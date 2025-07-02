Hailey Bieber Says Butter Yellow Is "Played Out"—Meet the Color Trend She's Backing Instead
It aligns with her newest Peptide Lip Tint launch.
If you’ve been feeling a bit fatigued by the butter-yellow color trend, you’re not alone. Style icon and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber is on the same page—and she recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
For those who missed it, today, Hailey Bieber and her skincare brand, Rhode, unveiled the latest launch: a new flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Tint, Lemontini. This shimmering gold gloss, which the brand describes as having a "sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail scent," will be available on July 14 for a limited time. Notably, it features a new, non-grainy formula that promises a smoother application. After sharing the campaign imagery for the launch on her feed, Bieber addressed her followers in an Instagram story, responding to potential questions by saying, “…and stop asking me why it’s not ‘butter yellow.’ It’s not butter yellow because it’s LEMON. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out…respectfully.”
As anyone who follows her knows, Bieber has a profound influence on both fashion and beauty trends. Her clean-girl aesthetic, which includes her "glazed donut" skincare routine, is still going strong, reshaping the beauty-and-fashion landscape by popularizing the trend of dewy, luminous skin and nails and tailored basics. So it’s no surprise that her endorsement of lemon yellow as a fresh alternative to butter yellow could have a major cultural impact. In fact, her statement just might be the push needed to completely phase out butter yellow in favor of a lemon-yellow hue, ushering in a more vibrant summer vibe.
With that said, keep scrolling to join the new Lemontini Rhode Lip Tint waiting list and explore some of the most stylish lemon-yellow fashion items to brighten your wardrobe. While at it, consider adding lemon to your water for a refreshing citrus taste and glowing skin from the inside out.
Join the Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini Waiting List
Shop Lemon-Yellow Fashion Finds
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
The $140 Boots London Fashion Girls Take Out of Storage Every Summer to Wear With Shorts and Dresses
From Kate Moss to Daisy Edgar-Jones.
-
A Black Amex, Flip-Flops, and This "Dated" Pant Trend—Meet Mary-Kate Olsen's Hamptons-Summer Uniform
You'll never guess the pant trend.
-
Kendall Jenner Wore Capris With the Only Shoe Trend Worse for Airport Security Than Flip-Flops
Risky but chic.
-
Against All Logic, This Is the Stylish Boot Trend Fashion People Are Still Wearing in the Heat
Spotted on Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner.
-
Put a Hold on Your Black Leggings—This Fresh Color Trend Is the One You'll See Everywhere This Summer
The "just right" shade that feels fresh and elegant for 2025.
-
Spotted in Venice: Kylie Jenner Just Wore Summer's Most Controversial Dress Trend
We approve.
-
PSA: This Unexpectedly Elegant Dress Color Trend Is the New Butter Yellow
Take a page out of Hailey Bieber's style book.
-
Spotted at the Ritz Paris: The Flat-Shoe Trend Chic Parisians Wear With Capris, Miniskirts, and Jeans
A do-it-all type of shoes.