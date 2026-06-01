I'm a Fashion Editor—This is the Fresh Sandal Colour I'll Be Wearing On Repeat in Summer 2026

From floaty dresses to denim shorts, the formally "dated" white sandal is a versatile and refreshing choice for summer 2026.

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White sandals outfits
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @deborabrosa, @chloekathbutler)
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If there’s one colour that’s a non-negotiable in my summer wardrobe, it’s white. From matching linen sets to summer dresses or bermuda shorts, it gives such a crisp, clean finish, and let’s face it, it looks great with a tan.

I have more sandals than I care to admit, but I recently noticed that the gap in my collection was a versatile white pair to style up my warm weather looks. Not only do they have the ability to make even the simplest of outfits feel put-together and intentional, but also quietly compliment any look without overshadowing it. Whilst black sandals are a classic (and make up the majority of pairs I own), there’s just something about a white sandal that feels fresh and new in 2026.

Effortless dressing is exactly what I’m going for with my summer wardrobe and white sandals are the missing piece in mine, so I’ve scoured Instagram to gain some inspiration into different styles and how to wear them before investing in a pair myself.

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Scroll on to discover six stylish outfits with white sandals for summer 2026 and beyond.

1. Bright Floaty Dress + White Flip Flops

White sandals outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: As much as I love neutral hues, when it comes to summer, I step out of my comfort zone by injecting colour and prints into my wardrobe. A bright, floaty midi dress is a go-to style of mine to throw on and feel instantly put-together, and a pair of white flip flops helps to keep the soft finish.

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2. Cami Top + Palazzo Trousers + White Flip Flops

White sandals outfits

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Palazzo trousers are a god send in balmy summers, and opt ingfor fabrics like hemp or linen ensure they are light and airy. Paired with a cami top and white sandals, it’s an effortlessly cool look and one that I revert back to time and time again.

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3. Linen Shirt + Black Trousers + Heeled White Sandals

White sandals outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Debora’s look is a prime example on how to wear white sandals to the office too. A black tailored trouser, ideally in a linen blend, paired with an oversized shirt and heeled sandals is such a chic look that it is ideal for desk to drinks.

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4. Midi Dress + White Sliders

White sandals outfits

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: I love everything about Emmanuelle’s look: the draped finish and soft beige colour of the dress, the white sliders, and topping it off with a raffia bag, it’s an effortless, and totally French-inspired look that is guaranteed to garner compliments.

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