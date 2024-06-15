Summer Is Calling—Here Are 5 Fresh Ways to Wear This Seasons Warm-Weather Staple
If we've learned anything over the past few years, it's just how important linen can be in the summer months. Breathable, versatile, and feather-light in texture, linen is exactly what we reach for when the temperature rises, and should you need pieces that seamlessly transition from the city to the beach too, you won't find a better option. While there are a few key styles that have really come into their own in 2024 (and I've lost count how many great wide-leg, drawstring trousers and matching shirts are currently on the market), it's a low-key neutral that people are stocking up on most, and this summer is all about linen shorts.
With relaxed tailoring back on the agenda, we're trading in pretty summer dresses for linen shorts, and with holiday season and warm weather just around the corner, this comfortable wardrobe hero is about to come into its own. Take a cursory scroll through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed and we can almost guarantee a pair of linen shorts appearing in their poolside outfits, but how exactly does one style up this casual wonder? We've got the definitive answer.
When it comes to styling linen, layering simple separates always looks expensive, particularly when colour blocking tonals .Of course boxy tees, tank tops and loose blouses are obvious choices, but if you're looking for fresh ways to wear your linen shorts this summer, we've rounded up five outfits that will do the trick. Keep scrolling to see the best linen shorts outfits we've seen so far this year, you're going to want to bookmark them from later.
1. Crochet Top + Linen Shorts + Midi Heel Sandals
Style Notes: What happens when you take two of summer 2024's biggest trends and pair them together in one outfit? Crochet + linen shorts are a recipe for success, and immediately transport us to far flung destinations abroad. It makes sense then that all this outfit needs is a strappy sandal, and hey presto, you've got a chic outfit ready for an evening spent al fresco.
Shop the Look:
Who What Wear UK Editor-In-Chief Hannah Almassi currently has this on her wish list.
If Reformation's Mason pants are anything to go, these will be perfectly tailored.
2. Chunky Knit + Linen Shorts + Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: Let's face it, British weather is... unpredictable at the best of times. It always helps to have a sensible knit on hand for "just in case", and as Lorna proves [pictured above], linen shorts and a cosy jumper make for a very chic lounge look, especially with comfy flats like ballet pumps. Consider this your lazy weekend uniform.
Shop the Look:
From crewnecks to cardigans, & Daughter have perfected cute and casual knits.
3. Waistcoat + Linen Shorts + Chunky Sandals
Style Notes: Call off the search, we may have found the ideal outfit for summer in the office! Cool yet covered, polished but comfortable, Brittany's waistcoat and shorts pairing [pictured above] is a masterclass in making tailoring work for the warmer months and makes a change from the blazer and jeans combination we've been wearing throughout autumn/winter.
Shop the Look:
Not looking for white linen? These come in three other colours too.
Just look at that spongey sole...these are going to be a comfy wear.
4. Linen Co-Ord + Trainers
Style Notes: If you've got five minutes to get ready and don't have the time to piece together what goes with what, an easy co-ord takes the guesswork out of outfit building. It's impossible to get a co-ordinated outfit wrong and even though it's just as quick as a tracksuit, it looks far more elegant, but we love how Marianne keeps hers casual [pictured above] with everyday sneakers for a subtle pop of colour.
Shop the Look:
There's no need to try and colour match separates, Deiji Studios set comes perfectly co-ordinated.
It's been a very good year for Adidas trainers, and it's easy to see why.
Basket bags and summer go together like strawberries and cream.
5. Denim Shirt + Linen Shorts + Mules
Style Notes: As anyone who wears jeans nearly every day knows, blue denim goes with just about anything in your wardrobe. As it gets warmer and heavy jeans get too much, swap them for your linen shorts and grab a versatile denim shirt for a look you can dress up or down with just the change of a shoe.
Shop the Look:
If you're looking for the perfect shirt in any cut or colour, start with With Nothing :Underneath.
I'm convinced this is the ideal heel height for dressing up an everyday look.
Up Next, From Linen Sets to Floaty Dresses, Here's What to Wear With Sandals This Summer
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
From Paris to Amsterdam: The Incredibly Comfortable Yet Controversial Pant Trend Taking Over
The fashion set is obsessed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
8 Outfits That Prove Denim Shorts Can Look Elevated
It's easier than you think.
By Allyson Payer
-
French Women Are Very Into These 2 Anti-Jeans Trends Right Now
As cool as it gets.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I'm an Editor With High Standards—6 Spring and Summer Essentials I Swear By
Chic outfits, guaranteed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Personal Stylist to My Friends, and I Created 6 Nordstrom Outfits for Them
Fresh looks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
These 30 Effortlessly Chic Summer Essentials Are on Sale at Gap and Banana Republic
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
11 Put-Together T-Shirt Outfits My Summer Wardrobe Is Going to Revolve Around
Wear these anywhere.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Just Created 10 Spectacular Outfits From H&M for Under $175
So much summer inspo ahead.
By Judith Jones