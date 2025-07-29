L.A. It Girls Are Swapping XL Totes for the Elevated Bag Trend Made for Pilates and Matcha Runs

While leaving Pilates in L.A., Hailey Bieber was spotted carrying a mini leather tote bag. Discover her chic activewear look and shop the best mini tote bags ahead.

Hailey Bieber wears a white headband, black off the shoulder long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, white socks, slippers and the row black mini tote bag.
Extra-large handbags—like Jacquemus' Spiaggia bag, the Boatkin, and Saint Laurent's Y tote—may be having a moment, but their popularity leans more toward work or travel. When it comes to what the cool crowd is carrying to Pilates and post-class matcha runs, the vibe shifts entirely. Instead of oversize totes, they’re reaching for small bags. Just look at Hailey Bieber for proof.

While leaving Forma Pilates on Melrose Avenue, Bieber wore a chic workout look: a sheer, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve top, micro bike shorts, and a small leather tote from The Row. It was equal parts effortless and elevated—and we're here for it.

On Hailey Bieber: The Row Park Tote Small (£1440)

Opting for a smaller bag makes perfect sense, especially for a Pilates session, when all you need are the essentials: car keys, a wallet, sunglasses, lip gloss, and maybe grippy socks. Plus, a compact bag feels far more polished when you're grabbing matcha at Blank Steet—you look put-together, not like you just left the gym. That said, keep scrolling for our curated edit of must-have mini totes and everything you need to re-create Bieber’s activewear look.

Get the Look:

Small Park Tote Bag in Leather
The Row
Small Park Tote Bag in Leather

Hurry—it's already selling out.

Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top

This sheer boatneck top can comfortably be worn on the shoulders due to its rolled neckline.

Airweight High Waist 3.5" Short
Splits59
Airweight High Waist 3.5" Short

These have become a staple in my summer activewear rotation.

Shop More Small Tote Bags:

Pebble Mini Textured-Leather Tote
LOEWE
Pebble Mini Textured-Leather Tote

Nail the trend with this editor fave bag.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote

This also comes in brown suede, white leather, black leather, or black suede.

Cecily Mini Tote Bag in Cotton Canvas
The Row
Cecily Mini Tote Bag in Cotton Canvas

Another celeb-favourite from The Row.

Quilted Mini Tote Bag
COS
Quilted Mini Tote Bag

Take this from the beach to dinner.

Mini Bead-Embellished Leather Tote
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Mini Bead-Embellished Leather Tote

So very French-coded.

Sprout Micro Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
LIFFNER
Sprout Micro Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

The colour is perfect for summer.

Mini Embellished Leather Tote
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Mini Embellished Leather Tote

Dries you can do no wrong.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

