Short Hair Isn't Going Anywhere in 2026—8 Styles That Will Dominate

From bobs to bixies, we asked top hairstylists to share their insights on the chicest short hair trends for 2026.

best short haircut trends 2026
(Image credit: @jourdandunn, @katthompson, @brycescarlett)
Hair trends come and go all the time, but there’s no denying that short hair trends in particular have really dominated the most-requested cuts in salons over the last few years. And 2026 looks set to be no exception, with the industry’s top hairstylists predicting that more of us than ever before will be going for the chop. “This year will be about going short with conviction,” says Philipp Haug, Hair Stylist and Co-Founder of Haug London Haus. “Shorter statement shapes will be huge for 2026, with shapes that feel purposefully designed rather than grown out.”

Yes, rather than the soft, in-between styles that have dominated the last calendar year (hello draped bob and mono bob) , the short hair trends of 2026 have intent. “There is going to be a really strong push towards cuts with real form and presence and the bob will dominate,” predicts Edward James, Hair Stylist and Founder of Edward James Salons. And if this all sounds a little high-maintenance then worry not—wearabilty is still key for these shorter styles. “Natural movement and softer texture will still play a role, but in a way that feels intentional rather than undone,” says James.

So whether you’re looking to take your longer style above the shoulder, or you simply want to switch up your current short strands, then consider this list your guide to the coolest short hair trends of the year ahead.

The Short Hair Trends to Try in 2026, According to Experts:

1. Precision Bob

Saoirse Ronan with precision bob cut - short hair trends 2026

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

If you’re thinking of going short in 2026 then look no further than this classic cut. “A precise, blunt bob is the most reliable choice as it suits a wide range of face chaps and hair textures and can be worn sleek or softly tousled,” says James. “It is low maintenance, but still feels like a big style moment.”

Kelly Rowland with precision bob

(Image credit: @kellyrowland)

Get the Look:

2. Cloud Bob

Kerry Washington with cloud bob - short hair trends 2026

(Image credit: @carolagmakeup)

For a more relaxed approach to a short haircut, look to this soft style. “A cloud bob or a crush bob will take you shorter while retaining a loose, unstructured texture,” says Mark Hayes, Senior International Creative Director at Vidal Sassoon.

Sydney Chandler with cloud bob

(Image credit: @sydneychandler)

Get the Look:

3. Micro Bob

Greta Lee with micro bob

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Making a long-term commitment to going short? A micro bob is a cut that will turn heads. “For something more structured, a micro bob or a super-short pixie cut will evolve into something more sculptural and refined for 2026,” says Hayes.

Leslie Bibb with micro bob

(Image credit: @lesliebibb)

Get the Look:

4. Pixie 2.0

Jourdan Dunn with short pixie cut

(Image credit: @jourdandunn)

Opting for a pixie cut can feel like a dramatic move, but Adam Reed, Hairstylist and Founder of ARKIVE Headcare declares next year's iteration to be " the short cut of 2026—softer, more sculpted, and much more wearable than the classic cropped pixie." In fact, the pixie 2.0 feels undeniably wearable. “It’s all about structure around the edges, texture through the interior, and movement that feels effortless, not spiky. It can be styled easy and undone for daytime or pushed into something sharper and more defined for a night out.”

Taylor Hill with modern pixie cut

(Image credit: @taylor_hill)

Get the Look:

5. Grown Out Crop

Isabela Merced with grown out crop hair cut

(Image credit: @kattthompson)

While actually growing out a short style can look a little bit unconsidered, this intentionally grown-out crop is super intentional. "A modern grown-out crop has a very refined silhouette that is still effortless, and this kind of cut is incredibly adaptable," explains Neale Rodger, hair stylist and Style Director at STIL Salon. "You can wear it air-dried with a natural bend, tousled and textured for a model “off-duty” look, or sleek and tucked for something a bit more polished. It’s feminine without being fussy, nostalgic without feeling retro, and contemporary without trying too hard."

Naomi Scott with grown out crop hairstyle

(Image credit: @naokoscintu)

Get the Look:

6. Soft Box Bob

Chloe Moretz with soft box bob

(Image credit: @chloegmoretz)

The classic box bob remained hugely popular this year, thanks to its effortless choppy texture, but it's predicted to enjoy an upgrade for 2026. "For anyone going shorter, the soft box bob will be having a moment. It skims the shoulders, has softened edges for movement, and looks incredible when paired with a strengthening, shine-sealing routine," says celebrity hair stylist and Maria Nila Ambassador Adam Lukacs.

Phoebe Dynevor with cloud bob

(Image credit: @gregoryrussellhair)

Get the Look:

7. The Bixie

Jessie Buckely with short bixie cut

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

As the name suggets, the bixie is a combination between a bob and a pixie cut and it's set to make a cool comeback. "The bixie is easier to maintain than a classic pixie cut and is more versatile, but still looks modern and edgy," explains Caspar Finch, Stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "Clients are also asking about creating volume around the face area, so I’m predicting that we’ll be seeing more face-framing layers and curtain bangs in the style next year."

Sabrina Elba with bixie cut

(Image credit: @francescabrazzo)

Get the Look:

8. Curl Contour

Yara Shahidi with curl contour bob

(Image credit: @yarashahidi)

Last but by no means leas, the curl contour bob is all about working with your natural texture to really showcase a shorter style. "This bob is shaped by the curl pattern, which means the silhouette naturally sits higher, softer and more sculpted," explains hair stylist Samantha Cusick. "Curls lift around the cheekbones, coils gain beautiful height through the crown and the whole look feels intentional and expressive."

Elsa Hosk with curly bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Get the Look:

