I Made a List of Fresh (But Still Classic) Basics I Would Happily Wear for the Next 5 Years

I am a fashion editor, and I consider my style to err on the classic side, so naturally, I am always looking for the best basics to integrate into my everyday wardrobe. I am talking about those classic items that you can wear to death, week after week, and will live with you for a lifetime. They solve any daily "what to wear" dressing dilemmas, always look good, and can be styled with virtually anything. I could write a novel on the best classic items that every closet needs, but to start, I am sharing a list of my five nonnegotiables.
This list includes everything from the iconic trench coat—which can be worn during nearly every season, depending on what climate you live in—to a few pieces that might have seen some trending action over the past few seasons but are definite essentials, in my opinion. For one, a relaxed button-down looks just as smart for a day at the office as it does on the beach over a bikini.
Keep reading below to find my top five basics that are true classics and that I know you will keep turning to over and over again.
5 Classic Items That Will Always Be in Style:
1. Trench Coats
Shop Trench Coats:
H&M
Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
This light-taupe twill option also comes in black and beige.
The Frankie Shop
Mavis Oversized Trench Coat
There is an easy elegance to this one.
MANGO
Classic Trench Coat With Belt
Cool, classic, and under £100—what a steal.
ARKET
Oversized Trench Coat
For those tall readers out there (or those who love a little extra hem length), this one is for you.
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
Take your pick from khaki or beige. Either way, it is an incredibly chic, everyday choice.
2. Wide-Leg Trousers
Shop Wide-Leg Trousers:
COS
Wide-Leg Cotton Trousers
Simple suit pants can be worn to the office or out on the town with a going-out top.
Mint Velvet
Pleated Wide Trousers
You'll be sure to live in this fresh neutral pair all year round.
Reformation
Mason Pant Es
Try this in deep brown hue for the colder months ahead.
Reiss
Elasticated-Waist Wide-Leg Twill Trousers
The comfiest trousers you will find thanks to a elasticated waist that makes them extremely stretchy.
hush
Lya Wool Trousers
A little more relaxed, these pleat-front trousers are all I want to wear this season.
3. Oversize Button-Downs
Shop Oversize Button-Downs:
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Fine Poplin Shirt
Bright-white poplin is always a must-have in any wardrobe.
ÉTERNE
Constance Embellished Cotton-Gauze Shirt
When you don't know what to wear, throw on this shirt for instant polish.
Boden
Sienna Cotton Shirt-Fine Blue Stripe
This striped option has the perfect fitted silhouette you've been dreaming of.
Miu Miu
Cropped Cotton Poplin Shirt
Trust me, this will work in every scenario imaginable.
The Frankie Shop
Lui Striped Shirt
The Lui shirt consistently sells out, for good reason. Scoop up yours in white, blue, black, or even a bold orange.
4. Denim Midi Skirts
Shop Denim Midi Skirts:
ALIGNE
Troy Denim Midi Skirt
Style with a white tee or a chambray shirt in a similar wash for a stylish approach.
Rails UK
Del Rey Skirt
Break up the blues with a black wash that's perfect for autumn.
COS
Denim Pencil Skirt
Perfect for in or out of the office.
H&M
Denim Midi Skirt
A lighter denim wash brings an elegant twist to this everyday essential silhouette.
Sezane
Clarine Skirt
This one has buttons down the front, so you can play with showing a little or a lot of leg.
5. Structured Blazers
Shop Structured Blazers:
ZARA
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
You can't go wrong with the best basics, and this blazer is just that.
hush
Jayde Italian Wool Blazer
A little more fluid, this wool blazer offers that perfectly oversize look.
MAX MARA
Olimpia Double-Breasted Camel Hair Blazer
Pair with jeans and heels for a night out to mix up your usual styling go-tos.
GANNI
Asymmetric Pinstriped Woven Blazer
Show off your waistline with this corset-seamed style that is extremely flattering.
Nobodys Child
Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer
This double-breasted style has just the right amount of sharp shoulder action.