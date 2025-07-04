8 Classic Outfits to Try This Summer If You're a French Girl at Heart (Like Me)

Summer is finally here, and if you love French style as much as I do, you've come to the right place! Below, I've rounded up eight classic but stylish outfits to copy.

@tamaramory, @frannfyne, @sylviemus_
(Image credit: @tamaramory, @frannfyne, @sylviemus_)
Judith Jones's avatar
By
published
in Features

Summer is here and if you love French style as much as I do, you've come to the right place! Those who read my stories regularly know I'm a bona fide French girl at heart—especially when it comes to my style. I'll always favor nonchalant, effortlessly chic outfit formulas that embody the French aesthetic we talk about so often here at Who What Wear.

With warmer weather upon us, I wanted to share eight classic and fashion-forward looks that embody the "essence" of a French-woman summer and lean into that je ne sais quoi. From elevated denim shorts with a Parisian vibe to effortless floral slip dresses paired with basket bags, take a peek below at these easy and chic outfit ideas and shop the looks yourself. You can rely on these fail-safe formulas throughout the summer months.

8 Classic French-Woman Outfits to Try This Summer

1. Cardigan + Denim Shorts + Espadrilles

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682917166134-main

(Image credit: @tarmaramory)

Style Notes: High-waisted vintage-inspired denim shorts are a mainstay in almost every French woman's wardrobe. Pair them with a cute fitted cardigan (I'm partial to a red one) to add a bit of polish to this casual everyday staple. Finish your outfit with neutral espadrilles and an effortless basket tote.

Shop the Look:

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

You'll reach for this no matter the season.

Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Clean Denim Shorts

When it comes to denim, Agolde never disappoints.

Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
CASTAÑER
Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles

A summer shoe staple.

Loewe, Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin
Loewe
Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin

This is a bestseller for good reason.

2. Tank Top + Straight Jeans + Heeled Sandals

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682917314531-main

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Sometimes the chicest summer outfits are often the simplest. Lean into a combo the French fashion set loves: a crisp white tank and straight-leg jeans. Keep the look elevated by pairing it with minimal black accessories. Perfect for summer in the city.

Shop the Look:

Rib Racer Tank Top – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Rib Racer Tank Top

This will act as the basis for so many of your summer outfits.

Abigail High-Rise Straight Jeans
Khaite
Abigail High-Rise Straight Jeans

A quality pair of jeans is never a bad investment to make.

Patent Leather Sandals With Buckles
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Sandals With Buckles

Dreamy.

3. Linen Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Thong Sandals

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682917062495-main

(Image credit: @louloudesaison)

Style Notes: Sleek and sophisticated. A black-and-white ensemble is an easy day-to-night outfit. Opt for a trend-forward black maxi skirt, black tank top, oversize white button-down, and simple flat sandals.

Shop the Look:

The Weekend: Linen, White X Alexandria Coe
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend Linen Shirt

I love the looser fit of thus shirt

Weekday, FITTED STRAPPY SCOOP NECK SINGLET
Weekday
FITTED STRAPPY SCOOP NECK SINGLET

Simple but stylish.

MANGO, Linen Pencil Skirt

MANGO
Linen Pencil Skirt

Perfect for in and out of the office.

White Forever Comfort® Standard/wide Fit Toe Thong Leather Sandals
Next
Thong Leather Sandals

I love the contrast sole on this pair.

4. Bodysuit + Denim Mini Skirt + Bandana

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682917251903-main

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: For an off-duty look, you can't go wrong with a simple outfit comprised of a high-waisted denim skirt and a black bodysuit. A pretty necklace and summery accessories add a touch of cool to this easy ensemble.

Shop the Look:

Mat De Luxe Form Bodysuit
Wolford
Mat De Luxe Form Bodysuit

A bodysuit you can easily take from day to night.

stradivarius, D60 Denim Mini Skirt
stradivarius
D60 Denim Mini Skirt

A denim mini skirt is a summer must-have.

Happy Hour Mesh Hair Scarf
Free People
Happy Hour Mesh Hair Scarf

So sweet.

Women's Classic Cat Eye Sunglasses in Black/grey
Bottega Veneta
Classic Cat Eye Sunglasses

This shape gives major 'off-duty model' vibes.

5. Button-Up Shirt + Floral Dress + Raffia Bag

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682917227304-main

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: An easy floral dress is a summer essential the French fashion set frequently relies on. Style yours with a raffia bag, espadrilles, and a button-down shirt for a breezy summer look.

Shop the Look:

Stretch Slim Fit Cotton Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Shirt

Wear this over your floral dress on those chillier summer days.

Katarin Linen Dress
Reformation
Katarin Linen Dress

You could wear this for a casual day in town or for a formal summer event like a wedding.

Small Vlogo Signature Raffia Bag - Valentino Garavani - Women - Multicolor/natu - Unique
Valentino Garavani
Small V logo Signature Raffia Bag

A nice point of difference from your typical beige raffia totes.

6. Classic Tee + Tailored Trousers

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682962896052-main

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: For a day of meetings in the city, consider a pair of tailored ivory wide-leg trousers with a simple and chic black fitted tee. A polished bag and belt pull the look together.

Shrunken T-Shirt
COS
Shrunken T-Shirt

Simple? Yes. But so very chic.

Leather Frame Belt
Victoria Beckham
Leather Frame Belt

This will easily elevate any outfit.

Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers in White
Reiss
Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

There's something so elegant about white trousers.

Bayswater Satchel
Mulberry
Bayswater Satchel

This is at the top of my luxury wishlist.

7. Baby Tee + Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682961427855-main

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: A white baby tee is a French summer staple that's easy to pair with shorts, miniskirts, or, in this case, a silky slip skirt. Finish your outfit with a raffia bag for a look that embodies the French summer aesthetic to a T.

Shop the Look:

Mini T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Mini T-Shirt

This comes in so many different colours.

Ardith - Sun Leo Tan
Rixo
Ardith Slip Skirt

Rixo makes the coolest slip skirts on the market, in my opinion.

Dune Canvas Thong Sandals - the Row - Women - Iron Grey - 41 It
The Row
Dune Canvas Thong Sandals

I love this two-tone pair.

8. Striped Shirt + Mini Skirt + Platform Sandals

french-girl-summer-outfits-293517-1682917341326-main

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: A relaxed button-down shirt paired with a black miniskirt and cushy sandals is a casual and chic outfit formula that always works.

Shop the Look:

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

You can never have too many linen shirts.

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

You'll reach for this in the colder months as well.

Eden Platform Thong
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong

The chunkier sole will ensure all-day comfort.

Explore More:
Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Associate Shopping Director

Judith Jones is the associate shopping director at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for over a decade. She specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