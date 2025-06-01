Is It Just Me, or Is Every Cool Girl Suddenly Pairing Ballet Flats With This Anti-Denim Pant Trend?

Ballet flats are here to stay, and the way fashion girls are wearing them feels anything but predictable this summer. On top of pairing them with jeans and breezy dresses, the coolest influencers are styling their ballet flats with a surprising anti-denim swap: white trousers. From wide-leg tailored pairs to low-rise cargos, stark white bottoms are suddenly the unexpected hero of this season’s outfits.

White trousers bring that crisp, polished energy we’re all craving, and ballet flats add just the right dose of effortlessness. The pairing is clean but not boring, classic without feeling overdone. There’s something about it that reads very “model off-duty in Paris,” even when the rest of the outfit is as simple as a tank and sleek leather bag.

This shift away from denim isn’t about abandoning it entirely—it’s about shaking up the formula. Swapping in white trousers instantly elevates the entire vibe, and flats, of course, keep the look grounded in that cool, unfussy way. It’s quiet luxury meets street style practicality.

So if your jeans are starting to feel a little too expected, take note. A great pair of white trousers and some ballet flats might just be the outfit refresh you didn’t know you needed. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

See and shop our favourite ballet flats and white trousers outfits below.

Shop Chic White Trousers and Ballet Flats Outfits:

1. White Linen Trousers + Light Trench + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Loose linen pants are so easy to dress up or down during warmer months.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Linen Trousers £87 SHOP NOW My favourite. H&M Slit-Hem Trench Coat £65 SHOP NOW A thin trench is great for those breezy days. H&M Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps £75 SHOP NOW The It flat shoe of the season.

2. White Trousers + Denim Jacket + Yellow Flats

Style Notes: The cropped fit of these white pants allow the yellow ballet flats to shine.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Rustic Trousers With Elastic Waist £28 SHOP NOW Simply stunning. Next White Denim Jacket £25 SHOP NOW A summer staple. Topshop Topshop Ash Real Leather Ruched Ballet Flat Shoes With Buckle in Pale Yellow £42 SHOP NOW

3. White Trousers + Light Jumper + Ballet fLATS

Style Notes: A simple summer outfit you can wear on repeat.

Shop the Look:

COS Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers £75 SHOP NOW COS never fails & Other Stories Knitted Wool Top £67 SHOP NOW You can also opt for short sleeved knits in the summer. ALAÏA Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats £750 SHOP NOW I love.

4. White Trousers + Bandeaux Top + Bucked Flats

Style Notes: Strapless tops are so popular right now, and when paired with this pant-and-shoe combo, it’s pure perfection.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Crepe Wide-Leg Trousers £28 SHOP NOW I just got these and cannot wait to wear them out. ZARA Knit Bandeau Crop Top £18 SHOP NOW We love a matching moment. ROGER VIVIER Belle Vivier Embellished Patent-Leather Ballet Flats £740 SHOP NOW The buckle, the ruched detail the colour—I'm sold.

5. White Silk Trousers + Cream Top + Black Flats

Style Notes: The entire outfit is giving rich, elegant vibes.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW These trousers are a bestseller for a reason. Anthropologie Selected Femme Selene Draped Top £70 SHOP NOW I gasped! Le Monde Béryl Luna Slipper / Black Suede £375 SHOP NOW Anouk's exact shoes.

6. White Trousers + Red T-Shirt + Red Flats

Style Notes: We love this red moment paired with tailored white pants.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Lyocell Suit Trousers With Bow Belt £50 SHOP NOW Next on my list. Sezane Conrad T-Shirt - Bright Red £35 SHOP NOW Oui Oui. H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW I'm a neutral girlie, but even I'm tempted by this red pair.

8. White Trousers + Cap Sleeve Top + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Laidback and chic at the same time.

Shop the Look:

Free People Tyler Linen Trousers £140 SHOP NOW H&M Cap-Sleeved Top £8 SHOP NOW A basic. Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats £690 SHOP NOW These Alaia flats continue to reign supreme this summer.

9. White Trousers + Green Cap + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Another outfit with loose white pants you can wear on repeat this summer.

Shop the Look:

NILI LOTAN Nohan Brushed Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants £430 SHOP NOW Wide leg is the only style that you'll see me in this season. Frankie Baseball Cap - Pine £31 SHOP NOW A cap that gets the fashion editor stamp of approval. CHRISTOPHER ESBER Mesh Ballet Flats £490 SHOP NOW Adore.

10. White Trousers + Blue Shirt + Bow Flats

Style Notes: Wear this white-pants–and–ballet-flats outfit to the office and beyond.

Reformation Alex Linen Mid Rise Pant £198 SHOP NOW Reformation has all the girlies in a chokehold this season. Stradivarius Classic Shirt in Blue £23 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple. H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW You're never too old for bow flats.