I'm Calling It: The Tucked Pixie Will Be More Popular Than the Bob This Spring

We all know that when it comes to short hair trends, the bob reigns supreme. At least, that's what I thought. This time last spring, it seemed like every celebrity was cutting their hair into a bob hairstyle, from a blunt bob to a lob, but this season, there's another haircut threatening to take over. Say hello to the tucked pixie.
No, this isn't your classic pixie cut. The tucked pixie is a much more modern, cool-girl take on the classic hair trend, and it seems as if the celebrities can't get enough. I've spotted this style on Gracie Abrams and Jessie Buckley, and if it's good enough for them, it's definitely good enough for me.
But what is the tucked pixie, I hear you ask? As you'll see below, this trending hairstyle is a little longer than your usual pixie. In fact, I'd go as far as to say it sits somewhere between a pixie and a bob. However, the main difference is that it's styled tucked behind the ear for a chic, sophisticated finish. The celebs seem to be styling theirs tucked behind one ear only, showing off subtle layers that make this style look so multidimensional.
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Below, I've rounded up my favourite tucked pixie hairstyles, so keep on scrolling if you're thinking of getting the chop...
Tucked Pixie Hair Inspiration
After seeing this picture of Gracie Abrams, I knew this hairstyle was about to be everywhere.
Jessie Buckley's tucked pixie is slightly on the longer side, and looks so good with this slicked-back finish.
This trend looks incredible when paired with layers.
The perfect style for spring.
Emma has been rocking a slightly more subtle tucked pixie, letting some hair fall loosely around her ears.
A wet-look finish gives such cool-girl vibes.
The Best Products for a Tucked Pixie
GHD
Mini Slim Hair Straightener
These mini hair straighteners from Ghd are great for styling shorter hairstyles and will help achieve a smooth, sleek finish.
Fenty Hair
The Gelly Type Strong Hold Gel
An incredible gel for slicked-back styles.
Bumble and Bumble
Curl Defining Cream
Pixie hairstyles look amazing on curly hair types, so define your texture with Bumble and Bumble's hydrating cream.
Color Wow
Mist-Ical Shine Spray
This spray will have your pixie looking red-carpet ready in no time.
Living Proof
Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
I personally think this style looks great with a bit of texture and volume, and no texture spray is as good as this Living Proof one.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.