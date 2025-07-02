Hailey Bieber Says Butter Yellow Is "Played Out"—Meet the Color Trend She's Backing Instead

If you’ve been feeling a bit fatigued by the butter-yellow color trend, you’re not alone. Style icon and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber is on the same page—and she recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

For those who missed it, today, Hailey Bieber and her skincare brand, Rhode, unveiled the latest launch: a new flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Tint, Lemontini. This shimmering gold gloss, which the brand describes as having a "sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail scent," will be available on July 14 for a limited time. Notably, it features a new, non-grainy formula that promises a smoother application. After sharing the campaign imagery for the launch on her feed, Bieber addressed her followers in an Instagram story, responding to potential questions by saying, “…and stop asking me why it’s not ‘butter yellow.’ It’s not butter yellow because it’s LEMON. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out…respectfully.”

A photo of a phone case, water bottle, hair brush, and rhode makeup case.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

As anyone who follows her knows, Bieber has a profound influence on both fashion and beauty trends. Her clean-girl aesthetic, which includes her "glazed donut" skincare routine, is still going strong, reshaping the beauty-and-fashion landscape by popularizing the trend of dewy, luminous skin and nails and tailored basics. So it’s no surprise that her endorsement of lemon yellow as a fresh alternative to butter yellow could have a major cultural impact. In fact, her statement just might be the push needed to completely phase out butter yellow in favor of a lemon-yellow hue, ushering in a more vibrant summer vibe.

With that said, keep scrolling to join the new Lemontini Rhode Lip Tint waiting list and explore some of the most stylish lemon-yellow fashion items to brighten your wardrobe. While at it, consider adding lemon to your water for a refreshing citrus taste and glowing skin from the inside out.

Join the Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini Waiting List

Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini — Default Title
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini

My alarm is set, and my credit card is ready to go.

Shop Lemon-Yellow Fashion Finds

Modern Crop Tank Top
Banana Republic
Cotton-Silk Crew-Neck Sweater

The perfect lightweight sweater for summer.

Yellow High Waisted Skort
Pushbutton
Yellow High Waisted Skort

Why did I think this was Prada for a second?

Big Effing Clip in Lemon Gelato
Emi Jay
Big Effing Clip in Lemon Gelato

Sorry, sardines; it's a lemon-girl summer.

The Cassidy Bikini Top
Solid & Striped
The Cassidy Bikini Top

You, my friend, belong on a yacht in Sardinia.

Dawn Ribbed Form-Knit Maxi Dress
Dodiee
Dawn Ribbed Form-Knit Maxi Dress

I just know that this dress will look good on anyone who wears it.

Lemon Huggie Earrings
COACH
Lemon Huggie Earrings

How cute?!

The Kennedy Top
Favorite Daughter
The Kennedy Top

The texture on this tank is *chef's kiss.*

Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

I know a good skirt when I see one.

staud,

Staud
Limona Bag

Leave it to Staud to embrace every micro-trend in the best way possible.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

