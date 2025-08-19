I Made a List of Fresh (But Still Classic) Basics I Would Happily Wear for the Next 5 Years

@anoukyve, @claire_most, @modestmira_
(Image credit: @anoukyve, @claire_most, @modestmira_)
I am a fashion editor, and I consider my style to err on the classic side, so naturally, I am always looking for the best basics to integrate into my everyday wardrobe. I am talking about those classic items that you can wear to death, week after week, and will live with you for a lifetime. They solve any daily "what to wear" dressing dilemmas, always look good, and can be styled with virtually anything. I could write a novel on the best classic items that every closet needs, but to start, I am sharing a list of my five nonnegotiables.

This list includes everything from the iconic trench coat—which can be worn during nearly every season, depending on what climate you live in—to a few pieces that might have seen some trending action over the past few seasons but are definite essentials, in my opinion. For one, a relaxed button-down looks just as smart for a day at the office as it does on the beach over a bikini.

Keep reading below to find my top five basics that are true classics and that I know you will keep turning to over and over again.

5 Classic Items That Will Always Be in Style:

1. Trench Coats

Woman wearing khaki trench coat, black sweater, black sunglasses, belt, blue jeans, loafers, and carrying brown suede handbag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

2. Wide-Leg Trousers

Woman standing in a kitchen wearing white turtleneck, brown cardigan, wide-leg trouser pants, burgundy shoulder bag

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

3. Oversize Button-Downs

woman sitting on a bench in a museum gallery with white walls wearing white oversize button-down, gray sweatpants, and gray trainer sneakers

(Image credit: @claire_most)

4. Denim Midi Skirts

woman wearing striped cardigan, denim midi skirt, black tights, black pointy shoes, and black mini bag

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

5. Structured Blazers

woman wearing black blazer, white button-down, blue ripped jeans, black heeled boots

(Image credit: @amagodson_a)

