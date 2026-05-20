Whilst bob hairstyles continue to be one of the biggest hair trends of the season, I still haven't been tempted to get the chop. Sure, every time I see a chic blunt bob or asymmetric style, there's a part of me that thinks "I'd like to give that a go", but at the end of the day, I know it's just not me. I've had long hair for as long as I can remember, and I love styling it in loose, relaxed waves, especially during the summer months.
One hair trend I love in particular is "waterfall" waves. You know those effortlessly cascading curls that look so smooth, shiny and fluid? You best believe I'm reaching for my go-to curling wand and shine spray every day to try and recreate that look. So, when I saw a certain celeb rocking what I have coined the waterfall bob, it was the first time in a while that I thought about actually cutting my hair. The celeb in question? Carey Mulligan, of course.
Arguably one of the best celebrity bob hairstyles of all time, Carey's shorter 'do always looks chic, but these natural-looking, waterfall waves are giving her blonde bob all of the sophisticated summer vibes. This haircut is so good that I predict it will be one of the most popular bob hairstyles of the summer.
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Below, I've rounded up more waterfall bob inspiration, so keep on scrolling to get the look.
Waterfall Bob Inspiration
Emma Stone is my ultimate summer muse with her glossy, waterfall bob.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.