Summer Is Calling—Here Are 5 Fresh Ways to Wear This Seasons Warm-Weather Staple

If we've learned anything over the past few years, it's just how important linen can be in the summer months. Breathable, versatile, and feather-light in texture, linen is exactly what we reach for when the temperature rises, and should you need pieces that seamlessly transition from the city to the beach too, you won't find a better option. While there are a few key styles that have really come into their own in 2024 (and I've lost count how many great wide-leg, drawstring trousers and matching shirts are currently on the market), it's a low-key neutral that people are stocking up on most, and this summer is all about linen shorts.



With relaxed tailoring back on the agenda, we're trading in pretty summer dresses for linen shorts, and with holiday season and warm weather just around the corner, this comfortable wardrobe hero is about to come into its own. Take a cursory scroll through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed and we can almost guarantee a pair of linen shorts appearing in their poolside outfits, but how exactly does one style up this casual wonder? We've got the definitive answer.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

When it comes to styling linen, layering simple separates always looks expensive, particularly when colour blocking tonals .Of course boxy tees, tank tops and loose blouses are obvious choices, but if you're looking for fresh ways to wear your linen shorts this summer, we've rounded up five outfits that will do the trick. Keep scrolling to see the best linen shorts outfits we've seen so far this year, you're going to want to bookmark them from later.

1. Crochet Top + Linen Shorts + Midi Heel Sandals

Style Notes: What happens when you take two of summer 2024's biggest trends and pair them together in one outfit? Crochet + linen shorts are a recipe for success, and immediately transport us to far flung destinations abroad. It makes sense then that all this outfit needs is a strappy sandal, and hey presto, you've got a chic outfit ready for an evening spent al fresco.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Crochet Circle Shirt £149 SHOP NOW Who What Wear UK Editor-In-Chief Hannah Almassi currently has this on her wish list.

Reformation Mason Linen Short £128 SHOP NOW If Reformation's Mason pants are anything to go, these will be perfectly tailored.

Charles & Keith Meadow Strappy Block Heel Sandals £65 SHOP NOW Chunky heels mean a more comfortable wear.

2. Chunky Knit + Linen Shorts + Ballet Pumps

Style Notes: Let's face it, British weather is... unpredictable at the best of times. It always helps to have a sensible knit on hand for "just in case", and as Lorna proves [pictured above], linen shorts and a cosy jumper make for a very chic lounge look, especially with comfy flats like ballet pumps. Consider this your lazy weekend uniform.

Shop the Look:

& Daughter Innes Geelong Slouch Crewneck in Brown Sugar £207 SHOP NOW From crewnecks to cardigans, & Daughter have perfected cute and casual knits.

MANGO Linen-Blend Bermuda Plated Shorts £36 SHOP NOW Long shorts like Bermudas are currently trending.

AEYDE Delfina Leather Ballet Flats £270 SHOP NOW A beautifully constructed classic.

3. Waistcoat + Linen Shorts + Chunky Sandals

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: Call off the search, we may have found the ideal outfit for summer in the office! Cool yet covered, polished but comfortable, Brittany's waistcoat and shorts pairing [pictured above] is a masterclass in making tailoring work for the warmer months and makes a change from the blazer and jeans combination we've been wearing throughout autumn/winter.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Tailored Waistcoat £165 SHOP NOW I love this longline fit.

Reiss Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts £98 SHOP NOW Not looking for white linen? These come in three other colours too.

COS Chunky Buckled Leather Slides £155 SHOP NOW Just look at that spongey sole...these are going to be a comfy wear.

4. Linen Co-Ord + Trainers

Style Notes: If you've got five minutes to get ready and don't have the time to piece together what goes with what, an easy co-ord takes the guesswork out of outfit building. It's impossible to get a co-ordinated outfit wrong and even though it's just as quick as a tracksuit, it looks far more elegant, but we love how Marianne keeps hers casual [pictured above] with everyday sneakers for a subtle pop of colour.

Shop the Look:

DEIJI STUDIOS + Net Sustain the 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set £217 SHOP NOW There's no need to try and colour match separates, Deiji Studios set comes perfectly co-ordinated.

END. X Adidas End. X Adidas Tobacco 'flyfishing' £100 SHOP NOW It's been a very good year for Adidas trainers, and it's easy to see why.

DRAGON DIFFUSION Egola Woven Leather Tote £323 SHOP NOW Basket bags and summer go together like strawberries and cream.

5. Denim Shirt + Linen Shorts + Mules

Style Notes: As anyone who wears jeans nearly every day knows, blue denim goes with just about anything in your wardrobe. As it gets warmer and heavy jeans get too much, swap them for your linen shorts and grab a versatile denim shirt for a look you can dress up or down with just the change of a shoe.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Denim £130 SHOP NOW If you're looking for the perfect shirt in any cut or colour, start with With Nothing :Underneath.

COS Elasticated Linen Shorts £55 SHOP NOW I keep spotting these on Instagram this month.

THE ROW Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules £623 SHOP NOW I'm convinced this is the ideal heel height for dressing up an everyday look.

