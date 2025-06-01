Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?
I've seen these white trousers outfits everywhere, from the office to the park.
Ballet flats are here to stay, and the way fashion girls are wearing them feels anything but predictable this summer. On top of pairing them with jeans and breezy dresses, the coolest influencers are styling their ballet flats with a surprising anti-denim swap: white trousers. From wide-leg tailored pairs to low-rise cargos, stark white bottoms are suddenly the unexpected hero of this season’s outfits.
White trousers bring that crisp, polished energy we’re all craving, and ballet flats add just the right dose of effortlessness. The pairing is clean but not boring, classic without feeling overdone. There’s something about it that reads very “model off-duty in Paris,” even when the rest of the outfit is as simple as a tank and sleek leather bag.
This shift away from denim isn’t about abandoning it entirely—it’s about shaking up the formula. Swapping in white trousers instantly elevates the entire vibe, and flats, of course, keep the look grounded in that cool, unfussy way. It’s quiet luxury meets street style practicality.
So if your jeans are starting to feel a little too expected, take note. A great pair of white trousers and some ballet flats might just be the outfit refresh you didn’t know you needed. Minimal effort, maximum impact.
See and shop our favourite ballet flats and white trousers outfits below.
Shop Chic White Trousers and Ballet Flats Outfits:
1. White Linen Trousers + Light Trench + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Loose linen pants are so easy to dress up or down during warmer months.
Shop the Look:
2. White Trousers + Denim Jacket + Yellow Flats
Style Notes: The cropped fit of these white pants allow the yellow ballet flats to shine.
Shop the Look:
3. White Trousers + Light Jumper + Ballet fLATS
Style Notes: A simple summer outfit you can wear on repeat.
Shop the Look:
4. White Trousers + Bandeaux Top + Bucked Flats
Style Notes: Strapless tops are so popular right now, and when paired with this pant-and-shoe combo, it’s pure perfection.
Shop the Look:
5. White Silk Trousers + Cream Top + Black Flats
Style Notes: The entire outfit is giving rich, elegant vibes.
Shop the Look:
6. White Trousers + Red T-Shirt + Red Flats
Style Notes: We love this red moment paired with tailored white pants.
Shop the Look:
8. White Trousers + Cap Sleeve Top + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Laidback and chic at the same time.
Shop the Look:
9. White Trousers + Green Cap + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Another outfit with loose white pants you can wear on repeat this summer.
Shop the Look:
10. White Trousers + Blue Shirt + Bow Flats
Style Notes: Wear this white-pants–and–ballet-flats outfit to the office and beyond.
