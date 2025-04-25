Bobs Aren't Over, But This Longer Hair Trend Is Suddenly Everywhere Again
Short hair is going nowhere, but these '90s looks are taking over this summer.
Ask anyone about the biggest hair trends of the season, and I guarantee that they will mention the bob hairstyle. Yes, this short hair trend is still proving incredibly popular, and I can totally see why. That being said, I'm not looking to chop off my lengths this summer, so when I noticed a slightly longer hair trend cropping up on social media, I was immediately intrigued.
No, I'm not saying bobs are over, but it seems that lots of stylish people are opting for shoulder-length hairstyles this season. In particular, layered shoulder-length hairstyles.
I know that layers are nothing new (in fact, long layered bobs have been in style for a while), but when paired with this chic hair length, you are left with a sophisticated style that is full of volume and bounce. It's giving me all of the '90s supermodel vibes, and after looking at pictures, I'm ready to give this trend a go this summer. If you're also thinking about refreshing your look but don't want something too dramatic, I highly recommend you keep on scrolling. Below, I've rounded up some of the most stunning shoulder-length, layered hairstyles that will likely have you running to your local salon. If shoulder-length hair still feels a little short, don't forget to check out our guide to the best medium-length layered haircuts, too.
Shoulder-Length Layered Hair Inspiration
Curl the ends of your layers inwards with a hair straightener or a hot brush for a chic finish.
This style looks so sophisticated when paired with a fringe.
See? Told you all the stylish people are opting for this hairstyle this summer.
Layers look amazing on curly hair types.
Hailey Bieber showed off her shoulder-length style on Instagram recently, and it's safe to say that I am in love.
The more volume, the better.
This is giving me all of the summer vibes.
Alexa Chung has long been a fan of this timeless style.
Best Products for Shoulder-Length Layered Hair
A hot brush is such a great tool for styling layers. This one from BaByliss will give your hair lots of volume.
GHD's brush is a little smaller, so it's ideal for styling those shorter sections of hair.
A texturising spray will also help to add body and movement to layers, and will give your hair that tousled, cool-girl finish.
This hair trend looks incredible on curly hair. Enhance your natural hair texture with Ouai's Curl Crème.
Add volume to your roots with Color Wow's clever spray to help lift your layers and add even more body.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
The Square Bob Is Officially the It-Girl Haircut of Spring and Summer—Here's the Proof
Calling my hairdresser ASAP.
By Grace Lindsay
-
Dry Skin and Damaged Hair? Hard Water Could Be the Culprit—Here's What to Do About It
Two dermatologists and a trichologist agree.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
TikTok Says Becoming a "Straight Natural" Is a Hairstyling Hack—I Asked an Expert for the Facts
The debate is over.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Used to Postpone Workouts to Save My Hairstyles—These Sweat-Defying Tips Changed the Game
They always work.
By Maya Thomas
-
All the Chicest People I Know Have Been Dabbling in This Breathtaking 2025 Hair Trend
Futuristic and stunning.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
The Only Aerosol-Free Dry Shampoos That Matter, According to WWW Beauty Editors
Give your tresses a revamp.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Tried Chappell Roan's Affordable Curly Girl Haircare Routine, and It's Perfect for Super-Quick Styling
Further proof that you don't need a lot of money to look good.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Excuse Me While I Gawp at These Incredible BAFTA Beauty Looks
Straight from the red carpet.
By Grace Lindsay