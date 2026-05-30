I Have Expensive Taste, These Are the Chic Must-Haves I Require For A Weekend Away

Perhaps the best thing about spring in the UK, is the opportunity for weekends away. Sure, one can go on a little staycation throughout the year, a European city break even, but there is truly nothing more satisfying, more relaxing and more joyous than packing a bag and driving somewhere on home soil for one of the first weekends of the year that delivers decent weather.
For me, that's what April, May and June is all about. Just before high summer hits when I want to do a big summer holiday, I like to pack the car and get away with my husband for a couple of nights and discover a new part of the UK. Over the years we've visited many areas, especially those rural or seaside towns that have that quintessential British charm and rolling English hills. Cornwall, the Cotswolds, and more recently, Whitby. Some may like the train, but I'm an avid driver. The ease and convenience is one reason, sure, but really it's the experience.
My car brand of choice always is Volvo. For this weekend to Whitby in particular, we hired the new ES90, which was equal parts delightful and divine. The thing is, working in fashion, you acquire a bit of an eye for craftsmanship, and not just with clothing. From its safety credentials to the supreme comfort and tech accessories, driving in the ES90 is not an arduous chore, but a joy.
They say it's not the destination but the journey that counts, in the ES90, no truer word has been spoken. From where we stayed, to what we ate and the key stylish details of the car itself, this is everything you need to know about my weekend in Whitby.
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What to Drive: Vovlo ES90
I've driven a few Volvo cars, but never a saloon, which is what the ES90 model is. Sleek, sophisticated and very stylish, it's every bit luxurious as it is comfortable and safe, which is what we've come to expect with Volvo. Driving 5 hours from London really put the cars battery to the test, and I have to say I was impressed at how quickly it charged. On the superchargers, we left it for about 15-20 minutes and it gained 80% battery, incredible! It has a large 14.5 inch screen which makes using the tech very easy and practical, and the acoustics of the car (which yes, I really put to the test) will pump music loud enough that you don't need to hear yourself singing. Not only are the Bowers & Wilkins speakers loud, they're of superior quality, meaning whether you're listening to heavy guitars, base or '80s electronic, you have yourself your very own moving disco.
Where to Stay: Saltmoore
A stay at Saltmoore is not something to be had just because you happen to find yourself in the area, it's a destination worth making the journey for. Situated in North Yorkshire, just across the Moors and off the Whitby coast, it's a Michelin Key-awarded hotel with a luxury spa, stunning grounds and exceptional service. Decorated with stylish, neutral interiors that have a contemporary countryside feel, it's feels elegant without being pretentious. As well as the large bedrooms with roll-top freestanding baths, Saltmoore has some amazing facilities, including the spa, that make unwinding easy. There's really no better place to stay in the region, let alone the nearby area!
What to Experience, Eat & Drink
Being so close to Whitby town (a few miles, so easy to drive) a visit here is a must. From its arcades, rock shops and ice cream parlours, it's by all accounts your authentic British seaside town, but somewhat even more charming. There's Whitby Abbey too, a spot worth visiting if you're with a family or enjoy history. But if you're more of a literary buff, then you'll enjoy all the Dracula references (Bram Stoker famously wrote Dracula in the town, making it unofficial the hometown of goths). Sandsend beach is simply stunning, and perfect for a walk whatever the weather. Looking for any excuse to drive our Volvo up the coastline, we also visited Robin Hood's Bay, an older charming fishing village about 15 minutes drive south. When it comes to food, I can't recommend the restaurant at Saltmoore enough. Everything on the menu—from its exceptional British meat mains with locally sourced vegetables (some are even grown on the property itself), to the indulgent desserts (the sticky toffee pudding was the best I've ever had in my life), to even the warm sourdough bread served with olives—was 10/10. No dish was too small to not be be impressive. But, if you want something a little more lowkey, I suggest fish and chips from Trencher's, because you can't go to the northern coast and not have fish and chips!
What to Pack
Although Saltmoore as a hotel is stylish, it's still pretty casual. Whilst you can dress up for dinner, you can also get away with jeans and a smart top. If you want to pack light, give yourself a pair of jeans and trousers, and make space for shoes: I wore trainers all day each day, then switched them for nicer mid-heels and a nice top for dinner. I also packed nice jewellery (I always do, it's the easiest way to elevate a casual outfit) and a jacket, because Whitby even in the height of summer can be breezy.
Shop the Packing Essentials
MANGO
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
noonbynoor
Atem Jacket in Calico
New Balance
New Balance 530 Trainers in Oatmeal
ALIGNE
Carly Sheer Maxi Dress
Balzac Paris
Sandales Tella Vernis Embossé Noir
Jimmy Fairly Elvissa Oval Sunglasses
Sezane
Clyde Coat - Camel Suede - Goat Leather - Sézane
FARM
Off-White Richelieu Short Sleeve Blouse
Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Lettuce-Hem Flared Pant - Black - 10