rich, refined, and just as wearable in summer as it is in winter. This season, I’m considering swapping out my black trousers for deep, cocoa-toned pairs from the likes of COS, With Nothing Underneath and Massimo Dutti. In warmer months, they bring a softer edge to outfits while maintaining the polish of a darker hue.

Shop Chocolate Brown Trousers:

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW While I love these in the chocolate brown, they also come in a pale pink shade. With Nothing Underneath The Palazzo Trousers £120 SHOP NOW I've always loved With Nothing Underneath for their shirts, but their new-season trousers are well worth a look in too. Massimo Dutti Textured Trousers £129 SHOP NOW I always come back to Massimo Dutti for their sleek, fuss-free tailoring.

5. White Trousers

Style Notes: To me, nothing says summer quite like a great pair of white trousers. Clean, crisp and versatile, they brighten up any look without the need for extra colour. Whether worn with a tonal top for a minimalist moment or contrasted with bold shades, white trousers are a warm-weather essential I return to every year.

Shop White Trousers: