Yes, You Can Look Chic When Going to the Gym—These 5 Outfits Prove It

Well, January is here in all it's grey glory, bringing it with a fresh determination to do (some) things differently in 2025. As I'm sure is the case with many of you, I have once again included "working out more" in my list of resolutions, but I've been down this road before. While I'm fuelled by the new year energy and enthusiasm through the first few weeks of the month, by February I've inevitably slipped back into old routines and find my gym attendance has reduced back down to virtually zero. I know I'm not alone—running app Strava has gone so far as to pinpoint January 18th as the date that most of us quit our New Year's fitness resolutions. So how can I ensure things go better this time? Well, I think the answer lies in finding chic workout outfits that make me actually excited to book a class and go to it, before heading for my post-workout coffee after.

@rosiehw wearing bike shorts and quarter zip

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Ok, I know that might sound silly, but I genuinely do believe that feeling good in a workout outfit will encourage me to hold that plank for a little longer. Just think about how much your mood is boosted when you know you've wearing a particularly stylish look? Feeling great about your workout set and powering through an effective workout means a double hit of endorphins and dopamine—win-win.

Plus, these days activewear has become seriously chic. Just look at the collaborations between designers and sportswear labels, such as Wales Bonner and Stella McCartney with Addias, Reformation with Veja and Loewe with pioneering footwear brand, +On. This means the options are varied and stylish, combining performance design with sleek aesthetics.

Looking to join me on this fitness fashion journey? Scroll on to see my pick of five outfits I plan on recreating this month, and some extra selects of standout workout pieces.

What to Wear to the Gym: 5 Chic and Easy Looks:

1. An All Black Set

@chloepierreldn wearing black leggings and top and trainers

(Image credit: @chloepierreldn)

Style Notes: Sometimes, simple really is best. For me, the highlight of gym-wear is the sleek silhouette it provides, and there's no better way to embrace that than by opting for a minimalist black t-shirt and legging combination.

Shop the Look:

Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 - Hip Length
LULULEMON
Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 - Hip Length

I'm a big fan of Lululemon's close-fitting pieces.

All Day Leggings
Sweaty Betty
All Day Leggings

The versatile legging for every kind of workout.

Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Mn Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

I love this chunky twist on the classic Samba.

Adanola Sport Cap
Adanola
Sport Cap

A baseball cap is a great way to add a subtle fashion twist to the workout look.

2. Leggings + Long Coat + Suede Bag

@kimturkington_ wearing long leggings, trainers and long coat with suede bag

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: As someone who doesn't typically walk around in workout gear, I'm always keen to find chic ways to commute from my home to the gym, and Kim's outfit is a perfect example of how to pull it off. The slouchy sweatshirt and leggings keeps it relaxed, but the long coat and suede bag means you could happily head out for coffee or lunch after, too.

Shop the Look:

Swiftly Tech Cropped Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt
LULULEMON
Swiftly Tech Cropped Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt

A long-sleeved workout top is ideal for January exercise.

Align High-Rise Leggings - 28
LULULEMON
Align High-Rise Leggings - 28"

These are a bestseller for a reason.

Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
COS
Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

I can see myself living in this sweatshirt all winter long.

2-Pack Socks
& Other Stories
2-Pack Socks

The ribbed socks with leggings and trainers combination is an influencer go-to.

Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
Made in Usa 990v6 Suede, Leather and Mesh Sneakers

Chunky perfection.

Lucas Coat
Reformation
Lucas Coat

This refined coat would instantly elevate any outfit.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

I love the slouchy silhouette of this suede tote.

3. Slogan Sweatshirt + Leggings

@chrissyford wearing grey leggings, slogan sweatshirt and trainers

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

Style Notes: Want to keep things simple? Put a fun twist on an easy outfit by opting for a slogan sweatshirt that can brighten your mood as you head to the gym.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Sporty & Rich
Cotton Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

I love this subtle, buttery yellow colour.

Finesse Stretch-Jersey Top
ALO YOGA
Finesse Stretch-Jersey Top

Ideal for layering underneath.

