Yes, You Can Look Chic When Going to the Gym—These 5 Outfits Prove It

Well, January is here in all it's grey glory, bringing it with a fresh determination to do (some) things differently in 2025. As I'm sure is the case with many of you, I have once again included "working out more" in my list of resolutions, but I've been down this road before. While I'm fuelled by the new year energy and enthusiasm through the first few weeks of the month, by February I've inevitably slipped back into old routines and find my gym attendance has reduced back down to virtually zero. I know I'm not alone—running app Strava has gone so far as to pinpoint January 18th as the date that most of us quit our New Year's fitness resolutions. So how can I ensure things go better this time? Well, I think the answer lies in finding chic workout outfits that make me actually excited to book a class and go to it, before heading for my post-workout coffee after.

Ok, I know that might sound silly, but I genuinely do believe that feeling good in a workout outfit will encourage me to hold that plank for a little longer. Just think about how much your mood is boosted when you know you've wearing a particularly stylish look? Feeling great about your workout set and powering through an effective workout means a double hit of endorphins and dopamine—win-win.

Plus, these days activewear has become seriously chic. Just look at the collaborations between designers and sportswear labels, such as Wales Bonner and Stella McCartney with Addias, Reformation with Veja and Loewe with pioneering footwear brand, +On. This means the options are varied and stylish, combining performance design with sleek aesthetics.

Looking to join me on this fitness fashion journey? Scroll on to see my pick of five outfits I plan on recreating this month, and some extra selects of standout workout pieces.

What to Wear to the Gym: 5 Chic and Easy Looks:

1. An All Black Set

Style Notes: Sometimes, simple really is best. For me, the highlight of gym-wear is the sleek silhouette it provides, and there's no better way to embrace that than by opting for a minimalist black t-shirt and legging combination.

Shop the Look:

LULULEMON Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 - Hip Length £58 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of Lululemon's close-fitting pieces.

Sweaty Betty All Day Leggings £65 SHOP NOW The versatile legging for every kind of workout.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW I love this chunky twist on the classic Samba.

Adanola Sport Cap £20 SHOP NOW A baseball cap is a great way to add a subtle fashion twist to the workout look.

2. Leggings + Long Coat + Suede Bag

Style Notes: As someone who doesn't typically walk around in workout gear, I'm always keen to find chic ways to commute from my home to the gym, and Kim's outfit is a perfect example of how to pull it off. The slouchy sweatshirt and leggings keeps it relaxed, but the long coat and suede bag means you could happily head out for coffee or lunch after, too.

Shop the Look:

LULULEMON Swiftly Tech Cropped Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt £68 SHOP NOW A long-sleeved workout top is ideal for January exercise.

LULULEMON Align High-Rise Leggings - 28" £88 SHOP NOW These are a bestseller for a reason.

COS Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt £55 SHOP NOW I can see myself living in this sweatshirt all winter long.

& Other Stories 2-Pack Socks £15 SHOP NOW The ribbed socks with leggings and trainers combination is an influencer go-to.

NEW BALANCE Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers £220 SHOP NOW Chunky perfection.

Reformation Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW This refined coat would instantly elevate any outfit.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW I love the slouchy silhouette of this suede tote.

3. Slogan Sweatshirt + Leggings

Style Notes: Want to keep things simple? Put a fun twist on an easy outfit by opting for a slogan sweatshirt that can brighten your mood as you head to the gym.

Shop the Look:

Sporty & Rich Cotton Crew-Neck Sweatshirt £160 SHOP NOW I love this subtle, buttery yellow colour.

ALO YOGA Finesse Stretch-Jersey Top £68 SHOP NOW Ideal for layering underneath.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging £98 SHOP NOW Soft grey leggings are a brilliant alternative to the classic black.

ON Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW So many fitness enthusiasts are singing the praises of ON's sneakers.

4. Sweatsuit + Trench Coat

Style Notes: The hardest thing about sticking to fitness resolutions in January is finding the motivation to go even on the coldest, greyest day. I think the key is in making sure you're cosy enough to brave the journey, and a sweatsuit is a great solution. If you don't like to work out in sweats, you can easily wear leggings and workout tops underneath.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Drawstring Cuffed Joggers £20 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on M&S's easy workout pieces.

H&M Oversized Hoodie £16 SHOP NOW Perfect for the most bracingly cold days.

FP Movement Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve £44 SHOP NOW The ruched detailing is so cool.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW Is there anything better than a classic trench?

VEJA + Reformation Venturi Suede and Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh Sneakers £180 £126 SHOP NOW These chunky soled trainers are brilliant for those cold, rainy walks.

5. Colourful Set + Chunky Trainers

Style Notes: Looking for an extra dopamine hit to motivate you to head to the gym? Follow Emili's example and opt for a punchy hit of bright colour in monochromatic form. And what better colour to go for than the still-trending red?

Shop the Look:

Adanola Ultimate Leggings £40 SHOP NOW My fitness enthusiast friends are big fans of Adanola's sets.

Adanola Ultimate Square Neck Bra £30 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for a square neckline.

FP Movement Penelope Packable Puffer Jacket £60 SHOP NOW Keep the red coming.

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW I love the retro look of this New Balance pair.

SHOP MORE GYM PIECES I LOVE:

Marks & Spencer Go Move High Waisted Gym Leggings £28 SHOP NOW I personally think that Marks & Spencer's Goodmove collection is one of the best activewear options on the high street.

FP Movement Scout It Out Fleece Waistcoat £88 SHOP NOW This cosy fleece is ideal for the journey to and from the gym.

H&M Flared Sports Leggings in Drymove™ £19 SHOP NOW These flared leggings could be styled for in and outside the gym.

Marks & Spencer Borg Zip Up Funnel Neck Fleece £45 SHOP NOW Throw this over your workout set and you're ready to brave the January freeze.

LULULEMON Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie £108 SHOP NOW An oversized hoodie is an influencer go-to for workout outfits.

ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY Truestrength Stretch Recycled Leggings £112 SHOP NOW A great option for those who want a hint of colour.

LULULEMON Free to Be Wild Stretch-Knit Sports Bra £38 SHOP NOW For those really intense workouts.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Hooded Recycled-Jersey Track Jacket £240 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with Adidas's Wales Bonner collaboration.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants £220 SHOP NOW Because you really do need the full set...

HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 9 Mesh Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW Hoka's are the new must-have sneaker.

HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW I've added these to my gym outfit wish list.

H&M Zip-Through Sports Jacket in Softmove™ £28 SHOP NOW The perfect piece to layer under your coat.

Sweaty Betty Stamina Seamless Two Pack £45 SHOP NOW Such a lovely colour.