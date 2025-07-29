L.A. It Girls Are Swapping XL Totes for the Elevated Bag Trend Made for Pilates and Matcha Runs

Extra-large handbags—like Jacquemus' Spiaggia bag, the Boatkin, and Saint Laurent's Y tote—may be having a moment, but their popularity leans more toward work or travel. When it comes to what the cool crowd is carrying to Pilates and post-class matcha runs, the vibe shifts entirely. Instead of oversize totes, they’re reaching for small bags. Just look at Hailey Bieber for proof.
While leaving Forma Pilates on Melrose Avenue, Bieber wore a chic workout look: a sheer, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve top, micro bike shorts, and a small leather tote from The Row. It was equal parts effortless and elevated—and we're here for it.
Opting for a smaller bag makes perfect sense, especially for a Pilates session, when all you need are the essentials: car keys, a wallet, sunglasses, lip gloss, and maybe grippy socks. Plus, a compact bag feels far more polished when you're grabbing matcha at Blank Steet—you look put-together, not like you just left the gym. That said, keep scrolling for our curated edit of must-have mini totes and everything you need to re-create Bieber’s activewear look.
Get the Look:
The Row
Small Park Tote Bag in Leather
Hurry—it's already selling out.
Intimissimi
Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top
This sheer boatneck top can comfortably be worn on the shoulders due to its rolled neckline.
Splits59
Airweight High Waist 3.5" Short
These have become a staple in my summer activewear rotation.
Shop More Small Tote Bags:
LOEWE
Pebble Mini Textured-Leather Tote
Nail the trend with this editor fave bag.
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote
This also comes in brown suede, white leather, black leather, or black suede.
