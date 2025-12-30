Hair trends come and go all the time, but there’s no denying that short hair trends in particular have really dominated the most-requested cuts in salons over the last few years. And 2026 looks set to be no exception, with the industry’s top hairstylists predicting that more of us than ever before will be going for the chop. “This year will be about going short with conviction,” says Philipp Haug, Hair Stylist and Co-Founder of Haug London Haus. “Shorter statement shapes will be huge for 2026, with shapes that feel purposefully designed rather than grown out.”
Yes, rather than the soft, in-between styles that have dominated the last calendar year (hello draped bob and mono bob) , the short hair trends of 2026 have intent. “There is going to be a really strong push towards cuts with real form and presence and the bob will dominate,” predicts Edward James, Hair Stylist and Founder of Edward James Salons. And if this all sounds a little high-maintenance then worry not—wearabilty is still key for these shorter styles. “Natural movement and softer texture will still play a role, but in a way that feels intentional rather than undone,” says James.
So whether you’re looking to take your longer style above the shoulder, or you simply want to switch up your current short strands, then consider this list your guide to the coolest short hair trends of the year ahead.
The Short Hair Trends to Try in 2026, According to Experts:
1. Precision Bob
If you’re thinking of going short in 2026 then look no further than this classic cut. “A precise, blunt bob is the most reliable choice as it suits a wide range of face chaps and hair textures and can be worn sleek or softly tousled,” says James. “It is low maintenance, but still feels like a big style moment.”
Get the Look:
Oribe
Hair Alchemy Fortifying Treatment Serum
Admittedly it is pricey, but this hyaluronic acid-infused serum hydrates and strengthens brittle hair so that it looks nourished and glossy at every length.
2. Cloud Bob
For a more relaxed approach to a short haircut, look to this soft style. “A cloud bob or a crush bob will take you shorter while retaining a loose, unstructured texture,” says Mark Hayes, Senior International Creative Director at Vidal Sassoon.
Get the Look:
Hershesons
Zhoosh Foam
This airy style really benefits from the added lift, body and texture that this volumising foam delivers—all without any hint of stickiness or crunch.
3. Micro Bob
Making a long-term commitment to going short? A micro bob is a cut that will turn heads. “For something more structured, a micro bob or a super-short pixie cut will evolve into something more sculptural and refined for 2026,” says Hayes.
Get the Look:
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
A multitasking hair cream that defines, smooths and boosts glow, paired with a dual-ended brush and comb to tackle the teeniest of flyaways makes for the ultimate duo for super short styles.
4. Pixie 2.0
Opting for a pixie cut can feel like a dramatic move, but Adam Reed, Hairstylist and Founder of ARKIVE Headcare declares next year's iteration to be " the short cut of 2026—softer, more sculpted, and much more wearable than the classic cropped pixie." In fact, the pixie 2.0 feels undeniably wearable. “It’s all about structure around the edges, texture through the interior, and movement that feels effortless, not spiky. It can be styled easy and undone for daytime or pushed into something sharper and more defined for a night out.”
Get the Look:
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray
To really nail that choppy movement, this texture spray adds dimension while providing nourishment thanks to baobab oil and vitamin E for a playfully tousled finish.
5. Grown Out Crop
While actually growing out a short style can look a little bit unconsidered, this intentionally grown-out crop is super intentional. "A modern grown-out crop has a very refined silhouette that is still effortless, and this kind of cut is incredibly adaptable," explains Neale Rodger, hair stylist and Style Director at STIL Salon. "You can wear it air-dried with a natural bend, tousled and textured for a model “off-duty” look, or sleek and tucked for something a bit more polished. It’s feminine without being fussy, nostalgic without feeling retro, and contemporary without trying too hard."
Get the Look:
Amika
Superfruit Star Hair Oil
Great for in-between lengths, this antioxidant-rich styling oil protects strands from breakage while adding plenty of gloss.
6. Soft Box Bob
The classic box bob remained hugely popular this year, thanks to its effortless choppy texture, but it's predicted to enjoy an upgrade for 2026. "For anyone going shorter, the soft box bob will be having a moment. It skims the shoulders, has softened edges for movement, and looks incredible when paired with a strengthening, shine-sealing routine," says celebrity hair stylist and Maria Nila Ambassador Adam Lukacs.
Get the Look:
Maria Nila
True Soft Masque
Keep your hair as soft as your cut's silhouette with this gentle argan oil mask that deeply nourishes for smooth, soft strands.
7. The Bixie
As the name suggets, the bixie is a combination between a bob and a pixie cut and it's set to make a cool comeback. "The bixie is easier to maintain than a classic pixie cut and is more versatile, but still looks modern and edgy," explains Caspar Finch, Stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "Clients are also asking about creating volume around the face area, so I’m predicting that we’ll be seeing more face-framing layers and curtain bangs in the style next year."
Get the Look:
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Perfect Mess Matt Sculpting Clay
While this won't add an abundance of shine, this flexible clay allows you to shape your hair exactly as you want it thanks to a blend of workable kaolin clay and castor seed oil. It's great for short styles like the bixie where you don't want the style to fall flat.
8. Curl Contour
Last but by no means leas, the curl contour bob is all about working with your natural texture to really showcase a shorter style. "This bob is shaped by the curl pattern, which means the silhouette naturally sits higher, softer and more sculpted," explains hair stylist Samantha Cusick. "Curls lift around the cheekbones, coils gain beautiful height through the crown and the whole look feels intentional and expressive."
Get the Look:
Redken
Acidic Bonding Curls Leave-In Treatment for Curls
Revive damaged curls and enhance your natural texture pattern with this leave-in blend of citric acid, glycine and urea which detangles, smooths and repairs every single strand.