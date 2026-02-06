6 Top Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans, Trousers and Skirts This Year

Looking for an easy way to elevate your look? Consider these shirts, tees and vests as your solution. Scroll down to discover the top trends set to be big in 2026. And—spoiler alert—they all pair perfectly with jeans, trousers, leggings and skirts.

Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features
Proenza Schouler, Chanel, Sportmax ss26 runway
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

"Jeans and a nice top" may be our perpetual reply when a friend texts to ask what we’re wearing, but there are a few easy ways to make it feel decidedly less predictable. Namely, by opting for a top that’s effortlessly on-trend—because while denim silhouettes may come and go, most of us are, understandably, creatures of habit when it comes to our jeans. Barrel-legs may be having their moment, but if you’re a lifelong wide-leg devotee, I know better than to expect you to swap sides.

So, which tops should we be turning to instead? A glance at the Spring/Summer 26 catwalks offers plenty of inspiration. Balmain, Lemaire, Burberry and Isabel Marant make a compelling case for safari shades, while Tory Burch places fresh emphasis on the humble vest. And some familiar favourites are still holding their ground—hello tomato red and sheer fabrics.

Really, there’s a top trend to suit every occasion and styling preference, whether you’re keeping things classic with your go-to denim or feeling adventurous enough to stray beyond it. Scroll on for the six top styles worth investing in now.

1. Oversized Shirts

Chanel S26 model wears pink shirt burgundy skirt

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Granted, shirts aren't anything new—they've long been a staple of our workwear wardrobes. Yet, for spring/summer 26, the way they were styled feels much fresher. Take Chanel's extra-long options pulled over flowing skirts, The Attico's sharp collared styles peeking out of trench coats, or Toga's belted picks as just a handful of examples. The common denominator? They're all generously large enough to be borrowed from your boyfriend.

Shop the Look:

2. Khaki Colours

Marant S26 model wears khaki trousers, vest top and jacket

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Balmain, Lemaire, Burberry and Isabel Marant all stepped into safari chic territory with khaki shades coming out on top. Not only do they offer a softer alternative to black but they also break away from the everyday browns many of us have become a bit too fond of.

Shop the Look:

3. Sheer Tops

Sportmax S26 model wears sheer yellow top and trousers

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Nearly-naked dressing has cropped up across a number of red carpet looks in recent years and it has slowly made its way into the mainstream. Across the spring/summer 26 runways, Cecilie Bahnsen, Chanel, Givenchy and Sportmax used the fabric almost like an accessory, so turn to slightly see-through tops to do the same.

Shop the Look:

4. Spaghetti Strap Vests

Tory Burch S26 emily ratajowski wears skirt and spaghetti strap vest

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Y2K trends have been no stranger to current day style—hello capri pants, heeled flip flops, and layered tops—and the return of the spaghetti strap vest is the latest one on the roster. Consider your base layer the new focal point of many an outfit.

Shop the Look:

5. Pops of Red