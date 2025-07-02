Hailey Bieber Says Butter Yellow Is "Played Out"—Meet the Color Trend She's Backing Instead

If you’ve been feeling a bit fatigued by the butter-yellow color trend, you’re not alone. Style icon and beauty mogul Hailey Bieber is on the same page—and she recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

For those who missed it, today, Hailey Bieber and her skincare brand, Rhode, unveiled the latest launch: a new flavor of its popular Peptide Lip Tint, Lemontini. This shimmering gold gloss, which the brand describes as having a "sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail scent," will be available on July 14 for a limited time. Notably, it features a new, non-grainy formula that promises a smoother application. After sharing the campaign imagery for the launch on her feed, Bieber addressed her followers in an Instagram story, responding to potential questions by saying, “…and stop asking me why it’s not ‘butter yellow.’ It’s not butter yellow because it’s LEMON. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out…respectfully.”

As anyone who follows her knows, Bieber has a profound influence on both fashion and beauty trends. Her clean-girl aesthetic, which includes her "glazed donut" skincare routine, is still going strong, reshaping the beauty-and-fashion landscape by popularizing the trend of dewy, luminous skin and nails and tailored basics. So it’s no surprise that her endorsement of lemon yellow as a fresh alternative to butter yellow could have a major cultural impact. In fact, her statement just might be the push needed to completely phase out butter yellow in favor of a lemon-yellow hue, ushering in a more vibrant summer vibe.

With that said, keep scrolling to join the new Lemontini Rhode Lip Tint waiting list and explore some of the most stylish lemon-yellow fashion items to brighten your wardrobe. While at it, consider adding lemon to your water for a refreshing citrus taste and glowing skin from the inside out.

Join the Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini Waiting List

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint Lemontini $20 SHOP NOW My alarm is set, and my credit card is ready to go.

Shop Lemon-Yellow Fashion Finds