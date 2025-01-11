Yes, You Can Look Chic When Going to the Gym—These 5 Outfits Prove It
Well, January is here in all it's grey glory, bringing it with a fresh determination to do (some) things differently in 2025. As I'm sure is the case with many of you, I have once again included "working out more" in my list of resolutions, but I've been down this road before. While I'm fuelled by the new year energy and enthusiasm through the first few weeks of the month, by February I've inevitably slipped back into old routines and find my gym attendance has reduced back down to virtually zero. I know I'm not alone—running app Strava has gone so far as to pinpoint January 18th as the date that most of us quit our New Year's fitness resolutions. So how can I ensure things go better this time? Well, I think the answer lies in finding chic workout outfits that make me actually excited to book a class and go to it, before heading for my post-workout coffee after.
Ok, I know that might sound silly, but I genuinely do believe that feeling good in a workout outfit will encourage me to hold that plank for a little longer. Just think about how much your mood is boosted when you know you've wearing a particularly stylish look? Feeling great about your workout set and powering through an effective workout means a double hit of endorphins and dopamine—win-win.
Plus, these days activewear has become seriously chic. Just look at the collaborations between designers and sportswear labels, such as Wales Bonner and Stella McCartney with Addias, Reformation with Veja and Loewe with pioneering footwear brand, +On. This means the options are varied and stylish, combining performance design with sleek aesthetics.
Looking to join me on this fitness fashion journey? Scroll on to see my pick of five outfits I plan on recreating this month, and some extra selects of standout workout pieces.
What to Wear to the Gym: 5 Chic and Easy Looks:
1. An All Black Set
Style Notes: Sometimes, simple really is best. For me, the highlight of gym-wear is the sleek silhouette it provides, and there's no better way to embrace that than by opting for a minimalist black t-shirt and legging combination.
Shop the Look:
I'm a big fan of Lululemon's close-fitting pieces.
I love this chunky twist on the classic Samba.
2. Leggings + Long Coat + Suede Bag
Style Notes: As someone who doesn't typically walk around in workout gear, I'm always keen to find chic ways to commute from my home to the gym, and Kim's outfit is a perfect example of how to pull it off. The slouchy sweatshirt and leggings keeps it relaxed, but the long coat and suede bag means you could happily head out for coffee or lunch after, too.
Shop the Look:
A long-sleeved workout top is ideal for January exercise.
The ribbed socks with leggings and trainers combination is an influencer go-to.
3. Slogan Sweatshirt + Leggings
Style Notes: Want to keep things simple? Put a fun twist on an easy outfit by opting for a slogan sweatshirt that can brighten your mood as you head to the gym.
Shop the Look:
Soft grey leggings are a brilliant alternative to the classic black.
So many fitness enthusiasts are singing the praises of ON's sneakers.
4. Sweatsuit + Trench Coat
Style Notes: The hardest thing about sticking to fitness resolutions in January is finding the motivation to go even on the coldest, greyest day. I think the key is in making sure you're cosy enough to brave the journey, and a sweatsuit is a great solution. If you don't like to work out in sweats, you can easily wear leggings and workout tops underneath.
Shop the Look:
These chunky soled trainers are brilliant for those cold, rainy walks.
5. Colourful Set + Chunky Trainers
Style Notes: Looking for an extra dopamine hit to motivate you to head to the gym? Follow Emili's example and opt for a punchy hit of bright colour in monochromatic form. And what better colour to go for than the still-trending red?
Shop the Look:
SHOP MORE GYM PIECES I LOVE:
I personally think that Marks & Spencer's Goodmove collection is one of the best activewear options on the high street.
This cosy fleece is ideal for the journey to and from the gym.
These flared leggings could be styled for in and outside the gym.
Throw this over your workout set and you're ready to brave the January freeze.
An oversized hoodie is an influencer go-to for workout outfits.
A great option for those who want a hint of colour.
I'm obsessed with Adidas's Wales Bonner collaboration.
Because you really do need the full set...
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.