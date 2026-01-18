Granted, wardrobe basics aren’t the most thrilling pieces to invest in, but they’re essential to building everyday outfits. Unless, of course, you plan on wearing your eveningwear to the office, the supermarket and on weekend walks? I thought not. Yet, as with almost every fashion find, not all basics deliver the same results.
Think crisp white T-shirts—always ironed, of course—navy tailored trousers, cosy brown wool coats and even red cardigans: proof that basics needn’t be boring. And who does elevated basics best? Well, Londoners, of course. Want to know more? Scroll on to see the elevated basics stylish Londoners have already added to their 2026 rotations.
London Girl Elevated Basics 2026:
1. Navy Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: If you've already got a pair (or three) of black trousers in your wardrobe, think of navy as a slightly softer alternative. Opt for a shape that best suits your style—whether it's a wide-leg, cropped, or even a culotte—and pair with soft greys, creams and browns for an effortlessly elevated look.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Pleated Extra Fine Wool Trousers
Wool trousers will not only keep you warm, but last a lifetime in any wardrobe.
MANGO
Straight-Fit Suit Trousers
This Mango style is cropped just high enough to show off your shoe.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Suit Trousers
A wide-leg trouser pairs perfectly with a more form-fitting tee or knit.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
I love these paired with a dark grey knit.
2. Crisp White T-shirt
Style Notes: There are very few fashion items I'd class as an actual need, but a white T-shirt is one of them. While Monikh makes a case for layering them over a longer top, I'd also recommend styling alone, under a V-neck jumper, or even a turtleneck on particularly chilly days.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
A number of my stylist friends all claim this tee is the best on the market.
Jigsaw
Fine Cotton Baby Tee
With 3% elastane, this cotton tee is just stretchy enough to be extra comfortable without losing its shape.
New Look
Curves White Crew Neck T-Shirt
While few colours scream everyday basic like white, this trusty tee is available in nine other shades.
This is the T-shirt I always reach for in my own wardrobe.
3. Black Turtleneck
Style Notes: Swapping a classic crewneck for a turtleneck is one easy way to elevate any outfit. While red, grey, and cream shades are all popular, black is a universal failsafe for every occasion—the office, included.
Shop the Look:
AGOLDE
Pascale stretch-Lyocell turtleneck top
Crafted from lyocell and spandex, this form-fitting turtleneck is much easier to care for than wool.
Toteme
Fine Turtleneck Charcoal
This charcoal shade offers a slightly softer alternative to jet black.
Reformation
Jett Cashmere Turtleneck
This recycled cashmere jumper is sure to be extra cosy.
Ninetypercent
Soft Roll Neck Long Sleeve Top in Black
NinetyPercent pride themselves on giving 90% of their profits to charity. So, if you're looking to invest in a brand that does things a bit better, this is one of the strongest to opt for.
4. Brown Wool Coat
Style Notes: Bundling up to battle the cold weather can often leave our outfits looking a little, well, scruffy. And while I'm a big fan of a puffer coat and oversized scarf, they don't quite work for more formal-feeling occasions. Instead, turn to a structured wool coat in a brown shade that pairs effortlessly with almost every other colour.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Shawl-Collar Wool Maxi Coat
This shawl collar coat creates a more striking silhouette.
Reiss
Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blindseam Coat
This wool-blend brown coat offers a more formal feel, perfect for even the strictest of office environments.