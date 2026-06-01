As a Beauty Director With High Standards, These 7 Products Proved My Favourites This Month

The 7 beauty products I've emptied to the last drop recently.

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Shannon Lawlor&#039;s May 2026 beauty empties
(Image credit: Lucy Robinson for Who What Wear UK)

I'm somewhat famed amongst my beauty-director peers for being picky when it comes to the products I use. In fact, I'd go as far as to say I'm ruthless. While I have mountains of new beauty products land on my desk every week, the fraction of which I'm prepared to actually apply to my own skin and hair is minimal. They have to contain just the right ingredients, have just the right consistency, have top-tier levels of usability and, importantly for my shallow tastes, have an aesthetic that meets my desires.

My skincare routine is stripped-back and simple, my daily makeup application should take no longer than two minutes and my haircare regimen must involve no waiting around. Combine all of these factors, and it's easy to see why there aren't many products that meet my criteria—and the moment summer hits and I have to start battling 30-degree days, I get even fussier.

For this reason, I was amazed that last month I actually managed to finish seven beauty products—beauty products so good I lapped up every last drop of them, even though the air was so hot I was having to give myself a daily pep talk to apply anything other than ice-cold water. So, here goes: my heatwave-approved empties edit.

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Shannon Lawlor
Shannon Lawlor
Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.