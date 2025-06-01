Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?

I've seen these white trousers outfits everywhere, from the office to the park.

Ballet flats are here to stay, and the way fashion girls are wearing them feels anything but predictable this summer. On top of pairing them with jeans and breezy dresses, the coolest influencers are styling their ballet flats with a surprising anti-denim swap: white trousers. From wide-leg tailored pairs to low-rise cargos, stark white bottoms are suddenly the unexpected hero of this season’s outfits.

White trousers bring that crisp, polished energy we’re all craving, and ballet flats add just the right dose of effortlessness. The pairing is clean but not boring, classic without feeling overdone. There’s something about it that reads very “model off-duty in Paris,” even when the rest of the outfit is as simple as a tank and sleek leather bag.

This shift away from denim isn’t about abandoning it entirely—it’s about shaking up the formula. Swapping in white trousers instantly elevates the entire vibe, and flats, of course, keep the look grounded in that cool, unfussy way. It’s quiet luxury meets street style practicality.

So if your jeans are starting to feel a little too expected, take note. A great pair of white trousers and some ballet flats might just be the outfit refresh you didn’t know you needed. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

See and shop our favourite ballet flats and white trousers outfits below.

Shop Chic White Trousers and Ballet Flats Outfits:

1. White Linen Trousers + Light Trench + Mesh Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Loose linen pants are so easy to dress up or down during warmer months.

Shop the Look:

Linen Trousers – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Trousers

My favourite.

Slit-Hem Trench Coat
H&M
Slit-Hem Trench Coat

A thin trench is great for those breezy days.

Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps

The It flat shoe of the season.

2. White Trousers + Denim Jacket + Yellow Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: The cropped fit of these white pants allow the yellow ballet flats to shine.

Shop the Look:

Rustic Trousers With Elastic Waist
ZARA
Rustic Trousers With Elastic Waist

Simply stunning.

White Denim Jacket
Next
White Denim Jacket

A summer staple.

Topshop Ash Real Leather Ruched Ballet Flat Shoes With Buckle in Pale Yellow
Topshop
Topshop Ash Real Leather Ruched Ballet Flat Shoes With Buckle in Pale Yellow

3. White Trousers + Light Jumper + Ballet fLATS

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: A simple summer outfit you can wear on repeat.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers
COS
Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers

COS never fails

Knitted Wool Top
& Other Stories
Knitted Wool Top

You can also opt for short sleeved knits in the summer.

Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats

I love.

4. White Trousers + Bandeaux Top + Bucked Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: Strapless tops are so popular right now, and when paired with this pant-and-shoe combo, it’s pure perfection.

Shop the Look:

Crepe Wide-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Crepe Wide-Leg Trousers

I just got these and cannot wait to wear them out.

Knit Bandeau Crop Top
ZARA
Knit Bandeau Crop Top

We love a matching moment.

Belle Vivier Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

The buckle, the ruched detail the colour—I'm sold.

5. White Silk Trousers + Cream Top + Black Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: The entire outfit is giving rich, elegant vibes.

Shop the Look:

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

These trousers are a bestseller for a reason.

Selected Femme Selene Draped Top
Anthropologie
Selected Femme Selene Draped Top

I gasped!

Luna Slipper / Black Suede
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Black Suede

Anouk's exact shoes.

6. White Trousers + Red T-Shirt + Red Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @devapollon)

Style Notes: We love this red moment paired with tailored white pants.

Shop the Look:

Mango
MANGO
Lyocell Suit Trousers With Bow Belt

Next on my list.

Conrad T-Shirt - Bright Red - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sezane
Conrad T-Shirt - Bright Red

Oui Oui.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

I'm a neutral girlie, but even I'm tempted by this red pair.

8. White Trousers + Cap Sleeve Top + Mesh Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Style Notes: Laidback and chic at the same time.

Shop the Look:

Tyler Linen Trousers
Free People
Tyler Linen Trousers

Cap-Sleeved Top
H&M
Cap-Sleeved Top

A basic.

Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballet Flats

These Alaia flats continue to reign supreme this summer.

9. White Trousers + Green Cap + Mesh Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @honeybelleworld)

Style Notes: Another outfit with loose white pants you can wear on repeat this summer.

Shop the Look:

Nohan Brushed Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
NILI LOTAN
Nohan Brushed Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Wide leg is the only style that you'll see me in this season.

Frankie Baseball Cap - Pine
Frankie Baseball Cap - Pine

A cap that gets the fashion editor stamp of approval.

Mesh Ballet Flats
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Mesh Ballet Flats

Adore.

10. White Trousers + Blue Shirt + Bow Flats

woman wearing ballet flats with white pants summer 2025

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: Wear this white-pants–and–ballet-flats outfit to the office and beyond.

Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant

Reformation has all the girlies in a chokehold this season.

Stradivarius Classic Shirt in Blue
Stradivarius
Classic Shirt in Blue

A wardrobe staple.

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

You're never too old for bow flats.

