The Side Parting Is Back—Here Are the Gen-Z-Approved Ways to Style It in 2026

If there's one hair trend making a comeback this season, it's the humble side parting.

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Simone Ashley, Kirsten Dunst and Margaret Qualley with side part hairstyles
(Image credit: @peterluxhair, @brycescarlett, @brycescarlett)
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I might technically fall into the Gen-Z category, but honestly, my style is millennial through and through. Which probably explains why I'm writing this particular hair trend story. While some of you might see it as an ode to the millennial side part, I'm here to make it clear that a side parting is very much back in a big way in 2026, and there are lots of modern ways to wear this hairstyle for spring.

The side parting hair trend has been teasing a comeback for quite some time now, but it wasn't until I was writing about some of my favourite celebrity makeup looks that I realised pretty much every single star was wearing some kind of side part. From Zendaya's recent micro bob hairstyle at the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama to Gracie Abrams' tucked pixie at the BAFTAs, it's clear that the celebs can't get enough, so I'm taking this as my sign that the millennial hairstyle is well and truly back this season.

Below, I've rounded up my favourite side parting hairstyles so you know exactly how to style this spring hair trend, and I've even included some top-tier products to help get the look at home.

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11 Ways to Style a Side Parting for Spring 2026

1. Wet-Look Side Parting

Saoirse Ronan with a wet-look, side part hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

If you want a cool-girl-approved side parting this spring, opt for a wet-look style like Saoirse Ronan.

2. Micro Bob

Zendaya attends Los Angeles Premiere Of A24&#039;s &amp;quot;The Drama&amp;quot; at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images Olivia Wong / Stringer)

This trend looks incredible when paired with a sleek bob and sweeping side fringe.

3. Side Swept

Kirsten Dunst with a curly, side-swept hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

For a red-carpet-ready look, add voluminous curls and sweep one side of your parting back with a bobby pin or hairband.

4. Tucked Pixie

Gracie Abrams with a side-part pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @fabiopetri)

A pixie and a side-part? Millennials really will love this style.

5. Voluminous Curls

Simone Ashley with a super curly, side-swept hairstyle

(Image credit: @peterluxhair)

This trend looks incredible with curly hair.

6. '70s Flick

Margaret Qualley with a flicked-out, side parted hairstyle

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

How chic does a side part look with this '70s-esque, flicked hairstyle? Use your hair straighteners or a hot brush to help achieve this retro finish.

7. Slicked-Back Side Part

Jessie Buckley with a slicked-back, side-part bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

When in doubt, slick it back and finish things off with a helping of shine spray.

8. Curly Bob

Creator @frannfyne taking a selfie in the sun with a curly bob hairstyle and side parting

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

This parting looks so chic when paired with a stylish bob hairstyle.

9. Face-Framing Layers

Sarah Pidgeon with a side-part, face-framing hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark @brycescarlett)

Add face-framing layers to really make your side parting pop. Bonus points for some blonde, face-framing highlights, too.

10. Statement Side Part

Creator @mv.tiangue with a slicked-back, statement side part hairstyle

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Opt for a super sleek, super sharp side part to make a statement with your hairstyle.

11. Natural Texture

Creator @slipintostyle wearing her natural curly hair with a side parting

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

In my opinion, a side part can add lots of volume to natural waves, curls and coils.

The Best Products for a Side Parting