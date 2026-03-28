I'm Calling It: The Tucked Pixie Will Be More Popular Than the Bob This Spring

When it comes to short hairstyles, the tucked pixie is proving particularly popular this season.

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A collage of tucked pixie hairstyles on Jessie Buckley, Gracie Abrams and Loïcka Grâce
(Image credit: @brycescarlett, @fabiopetri, @thevisuelofgrace)
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We all know that when it comes to short hair trends, the bob reigns supreme. At least, that's what I thought. This time last spring, it seemed like every celebrity was cutting their hair into a bob hairstyle, from a blunt bob to a lob, but this season, there's another haircut threatening to take over. Say hello to the tucked pixie.

No, this isn't your classic pixie cut. The tucked pixie is a much more modern, cool-girl take on the classic hair trend, and it seems as if the celebrities can't get enough. I've spotted this style on Gracie Abrams and Jessie Buckley, and if it's good enough for them, it's definitely good enough for me.

But what is the tucked pixie, I hear you ask? As you'll see below, this trending hairstyle is a little longer than your usual pixie. In fact, I'd go as far as to say it sits somewhere between a pixie and a bob. However, the main difference is that it's styled tucked behind the ear for a chic, sophisticated finish. The celebs seem to be styling theirs tucked behind one ear only, showing off subtle layers that make this style look so multidimensional.

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Below, I've rounded up my favourite tucked pixie hairstyles, so keep on scrolling if you're thinking of getting the chop...

Tucked Pixie Hair Inspiration

Gracie Abrams wearing a Chanel dress for the BAFTAs with a tucked pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @fabiopetri)

After seeing this picture of Gracie Abrams, I knew this hairstyle was about to be everywhere.

Jessie Buckley wearing a Chanel dress with a slicked-back tucked pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

Jessie Buckley's tucked pixie is slightly on the longer side, and looks so good with this slicked-back finish.

Influencer @thevisuelofgrace taking a mirror selfie with a tucked pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

This trend looks incredible when paired with layers.

Taylor Hill wearing a summer dress with a tucked pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

The perfect style for spring.

Emma Stone with a layered, tucked pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Emma has been rocking a slightly more subtle tucked pixie, letting some hair fall loosely around her ears.

Carey Mulligan with a slicked-back tucked pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

A wet-look finish gives such cool-girl vibes.

The Best Products for a Tucked Pixie

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Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.