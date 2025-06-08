If You’re Wearing Trouser in One of These Chic Colours, You're in the Top 1% of Dressers
From cobalt blue to butter yellow, read on to discover the trouser colour trend that feel so summer 2025.
For around 80 per cent of the year, if you spot me out and about, chances are I’ll be wearing jeans. This steadfast uniform only wavers during summer’s hottest spells, when denim starts to feel more stifling than stylish. As someone who’s never quite felt their best in dresses or skirts, I naturally pivot to lightweight, breathable trousers to carry me through the balmy season in comfort.
While my winter trouser collection tends to stick to a strict rota of navy, black and grey, my summer edit tells a different story. With brighter days comes a lighter, more playful palette—one that reflects the optimism in the air. Inspired by the fresh shades emerging for the season ahead, I’ve taken it upon myself to pinpoint the trouser colour trends that are set to shape summer 2025.
Below, discover the standout summer trouser colour trends I’m already bookmarking for the months ahead.
5 Summer Trouser Colours Trends to Try in 2025
1. Butter Yellow Trousers
Style Notes: It won’t come as a surprise to hear that butter yellow is having a moment. The softly-spoken shade is cropping up everywhere—including on trousers—and offers a gentle way to introduce colour without overwhelming your outfit. Sitting somewhere between cream and sunshine yellow, it feels instantly uplifting and is remarkably easy to style. I particularly love pairing it with soft greys, crisp whites, chocolate browns or even a blush pink.
Shop Butter Yellow Trousers:
2. Red Trousers
Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and the form of leg-grazing trousers is my favourite way to wear the trend. I like to keep things grounded with a white tee or a black layer on top—simple styling choices that allow the colour to shine without feeling over the top.
Shop Red Trousers:
3. Cobalt Blue Trousers
Style Notes: Cobalt blue is already being forecast as one of next year’s defining colours, but it’s making an early appearance this summer. While it might seem bold at first glance, I’ve found that cobalt actually plays nicely with other brights—think lemon yellow or candy pink—for a dopamine-dressing effect. If you’re feeling less adventurous, white or navy will tone it down without diluting its impact.
Shop Cobalt Blue Trousers:
4. Chocolate Brown Trousers
Style Notes: In my book, chocolate brown is an underrated neutral—rich, refined, and just as wearable in summer as it is in winter. This season, I’m considering swapping out my black trousers for deep, cocoa-toned pairs from the likes of COS, With Nothing Underneath and Massimo Dutti. In warmer months, they bring a softer edge to outfits while maintaining the polish of a darker hue.
Shop Chocolate Brown Trousers:
5. White Trousers
Style Notes: To me, nothing says summer quite like a great pair of white trousers. Clean, crisp and versatile, they brighten up any look without the need for extra colour. Whether worn with a tonal top for a minimalist moment or contrasted with bold shades, white trousers are a warm-weather essential I return to every year.
Shop White Trousers:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
