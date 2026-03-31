I might technically fall into the Gen-Z category, but honestly, my style is millennial through and through. Which probably explains why I'm writing this particular hair trend story. While some of you might see it as an ode to the millennial side part, I'm here to make it clear that a side parting is very much back in a big way in 2026, and there are lots of modern ways to wear this hairstyle for spring.
The side parting hair trend has been teasing a comeback for quite some time now, but it wasn't until I was writing about some of my favourite celebrity makeup looks that I realised pretty much every single star was wearing some kind of side part. From Zendaya's recent micro bob hairstyle at the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama to Gracie Abrams' tucked pixie at the BAFTAs, it's clear that the celebs can't get enough, so I'm taking this as my sign that the millennial hairstyle is well and truly back this season.
Below, I've rounded up my favourite side parting hairstyles so you know exactly how to style this spring hair trend, and I've even included some top-tier products to help get the look at home.
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11 Ways to Style a Side Parting for Spring 2026
1. Wet-Look Side Parting
If you want a cool-girl-approved side parting this spring, opt for a wet-look style like Saoirse Ronan.
2. Micro Bob
This trend looks incredible when paired with a sleek bob and sweeping side fringe.
3. Side Swept
For a red-carpet-ready look, add voluminous curls and sweep one side of your parting back with a bobby pin or hairband.
4. Tucked Pixie
A pixie and a side-part? Millennials really will love this style.