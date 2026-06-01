As a Beauty Director With High Standards, These 7 Products Proved My Favourites This Month

I'm somewhat famed amongst my beauty-director peers for being picky when it comes to the products I use. In fact, I'd go as far as to say I'm ruthless. While I have mountains of new beauty products land on my desk every week, the fraction of which I'm prepared to actually apply to my own skin and hair is minimal. They have to contain just the right ingredients, have just the right consistency, have top-tier levels of usability and, importantly for my shallow tastes, have an aesthetic that meets my desires.
My skincare routine is stripped-back and simple, my daily makeup application should take no longer than two minutes and my haircare regimen must involve no waiting around. Combine all of these factors, and it's easy to see why there aren't many products that meet my criteria—and the moment summer hits and I have to start battling 30-degree days, I get even fussier.
For this reason, I was amazed that last month I actually managed to finish seven beauty products—beauty products so good I lapped up every last drop of them, even though the air was so hot I was having to give myself a daily pep talk to apply anything other than ice-cold water. So, here goes: my heatwave-approved empties edit.
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1. Anua Rice 70 Glow Collagen Mask
Anua
Rice 70 Glow Collagen Mask 4 Pack
Call me cynical, but as a journalist whose job is to review beauty products objectively, I find I am a particularly harsh critic of viral products. And while I had heard that these K-beauty sheet masks from Korean brand Anua were good, I wasn't prepared to take the internet's word for it. However, when I tried one on my face for the first time a few weeks ago, the results were impossible to argue with. After sitting on my face for two hours, this ceramide-soaked sheet mask left my skin looking the healthiest, glowiest, plumpest it has ever looked. Sure, a minimum of an hour is a long time to carve out for face masking, but every second was worth it. I urge you not to sleep on this sheet mask—it will absolutely blow you away.
2. Tom Ford Oud Wood Candle
Key notes: Oud, sandalwood, rosewood, eastern spices, amber
I know that summer might not seem like the obvious time to start burning rich, woody candles, but hear me out. I insist on having a candle burning every minute I'm at home. (I like my flat to smell luxurious, what more can I say?) And when it's hot outside and all of my windows and doors are wide open, I need my candle of choice to pack a punch. And while this expensive-smelling candle is smoky, rich and intense, it also possesses a spicy warmth that just seems to work in the heat. The result of burning it on a summer's evening is reminiscent of wandering Moroccan souks at dusk, where the aroma of incense, firewood and spices twirls in the air.
3. Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Eyebrow Gel
Rare Beauty
Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Eyebrow Gel
Before we delve into my love for this product, I feel inclined to caveat that my brows are somewhat unique. They are thick, coarse, long and jet-black in colour. I also hate grooming them. For this reason, I need my brow gels to deliver serious hold and take mere seconds to apply. This formula is one of my favourites ever. For starters, the clear gel doesn't turn white or flaky—which is rarer than you'd think (true to its name). Then we come onto the spoolie, which is simply sensational. On one side, the fibres are longer and more densely packed, designed to get right to the root of brow strands and lift. On the other side are shorter fibres to feather things out when you're done. The result is perfectly groomed brows that stay in place all day without ever looking too "done".
4. Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
Sunday Riley
Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment
I have written a love letter to Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment before. In fact, in said letter (that I wrote last year), I called it the best "serum" I've ever used, and I stand by it. I apply this potent exfoliant to my congestion-prone, acne-prone skin three times a week at night, and have done so for around 18 months. Even after all that time, I still wake up every morning after application with skin so soft it takes me by surprise. I consider this treatment an absolute non-negotiable in my routine for maintaining glow and keeping congestion at bay. You better believe I cracked open another bottle the minute this one finished.
5. Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Toast
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint in Toast
It will surprise absolutely no one that I own a Rhode phone case—doing so is a beauty editor's rite of passage, after all. Therefore, I go through Rhode Peptide Lip Tints like it's nobody's business. I apply this softening, plumping lip treatment at least 10 times a day, and the glassy, taupe finish just helps me feel like I've got my life together. It really is the best everyday tinted, glossy lip balm.
6. Diptyque L'Eau Papier Cleansing Hand & Body Gel
Diptyque
L'Eau Papier Gel de Parfum Body Wash
Key notes: White musks, mimosa, blonde woods
I take great pride in my choices of sink-side hand washes. Not only do I find using a great luxury hand wash delivers a little burst of joy into my everyday, but the kick I get out of a guest complimenting my hand wash is second-to-none. This one (which can also be used as a body wash, FYI) is perhaps my favourite sink addition of 2026 so far. It smells creamy, comforting and coddling, delivering a bout of mind-soothing comfort with every use.
7. Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm
Alpha-H
Melting Moment Cleansing Balm Orange Creme Brulée
I feel very passionately about cleansing balms. You see, micellar water should, in my opinion, always be the absolute last-resort form of makeup removal. Why subject your skin to tugging and scrubbing when you could use a sensorial, luxurious, nourishing balm or oil instead? And they're way more effective at what they do. This stuff was an absolute joy to use. The scent (which I think was a festive limited edition) smells like citrus-finished crème brûlée, and the unctuous formula dissolved every trace of makeup in its tracks (although it does sting the eyes, so don't do what I did and try to scrub off mascara with it). Every night, before getting in the bath, removing my makeup with this felt like treating myself to a mini facial. Pure indulgence.