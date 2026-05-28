Stylists Just Told Me These Hair Trends Will Taper Off This Summer—7 That Will Rise

The best thing about summer hair trends is that they aren't really all that rigid—literally and figuratively. We tend to see lots of airy, textured silhouettes on the rise, yet the trends themselves also aren't too stringent. As celebrity hairstylist Sky Kim shares, "Summer always brings hair back to freedom. It’s less structured, more expressive." As we shed our winter layers for linen sets and breezy slips, hair becomes looser, more lived-in—especially in 2026, when embracing piece-y movement is very much en vogue.
"2025 was sleek, minimal, and controlled. 2026 is expressive, textural, and a little rebellious in a wearable way," adds Kim. As such, we're seeing polished cuts and styles give way to bolder (yet still natural) iterations, all of which you can find when you scroll ahead.
Just a quick note before diving in: While I've labelled some haircuts and colours below as "out," by no means am I saying they should stay buried. Beauty trends have a funny way of cycling in and out of the spotlight, so you might very well see them again once fall rolls back around. For summer 2026, though, these are the seven swaps on the rise.
Out: Blunt Bobs | In: Lived-In Layers
If you sported a chin-skimming crop last summer, you're not alone. It was arguably the year of the bob—from voluminous "Riviera" bobs to sleek Prada" bobs to '60s-inspired "flipped" bobs—and if you, too, committed to the shorter cut, you're probably currently residing in lob territory. As you encompass the grow-out period, try leaning into soft movement and texture (such as airy layers) as opposed to blunt bobs.
Celebrity hairstylist Reece Walker agrees: "Many clients who had strong blunt bobs are now growing them out and really embracing hair that feels less structured and more lived-in," he shares. Consider it the pendulum swing from bold, sophisticated cuts to styles with more of an "undone" feel.
Out: Solid Cool Tones | In: Warmth and Dimension
"Flat, one-note hair colour is fading, especially overly cool, ashy tones that don’t reflect light," says Kim. "Instead, people are leaning into dimension and natural undertones. Think warm blondes, reds that enhance what’s already in your hair, and brunettes with subtle tonal ribbons. It’s very reflective, very alive—colour that shifts in the light rather than sitting flat." Walker echoes her declaration, adding that dimension in colour is going to be huge. "Less flat, solid colour and more depth and movement," he notes.
Dakota Johnson is the perfect example, as she recently transformed her rich brunette length to a dimensional dirty blonde at this year's Time 100 gala. It's the first time in years she switched up her go-to shade, so that's when you know the colour trend has legs. Time this as your sign to book in for some balayage.
Out: Blended Curtain Bangs | In: "Bratty" Bangs
Long curtain bangs are A+ for those who aren't necessarily ready to commit to the bang life, but in summer 2026, there's little room for middle ground. "Soft, overly blended curtain bangs are out," Kim asserts. Instead? A bold, "bratty" side bang reigns supreme. "It’s shorter, slightly choppier and more intentional. It sits higher, hits around the cheekbone or brow, and feels a little undone in a way that gives attitude rather than softness," she adds. "It’s less about perfectly feathered face framing and more about creating shape and edge."
Out: Subtle Tones | In: Expressive Colour
While haircuts are becoming increasingly more lived-in, "Colour is where it gets exciting," notes Kim. "We’re seeing a move toward dimensional, expressive colour, similar to that Alyssa Liu energy where it feels bold and wild." You don't necessarily have to commit to a halo hair colour like Liu, but for those craving more of a summer statement, consider this your sign to embrace high-contrast (dare I say ombré?) hair. "I think the drastic dual tones are coming back, like Billie Eilish’s green hair roots, dark tips, etc.," adds Kim.
Out: Glassy Slick-Backs | In: Textured Updos
Allow me to clarify: a slick-back will never truly fall out of favour. But stylists can't ignore the onslaught of lived-in, piece-y updos that just feel unrestricted. Shares Kim, "2025 felt very controlled, sleek, polished, and almost uniform—a lot of glass hair, tight finishes, and minimal variation. 2026 is breaking that open. There’s more personality, more texture, and more confidence in letting hair feel lived-in." Again, slick-backs will never be fully "out," but they are becoming less helmet-like. "Even when the look is polished, it’s not rigid. It’s less about perfection and more about identity," Kim adds.
Out: Tucked Bobs | In: Tucked Bixies
Remember when the tucked bob (aka a bob secured behind one or both ears) became all the buzz? We're starting to see a similar style take shape this summer, but it's a tad shorter, kissing the nape of the neck instead of the tops of the shoulders. Celebs like Gracie Abrams, Carey Mulligan, and Olandria Carthen (pictured above) have all embraced the chic tucked pixie cut, choosing to tuck their pixie behind just one ear to show off their bone structure. That said, you could also clip the pieces away using a subtle bobby pin or bold hair accessory. Artist's choice!
Out: Bombshell Blowouts | In: "C" Curls
Like classic slick-backs, bouncy, bombshell blowouts will never completely go away. Feel free to enjoy your '90s style all summer long, but if you want to embrace the new It-girl blowout, try your hand at softer "C" curls. "It’s a classic French blowout but with a nice bend and 'C' shape at the ends," explains celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who recently created the look for Gigi Hadid. "Instead of a flat-ironed straight hair look, this is a beautiful blowout with a gorgeous bend."
According to the pro, it also looks divine paired with a feathery, mid-length cut. "This look is very modern and fresh," he adds. "The 'C' curl is going to be the new hairstyle for the summer!"
The Best Styling Products for Summer 2026 Hair Trends
Glaze
Supergloss in Auburn Spice
Whether you're looking to refresh your colour in between salon appointments or just want a slight change without committing to a full-on dye job, Glaze's semipermanent hair glosses are such a staple. Think of them like tinted moisturisers for hair. Just swap one in for your conditioner, let it sit for 10 minutes, and you'll have gorgeous, high-shine colour for up to 10 washes. "Auburn Spice is a personal favourite. The shine is unreal," notes Walker.
Glaze
Supergloss in Clear
If you're just looking for shine with no color, the clear version is your best bet.
Oribe
Supershine Moisturizing Cream
"I love Oribe's moisture shine cream for a beautifully hydrated finish," Walker adds. It leaves hair silky-soft, plus it boasts heat protection for up to 220°C.
K18
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
If you do choose to colour your hair, you'll want to make sure you have some high-quality repairing treatments in your arsenal. This leave-in from K18 is one of the very best!
Fenty Hair
The Imposter Invisi-Boost Volumizing Dry Shampoo Powder
"To really lean into that undone, airy feel, I use the Fenty Hair dry shampoo not just at the roots, but lightly through the mid-lengths to break up the hair and enhance natural texture," notes Kim.
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Who doesn't want more shine? After styling your hair however you please (either an air-dry, diffuse, or blow-dry), add a layer of this lightweight Color Wow spray. Trust me—you'll wind up with the most stunning mirror-like finish.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.