“The longer your hair, the higher the maintenance” is something we’ve all probably heard when considering whether or not we should opt for a bob. But I have to admit that as someone with Afro hair, I’ve always been under the impression that getting a bob would be more stress it’s worth.
The truth? Even the shortest of haircuts still requires a lot of upkeep, something that I’m sure low-maintenance girls like myself are heartbroken to hear. However, there are plenty of bob hairstyles around that are perfectly suited to naturally curly and coily hair and don’t require the hours of upkeep you might initially expect.
A few days ago, I sat down with professional hair stylist and brand founder, Charlotte Mensah, to get her honest thoughts on what bob haircuts are the best for Afro hair, as well as how to maintain your own bob at home. Here’s what she had to say...
What Is an Afro Bob Haircut?
Mensah says, "An Afro bob is a bob shaped specifically with textured hair in mind. It honours the density, movement and beauty of curls, coils or stretched natural hair, rather than forcing the hair into a shape designed for straighter textures. It can be sculpted soft and rounded, sharp and graphic, chin-length, shoulder-grazing or layered for lift and movement. The beauty of an Afro bob is that it celebrates shape."
Do Bobs Suit Afro Hair?
"Absolutely! Bobs can be beautiful on Afro hair. In many ways, textured hair gives a bob more character, volume and presence. The key lies in tailoring the cut to your curl pattern, density, shrinkage and how you like to wear your hair day to day. A good bob should work with your texture, not against it", says Mensah.
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Tips for Getting a Bob with Afro Hair
Book a consultation first and foremost so that you can speak to your stylist before doing anything. Understand the look you want to achieve, and talk through how your stylist will approach it. A lot can be uncovered in that conversation.
Bring reference images to help communicate shape, fullness, length and finish, while giving your stylist something tangible to respond to. Come open-minded too, as the right bob should suit both your texture and your features.
Wear your hair as you usually wear it so your stylist understands its natural behaviour. Talk about shrinkage, as a curly bob and a stretched bob can sit very differently. Be honest about maintenance, too. If you want ease, say so. If you enjoy styling, that opens up other possibilities.
Face shape, neckline and the experience of the stylist all matter. A well-cut bob should frame you beautifully, and textured hair deserves someone who understands how to cut for shape.
The Best Bobs for Afro Hair
1. Blunt Bob
If you often blow-dry your hair, try opting for a one-length, also known as a blunt bob. It requires much lower upkeep than a traditional cut and less frequent trims, not to mention it looks sleek and intentional.
2. Layered Bob
If your hair has natural, different-length coils to it, embrace it in the form of a layered bob. This voluminous hairstyle will give your bob effortless structure and requires minimal styling to look chic.
3. Tapered Bob
A tapered bob is longer on top and gradually gets shorter toward the nape of the neck, creating a clean, structured finish that looks put together. It perfectly balances feeling laid-back and looking elegant, and the bob will evolve nicely without any interference needed as it grows out.
4. Fringed Bob
If you want to add some character to your hair, a fringe is the way to go. It will give a bob the appearance of looking refined and well-looked-after, but actually requires minimal care apart from the odd trim.