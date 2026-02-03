Soft, Elegant and Perfect for February—This Pretty Nail Trend Proves Romance Isn’t Dead

Sorry to be so predictable, but I'm committing to elegant, romantic nail looks for the foreseeable future (well, at least until Valentine's Day wraps up!). Though that doesn't mean I'm peppering tiny hearts or bows across my nail plate; while both designs are cute, I'm looking for a style that leans more refined than playful. Enter celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt's recent buzzy creation: a fresh, delicate, sheer-lace manicure.
What's a lace manicure, you ask? Simply imagine your nails swathed in that airy fabric; white lace adds a soft, elegant touch, while black lace has more of a romantic-gothic edge. Whatever colour you choose (ideally some sort of neutral), keep the pattern sheer by allowing your base colour to poke through, which ensures the overall look reads minimalist-chic. Ganzorigt chooses OPI's Put It In Airplane Mode as her neutral base (OPI Put It In Neutral) is the closest match in the UK) before applying lace foils from OceanNailSupply, which is sadly now unavailable online—but don't worry, I discovered similar recs below!
After curing your base coat (yes, you do need to opt for gels with this look), apply a layer of transfer glue (which should come with your foils), cure it for a minute, then place the foil sheet onto the tacky surface. Make sure to press it firmly onto your nail plate so that the design fully transfers—sort of like how you'd apply a temporary tattoo. Peel back the foil, and you should be left with an intricate lace design. Ganzorigt adds a ring of stark-white polish (OPI's Alpine Snow, £16) around the perimeter of her nails to create extra contrast, but that's totally optional. All you need is a final layer of top coat to seal the design, and you should be all set.
The process looks way more involved than it really is (promise!), especially if you already have an at-home gel system you love. If you'd rather leave it all up to the experts, feel free to bring a set of foils and transfer gel to your next salon appointment; there's a solid chance your nail tech will know exactly how to recreate Ganzorigt's romantic winter-lace design.
Shop the Trend
Zosutetoxo
Lace Nail Foils
These foils immediately caught my eye on Amazon. They feature a textured flower pattern that mimics real lace fabric.
OPI
Put It in Neutral Nail Polish
OPI's Put It In Neutral makes the perfect base for lace nail art.
OPI
Alpine Snow
You won't regret adding this pure-white polish to your at-home collection.
Manucurist
Discovery Kit
If you're after an at-home gel alternative, then Manucurist's LED kit includes everything you need for a long-lasting mani that looks and feels just like gel.
LE MINI MACARON
Gel Manicure Kit
Or you could opt for this internet-famous gel kit, which features a sleek, portable LED lamp. This shade makes a great base for lace nail art.
PaintLab
Lacey Press-On Nails
I also adore this realistic-looking press-on nail set from Paintlab.
PaintLab
Beige Lace Press-On Nails
The brand also offers a white version in the same stunning almond shape.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.