I have more sandals than I care to admit, but I recently noticed that the gap in my collection was a versatile white pair to style up my warm weather looks. Not only do they have the ability to make even the simplest of outfits feel put-together and intentional, but also quietly compliment any look without overshadowing it. Whilst black sandals are a classic (and make up the majority of pairs I own), there’s just something about a white sandal that feels fresh and new in 2026.
Effortless dressing is exactly what I’m going for with my summer wardrobe and white sandals are the missing piece in mine, so I’ve scoured Instagram to gain some inspiration into different styles and how to wear them before investing in a pair myself.
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Scroll on to discover six stylish outfits with white sandals for summer 2026 and beyond.
1. Bright Floaty Dress + White Flip Flops
Style Notes: As much as I love neutral hues, when it comes to summer, I step out of my comfort zone by injecting colour and prints into my wardrobe. A bright, floaty midi dress is a go-to style of mine to throw on and feel instantly put-together, and a pair of white flip flops helps to keep the soft finish.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Crinkle Maxi Sundress With Shirred Dropped Waist in Lilac
I love the elegant drop waist detail.
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip in White
Havaianas are a go-to flip flop.
COS
Folded Clutch Bag
A raffia bag in summer is a must.
HUNTING SEASON
The Pendant Tagua and Leather Necklace
Cord pendant necklaces are still so on trend right now.
2. Cami Top + Palazzo Trousers + White Flip Flops
Style Notes: Palazzo trousers are a god send in balmy summers, and opt ingfor fabrics like hemp or linen ensure they are light and airy. Paired with a cami top and white sandals, it’s an effortlessly cool look and one that I revert back to time and time again.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Monica Silk Top
Such a versatile top.
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo: Hemp, Red
Our favourite shirt brand has expanded into trousers and this pair is at the top of my wishlist.
ASOS DESIGN
Fenna Premium Leather Flip Flops
These look so much more expensive than they are.
Mint Velvet
Nora Tan Woven Suede Knot Detail Bag
A transeasonal piece.
3. Linen Shirt + Black Trousers + Heeled White Sandals
Style Notes: Debora’s look is a prime example on how to wear white sandals to the office too. A black tailored trouser, ideally in a linen blend, paired with an oversized shirt and heeled sandals is such a chic look that it is ideal for desk to drinks.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Pure Linen Relaxed Shirt
This comes in sizes 6-24, but I recommend sizing up for an ultra-loose fit.
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Straight-Leg Trousers
A linen blend is perfect for summer to keep cool.
AEYDE
Daphne Leather Sandals
Aeyde have perfected chic, minimalist styles.
Le Specs
Outta Love | Black Smoke Mono
Le Specs are known for their stylish, affordable sunglasses.
4. Midi Dress + White Sliders
Style Notes: I love everything about Emmanuelle’s look: the draped finish and soft beige colour of the dress, the white sliders, and topping it off with a raffia bag, it’s an effortless, and totally French-inspired look that is guaranteed to garner compliments.