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging - Athletic Heather Grey
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging

Soft grey leggings are a brilliant alternative to the classic black.

Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers
ON
Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers

So many fitness enthusiasts are singing the praises of ON's sneakers.

4. Sweatsuit + Trench Coat

@lucywilliams02 wearing a black sweatsuit and trench coat

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: The hardest thing about sticking to fitness resolutions in January is finding the motivation to go even on the coldest, greyest day. I think the key is in making sure you're cosy enough to brave the journey, and a sweatsuit is a great solution. If you don't like to work out in sweats, you can easily wear leggings and workout tops underneath.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Rich Drawstring Cuffed Joggers
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Drawstring Cuffed Joggers

Don't sleep on M&S's easy workout pieces.

Oversized Hoodie
H&M
Oversized Hoodie

Perfect for the most bracingly cold days.

Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve
FP Movement
Tempo Ruched Long Sleeve

The ruched detailing is so cool.

Clyde Trench Coat - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

Is there anything better than a classic trench?

+ Reformation Venturi Suede and Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh Sneakers
VEJA
+ Reformation Venturi Suede and Leather-Trimmed Alveomesh Sneakers

These chunky soled trainers are brilliant for those cold, rainy walks.

5. Colourful Set + Chunky Trainers

@emilisindlev wearing red leggings, crop top and puffer jacket

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Looking for an extra dopamine hit to motivate you to head to the gym? Follow Emili's example and opt for a punchy hit of bright colour in monochromatic form. And what better colour to go for than the still-trending red?

Shop the Look:

Adanola Ultimate Leggings

Adanola
Ultimate Leggings

My fitness enthusiast friends are big fans of Adanola's sets.

Adanola Ultimate Square Neck Bra
Adanola
Ultimate Square Neck Bra

I'm a sucker for a square neckline.

Penelope Packable Puffer Jacket
FP Movement
Penelope Packable Puffer Jacket

Keep the red coming.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White and Grey
New Balance
530 Trainers

I love the retro look of this New Balance pair.

SHOP MORE GYM PIECES I LOVE:

Go Move High Waisted Gym Leggings
Marks & Spencer
Go Move High Waisted Gym Leggings

I personally think that Marks & Spencer's Goodmove collection is one of the best activewear options on the high street.

Scout It Out Fleece Waistcoat
FP Movement
Scout It Out Fleece Waistcoat

This cosy fleece is ideal for the journey to and from the gym.

Flared Sports Leggings in Drymove™
H&M
Flared Sports Leggings in Drymove™

These flared leggings could be styled for in and outside the gym.

Borg Zip Up Funnel Neck Fleece
Marks & Spencer
Borg Zip Up Funnel Neck Fleece

Throw this over your workout set and you're ready to brave the January freeze.

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
LULULEMON
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

An oversized hoodie is an influencer go-to for workout outfits.

Truestrength Stretch Recycled Leggings
ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY
Truestrength Stretch Recycled Leggings

A great option for those who want a hint of colour.

Free to Be Wild Stretch-Knit Sports Bra
LULULEMON
Free to Be Wild Stretch-Knit Sports Bra

For those really intense workouts.

+ Wales Bonner Hooded Recycled-Jersey Track Jacket
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Hooded Recycled-Jersey Track Jacket

I'm obsessed with Adidas's Wales Bonner collaboration.

+ Wales Bonner Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Striped Recycled-Jersey Track Pants

Because you really do need the full set...

Clifton 9 Mesh Sneakers
HOKA ONE ONE
Clifton 9 Mesh Sneakers

Hoka's are the new must-have sneaker.

Bondi 8 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
HOKA ONE ONE
Bondi 8 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

I've added these to my gym outfit wish list.

Zip-Through Sports Jacket in Softmove™
H&M
Zip-Through Sports Jacket in Softmove™

The perfect piece to layer under your coat.

Stamina Seamless Two Pack
Sweaty Betty
Stamina Seamless Two Pack

Such a lovely colour.

Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant - Steel Grey
Alo Yoga
Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant

These look so comfy,

Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

