8 Classic Outfits to Try This Summer If You're a French Girl at Heart (Like Me)
Summer is finally here, and if you love French style as much as I do, you've come to the right place! Below, I've rounded up eight classic but stylish outfits to copy.
Summer is here and if you love French style as much as I do, you've come to the right place! Those who read my stories regularly know I'm a bona fide French girl at heart—especially when it comes to my style. I'll always favor nonchalant, effortlessly chic outfit formulas that embody the French aesthetic we talk about so often here at Who What Wear.
With warmer weather upon us, I wanted to share eight classic and fashion-forward looks that embody the "essence" of a French-woman summer and lean into that je ne sais quoi. From elevated denim shorts with a Parisian vibe to effortless floral slip dresses paired with basket bags, take a peek below at these easy and chic outfit ideas and shop the looks yourself. You can rely on these fail-safe formulas throughout the summer months.
8 Classic French-Woman Outfits to Try This Summer
1. Cardigan + Denim Shorts + Espadrilles
Style Notes: High-waisted vintage-inspired denim shorts are a mainstay in almost every French woman's wardrobe. Pair them with a cute fitted cardigan (I'm partial to a red one) to add a bit of polish to this casual everyday staple. Finish your outfit with neutral espadrilles and an effortless basket tote.
Shop the Look:
2. Tank Top + Straight Jeans + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: Sometimes the chicest summer outfits are often the simplest. Lean into a combo the French fashion set loves: a crisp white tank and straight-leg jeans. Keep the look elevated by pairing it with minimal black accessories. Perfect for summer in the city.
Shop the Look:
3. Linen Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Thong Sandals
Style Notes: Sleek and sophisticated. A black-and-white ensemble is an easy day-to-night outfit. Opt for a trend-forward black maxi skirt, black tank top, oversize white button-down, and simple flat sandals.
Shop the Look:
4. Bodysuit + Denim Mini Skirt + Bandana
Style Notes: For an off-duty look, you can't go wrong with a simple outfit comprised of a high-waisted denim skirt and a black bodysuit. A pretty necklace and summery accessories add a touch of cool to this easy ensemble.
Shop the Look:
5. Button-Up Shirt + Floral Dress + Raffia Bag
Style Notes: An easy floral dress is a summer essential the French fashion set frequently relies on. Style yours with a raffia bag, espadrilles, and a button-down shirt for a breezy summer look.
Shop the Look:
6. Classic Tee + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: For a day of meetings in the city, consider a pair of tailored ivory wide-leg trousers with a simple and chic black fitted tee. A polished bag and belt pull the look together.
7. Baby Tee + Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A white baby tee is a French summer staple that's easy to pair with shorts, miniskirts, or, in this case, a silky slip skirt. Finish your outfit with a raffia bag for a look that embodies the French summer aesthetic to a T.
Shop the Look:
8. Striped Shirt + Mini Skirt + Platform Sandals
Style Notes: A relaxed button-down shirt paired with a black miniskirt and cushy sandals is a casual and chic outfit formula that always works.
Shop the Look:
Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
Style Insiders Know These 6 Summer Accessory Trends Make Simple Outfits More Elegant
Come on and let the bliss begin
-
6 Effortlessly Elegant Dress Outfits Londoners Are Relying On This Summer
Simple, heatwave-proof looks.
-
Stop With the Ankle Boots—Miniskirts Should Only Be Worn Like *This* in 2025
Period.
-
Thought Knitwear Was Just for Cold Months? These Chic Tops Will Make You Consider it for Summer
Where there's a wool, there's a way.
-
Spotted in Los Angeles: The Coolest Shoes to Wear With Denim Shorts This Season
Denim shorts never looked so good.
-
7 Simple But Chic Summer Trends Stylish Women Across France Are Wearing Now
From Paris to Provence.
-
5 Anti-Flat Shoes Fashion People Wear With Long Shorts to Look Elegant
They were difficult to style—until now.
-
Summer Is Here! 4 Fun and Incredibly Chic Colour Combinations I've Spotted Fashion People Wearing
Perfect pairings.