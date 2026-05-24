Whether you're a fan of the short hair trend or not, bob hairstyles are here to stay this summer. I don't have one myself, but I can certainly appreciate this chic short haircut from afar, and as a beauty editor, I love researching the biggest bob hair trends.
This summer, we've seen a shift from blunt bobs and sleek styles to more "undone" finishes. I'm talking texture, movement and lots of choppy layers. Whilst bobs were once considered somewhat high-maintenance, this new trend highlights a more low-maintenance take on the bob, and I'm all here for it. But what do the experts think?
I reached out to Andrew Heasman, international creative director at Rush Hair, to get his take on the biggest summer bob trends of 2026. As you'll see below, Heasman is also a fan of a relaxed bob this season, and there are plenty of ways to wear it for a chic, stylish finish. Keep on scrolling to find out more, but I'm warning you, you might want to book in for a haircut after reading...
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6 Biggest Summer Bob Trends of 2026
1. Butterfly Bob
First up, the butterfly bob. "One of the top bob trends for summer 2026, the butterfly bob will be everywhere," says Heasman. "This cut infuses the silhouette of the classic bob cut with the ‘undone’ essence of a butterfly cut." When it comes to styling, Heasman tells me that texture and movement are key. "I’d recommend using a medium-sized round brush and volumising mousse to heighten the appearance of the graduated layers and amp up the volume without looking overdone."
Get the Look:
L'Oréal Professionnel
Tecni.art Volume Extra Volumiser Hair Mousse
This strong-hold volumising mousse will keep your butterfly bob looking chic all day.
Drybar
Full Pint Medium Round Ceramic Brush
Use this brush for a professional-looking blow dry at home.
2. Midi Bob
If you're looking for a more relaxed version of the classic bob haircut, Heasman wants you to know about the midi bob. "As the name suggests, it falls somewhere mid-length between the shoulder and collarbone," he tells me. "This cut can revitalise the hair to create healthier, fuller, thicker-looking locks, getting rid of split ends and preventing further damage."
Get the Look:
Revlon
Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
A hot brush is the ideal tool to style a midi bob this summer.
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Add a few drops of hair oil for a glossy, healthy-looking finish.
3. Curved Lob
Speaking of relaxed bob hairstyles, you can't go wrong with a lob, and this curved finish looks so chic. "A curved lob is a super-precise shoulder-length bob which curves inwards at the ends, mirroring the silhouette of a ‘C’," explains Heasman. "This exaggerated finish is a new approach to styling what is quite a simple cut—it’s elegant with an essence of drama." To style, Heasman advises lightly spritzing a heat protectant over the hair and using straighteners to accentuate the curve. "Lightly pull the hair towards the chin for a sculpted appearance and finish with a light-hold hairspray to ensure your style stays in place all day."
Get the Look:
Ghd
Mini Slim Hair Straightener
A smaller hair straightener makes styling a bob haircut so much easier.
Living Proof
Exclusive Style Lab Flex Hair Spray
Forget crunchy ends, as this Living Proof hairspray sets your style in place while still allowing for flexible movement.
4. Italian Bob
If you want something super sophisticated, why not try the Italian bob? "The Italian bob pays homage to the Dolce Vita lifestyle, mixing the Milanese aesthetic with your classic big, bouncy blow-dry," Heasman tells me. "It’s glamorous, playful and beaming with styling opportunities, making it one of the more versatile options for summer 2026. The voluminous finish gives the hair a full and healthy appearance, which is always a good look."
Get the Look:
T3
Volumising Hot Rollers Luxe
Hot rollers will help you achieve a bouncy-looking blow-dry at home.
Color Wow
Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray
Don't forget a volumising, root-lifting spray.
5. Micro Mini Bob
"Fun, flirty and totally flattering—the micro mini bob has cool girl written all over it," says Heasman. "This style focuses on precise lines, which naturally enhance softer face shapes, but this style can easily be altered for a more delicate finish." Although there are lots of ways to style this cut, Heasman says it looks great when left to air-dry, which is music to my ears for the summer months. "I’d recommend using a light spritz of texture spray to boost volume and style the hair," he tells me.
Get the Look:
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream
One of my favourite products for air-dried styles.