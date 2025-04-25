Ask anyone about the biggest hair trends of the season, and I guarantee that they will mention the bob hairstyle. Yes, this short hair trend is still proving incredibly popular, and I can totally see why. That being said, I'm not looking to chop off my lengths this summer, so when I noticed a slightly longer hair trend cropping up on social media, I was immediately intrigued.

No, I'm not saying bobs are over, but it seems that lots of stylish people are opting for shoulder-length hairstyles this season. In particular, layered shoulder-length hairstyles.

I know that layers are nothing new (in fact, long layered bobs have been in style for a while), but when paired with this chic hair length, you are left with a sophisticated style that is full of volume and bounce. It's giving me all of the '90s supermodel vibes, and after looking at pictures, I'm ready to give this trend a go this summer. If you're also thinking about refreshing your look but don't want something too dramatic, I highly recommend you keep on scrolling. Below, I've rounded up some of the most stunning shoulder-length, layered hairstyles that will likely have you running to your local salon. If shoulder-length hair still feels a little short, don't forget to check out our guide to the best medium-length layered haircuts, too.

Shoulder-Length Layered Hair Inspiration

Curl the ends of your layers inwards with a hair straightener or a hot brush for a chic finish.

This style looks so sophisticated when paired with a fringe.

See? Told you all the stylish people are opting for this hairstyle this summer.

Layers look amazing on curly hair types.

Hailey Bieber showed off her shoulder-length style on Instagram recently, and it's safe to say that I am in love.

The more volume, the better.

This is giving me all of the summer vibes.

Alexa Chung has long been a fan of this timeless style.

Best Products for Shoulder-Length Layered Hair

BaByliss Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler £35 SHOP NOW A hot brush is such a great tool for styling layers. This one from BaByliss will give your hair lots of volume.

GHD Rise Professional Hot Brush £179 SHOP NOW GHD's brush is a little smaller, so it's ideal for styling those shorter sections of hair.

Arkive Headcare The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray £14 SHOP NOW A texturising spray will also help to add body and movement to layers, and will give your hair that tousled, cool-girl finish.

Ouai Curl Crème £28 SHOP NOW This hair trend looks incredible on curly hair. Enhance your natural hair texture with Ouai's Curl Crème.

Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray £22 SHOP NOW Add volume to your roots with Color Wow's clever spray to help lift your layers and add even more body.