It's Only January, But Londoners Are Already Relying on These 6 Elevated Basics to Look Chic in 2026

Looking to build a chic yet wearable 2026 wardrobe? Look at these elevated basics Londoners are already relying on.

@nlmarilyn, @tia_dewitt, @styleidealist wearing wardrobe basics
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @tia_dewitt, @styleidealist)
Granted, wardrobe basics aren’t the most thrilling pieces to invest in, but they’re essential to building everyday outfits. Unless, of course, you plan on wearing your eveningwear to the office, the supermarket and on weekend walks? I thought not. Yet, as with almost every fashion find, not all basics deliver the same results.

While grey sweatshirts, trainers and cosy jogging bottoms all fall under the basics umbrella, it’s elevated basics I'm really after right now—the kind of pieces that work just as well at the office as they do at brunch, leaving you feeling effortlessly put-together rather than lazy.

Think crisp white T-shirts—always ironed, of course—navy tailored trousers, cosy brown wool coats and even red cardigans: proof that basics needn’t be boring. And who does elevated basics best? Well, Londoners, of course. Want to know more? Scroll on to see the elevated basics stylish Londoners have already added to their 2026 rotations.

London Girl Elevated Basics 2026:

1. Navy Tailored Trousers

@tia_dewitt wears navy trousers, grey coat and loafers

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: If you've already got a pair (or three) of black trousers in your wardrobe, think of navy as a slightly softer alternative. Opt for a shape that best suits your style—whether it's a wide-leg, cropped, or even a culotte—and pair with soft greys, creams and browns for an effortlessly elevated look.

2. Crisp White T-shirt

@monikh wears white T-shirt black trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: There are very few fashion items I'd class as an actual need, but a white T-shirt is one of them. While Monikh makes a case for layering them over a longer top, I'd also recommend styling alone, under a V-neck jumper, or even a turtleneck on particularly chilly days.

3. Black Turtleneck

@nlmarilyn wears black rollneck jumper and jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Swapping a classic crewneck for a turtleneck is one easy way to elevate any outfit. While red, grey, and cream shades are all popular, black is a universal failsafe for every occasion—the office, included.

4. Brown Wool Coat

@felicitymbird wears white trousers and brown coat

(Image credit: @felicitymbird)

Style Notes: Bundling up to battle the cold weather can often leave our outfits looking a little, well, scruffy. And while I'm a big fan of a puffer coat and oversized scarf, they don't quite work for more formal-feeling occasions. Instead, turn to a structured wool coat in a brown shade that pairs effortlessly with almost every other colour.

