6 Top Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans, Trousers and Skirts This Year
Looking for an easy way to elevate your look? Consider these shirts, tees and vests as your solution. Scroll down to discover the top trends set to be big in 2026. And—spoiler alert—they all pair perfectly with jeans, trousers, leggings and skirts.
"Jeans and a nice top" may be our perpetual reply when a friend texts to ask what we’re wearing, but there are a few easy ways to make it feel decidedly less predictable. Namely, by opting for a top that’s effortlessly on-trend—because while denim silhouettes may come and go, most of us are, understandably, creatures of habit when it comes to our jeans. Barrel-legs may be having their moment, but if you’re a lifelong wide-leg devotee, I know better than to expect you to swap sides.
Really, there’s a top trend to suit every occasion and styling preference, whether you’re keeping things classic with your go-to denim or feeling adventurous enough to stray beyond it. Scroll on for the six top styles worth investing in now.
6 Spring/Summer 2026 Top Trends to Note:
1. Oversized Shirts
Style Notes: Granted, shirts aren't anything new—they've long been a staple of our workwear wardrobes. Yet, for spring/summer 26, the way they were styled feels much fresher. Take Chanel's extra-long options pulled over flowing skirts, The Attico's sharp collared styles peeking out of trench coats, or Toga's belted picks as just a handful of examples. The common denominator? They're all generously large enough to be borrowed from your boyfriend.
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt
A classic white cotton shirt deserves a place in every wardrobe.
The Row
Gavina Shirt in Cotton
The Row's shirts are a true hero amongst luxury fashion fans.
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
The relaxed cut on this shirt gives it more of a laidback look than corporate.
H&M
Oversized Shirt
This blush pink colour will pair perfectly with cream, brown and even navy shades.
2. Khaki Colours
Style Notes: Balmain, Lemaire, Burberry and Isabel Marant all stepped into safari chic territory with khaki shades coming out on top. Not only do they offer a softer alternative to black but they also break away from the everyday browns many of us have become a bit too fond of.
Reiss
Silk Short-Sleeve Top in Khaki Green
A silk tee is an instantly elevated take on an everyday essential.
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Halter Top
This cotton blend top will work just as well with a cream skirt as it does with jeans.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Tencel Lyocell, Khaki
This will work for so many occassions.
ZARA
Draped Knit Short Sleeve Jumper
So elegant.
3. Sheer Tops
Style Notes: Nearly-naked dressing has cropped up across a number of red carpet looks in recent years and it has slowly made its way into the mainstream. Across the spring/summer 26 runways, Cecilie Bahnsen, Chanel, Givenchy and Sportmax used the fabric almost like an accessory, so turn to slightly see-through tops to do the same.
Calvin Klein
Carmen Sheer Silk Camisole
Elegant and elevated, consider this sheer silk cami your go-to evening top.
ZARA
Semi-Sheer Georgette Top
This vintage-inspired top will pair effortlessly with jeans.
Nina Ricci
Lavalliere Ruffled Shirt
This slightly sheer silk shirt offers a grown up take on the trend.
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt
A gorgeous semi-sheer brown shirt will be a piece you reach for every date night.
4. Spaghetti Strap Vests
Style Notes: Y2K trends have been no stranger to current day style—hello capri pants, heeled flip flops, and layered tops—and the return of the spaghetti strap vest is the latest one on the roster. Consider your base layer the new focal point of many an outfit.
Massimo Dutti
Camisole Top With Lace Detail
With a lace trim hem, this works as the perfect layering piece under jumpers or shorter tops.
Sézane
Palma Top
Another very pretty style.
St Agni
Stretch-Silk Organza Camisole
This silk cami will become the base of many a great outfit.