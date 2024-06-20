I Know You're Stylish If You've Swapped Your Bob for This Anti-Trend Hairstyle

Long hair may not be the trending hairstyle of the year (2024 is, once again, all about the bob), but if you're loyal to your lengths, there are still plenty of hairstyling options at your fingertips.

As someone who has had near-waist length long hair for the past decade, I've learned that there are still plenty of ways to change things up when the urge arises—without resorting to anything drastic. And one of the quickest and easiest ways to freshen up your long hair? Adding in layers.

Whenever I'm feeling indecisive at the hairdressers, or when I'm just a bit overwhelmed by the length and weight of my hair, asking for some fresh layers is my go to. Not only does it make my hair feel lighter, but it adds in a sense of movement and gives a bit more shape to my hair—both when it's worn loose and in an up-do. A classic cut that will no doubt never go out of style, there are tonnes of ways to style your long, layered hairstyle. But, if you're in need of some inspiration, scroll down for the long layered haircut ideas I have bookmarked.

Long Layered Haircut Ideas:

This picture perfectly sums up that fresh-out-of-the-salon feeling. Buoyant bouncy hair styled with soft waves to really showcase those layers.

Adding layers into curly hair is a great way to create and define shape. Plus, taking some weight off your lengths will keep your curls looking tight and fresh.

If you're growing out a fringe, make the most of face-framing layers to recreate this half-up-half-down style.

Clipping back the top section of your hair is a great way to show off your layers.

If you feel like your layers don't look super obvious, adding curls or waves to your lengths will serve to emphasise and enhance them.

This simple but chic style proves that even the subtlest of layers can add shape to long hair.

Opt for dramatic layers at the front of your hair and style them inwards (using your straighteners) for a fresh take on the classic 90s look.

Taking the weight out of longer strands by adding in layers will help to keep your roots buoyant and boosted.

I get it, curling long hair can feel like a chore. But even just adding some shape to the ends will work to enhance your layers and add movement.

If you find that straightening your hair leaves the ends fluffy, adding in layers can help to give it a sleek finish.

One of the great thing about layers is that you'll still have them, no matter how long you leave it between haircuts. Balayage (and texture) will make them pop.

Even subtle layers at the front of your hair can help to add shape if you feel that your long hair is looking tired and boring.

Proof that face-framing layers look as good when hair is worn loose as they do with an up-do.

If you have long hair then you'll know all too well how heavy it can feel, and that this weight can leave hair looking flat. Layers and curls combined will leave it looking (as well as feeling) much lighter and healthier.

Products we love for long hair:

OGX Ogx Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle for Shiny Hair £14 SHOP NOW This argan oil-infused duo multitask to add shine, strength, and softness. My long hair looks infinitely healthier when I'm using these.

Cécred Nourishing Hair Oil £43 SHOP NOW Keep your lengths looking smooth and shiny (and smelling great) with this lightweight hydrating hair oil. Its fragrance blend (oud, sandalwood, musk, and jasmine) is seriously addictive.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Complete Long Multi Hair Styler £400 SHOP NOW Opt for the long version of Dyson's cult AirWrap tool to ensure you can curl the full lengths of your hair.

Davines Oi All-In-One Milk £28 SHOP NOW When you don't have time for a multi-step haircare routine, this light, milky serum really does do it all.

Color WOW Extra Shine Spray £28 SHOP NOW Nothing brings me more joy than being complimented on shiny hair—nine times out of ten achieved via this one-and-done shine spray.