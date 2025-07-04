8 Classic Outfits to Try This Summer If You're a French Girl at Heart (Like Me)

Summer is here and if you love French style as much as I do, you've come to the right place! Those who read my stories regularly know I'm a bona fide French girl at heart—especially when it comes to my style. I'll always favor nonchalant, effortlessly chic outfit formulas that embody the French aesthetic we talk about so often here at Who What Wear.

With warmer weather upon us, I wanted to share eight classic and fashion-forward looks that embody the "essence" of a French-woman summer and lean into that je ne sais quoi. From elevated denim shorts with a Parisian vibe to effortless floral slip dresses paired with basket bags, take a peek below at these easy and chic outfit ideas and shop the looks yourself. You can rely on these fail-safe formulas throughout the summer months.

8 Classic French-Woman Outfits to Try This Summer

1. Cardigan + Denim Shorts + Espadrilles

Style Notes: High-waisted vintage-inspired denim shorts are a mainstay in almost every French woman's wardrobe. Pair them with a cute fitted cardigan (I'm partial to a red one) to add a bit of polish to this casual everyday staple. Finish your outfit with neutral espadrilles and an effortless basket tote.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan £198 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this no matter the season. AGOLDE Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts £180 SHOP NOW When it comes to denim, Agolde never disappoints. CASTAÑER Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles £100 SHOP NOW A summer shoe staple. Loewe Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin £775 SHOP NOW This is a bestseller for good reason.

2. Tank Top + Straight Jeans + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: Sometimes the chicest summer outfits are often the simplest. Lean into a combo the French fashion set loves: a crisp white tank and straight-leg jeans. Keep the look elevated by pairing it with minimal black accessories. Perfect for summer in the city.

Shop the Look:

ARKET Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW This will act as the basis for so many of your summer outfits. Khaite Abigail High-Rise Straight Jeans £460 SHOP NOW A quality pair of jeans is never a bad investment to make. Miu Miu Patent Leather Sandals With Buckles £890 SHOP NOW Dreamy.

3. Linen Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Thong Sandals

Style Notes: Sleek and sophisticated. A black-and-white ensemble is an easy day-to-night outfit. Opt for a trend-forward black maxi skirt, black tank top, oversize white button-down, and simple flat sandals.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Weekend Linen Shirt £145 SHOP NOW I love the looser fit of thus shirt Weekday FITTED STRAPPY SCOOP NECK SINGLET £10 SHOP NOW Simple but stylish. MANGO Linen Pencil Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Perfect for in and out of the office. Next Thong Leather Sandals £35 SHOP NOW I love the contrast sole on this pair.

4. Bodysuit + Denim Mini Skirt + Bandana

Style Notes: For an off-duty look, you can't go wrong with a simple outfit comprised of a high-waisted denim skirt and a black bodysuit. A pretty necklace and summery accessories add a touch of cool to this easy ensemble.

Shop the Look:

Wolford Mat De Luxe Form Bodysuit £160 SHOP NOW A bodysuit you can easily take from day to night. stradivarius D60 Denim Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW A denim mini skirt is a summer must-have. Free People Happy Hour Mesh Hair Scarf £20 SHOP NOW So sweet. Bottega Veneta Classic Cat Eye Sunglasses £340 SHOP NOW This shape gives major 'off-duty model' vibes.

5. Button-Up Shirt + Floral Dress + Raffia Bag

Style Notes: An easy floral dress is a summer essential the French fashion set frequently relies on. Style yours with a raffia bag, espadrilles, and a button-down shirt for a breezy summer look.

Shop the Look:

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Shirt £159 SHOP NOW Wear this over your floral dress on those chillier summer days. Reformation Katarin Linen Dress £278 SHOP NOW You could wear this for a casual day in town or for a formal summer event like a wedding. Valentino Garavani Small V logo Signature Raffia Bag £1290 SHOP NOW A nice point of difference from your typical beige raffia totes.

6. Classic Tee + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: For a day of meetings in the city, consider a pair of tailored ivory wide-leg trousers with a simple and chic black fitted tee. A polished bag and belt pull the look together.

COS Shrunken T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Simple? Yes. But so very chic. Victoria Beckham Leather Frame Belt £190 SHOP NOW This will easily elevate any outfit. Reiss Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers £168 SHOP NOW There's something so elegant about white trousers. Mulberry Bayswater Satchel £995 SHOP NOW This is at the top of my luxury wishlist.

7. Baby Tee + Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: A white baby tee is a French summer staple that's easy to pair with shorts, miniskirts, or, in this case, a silky slip skirt. Finish your outfit with a raffia bag for a look that embodies the French summer aesthetic to a T.

Shop the Look:

Uniqlo Mini T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW This comes in so many different colours. Rixo Ardith Slip Skirt £175 SHOP NOW Rixo makes the coolest slip skirts on the market, in my opinion. The Row Dune Canvas Thong Sandals £670 SHOP NOW I love this two-tone pair.

8. Striped Shirt + Mini Skirt + Platform Sandals

Style Notes: A relaxed button-down shirt paired with a black miniskirt and cushy sandals is a casual and chic outfit formula that always works.

Shop the Look:

H&M Linen Shirt £28 SHOP NOW You can never have too many linen shirts. & Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt £57 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this in the colder months as well. Reformation Eden Platform Thong £178 SHOP NOW The chunkier sole will ensure all-day comfort.