Ask anyone about the biggest hair trends of the season, and I guarantee that they will mention the bob hairstyle. Yes, this short hair trend is still proving incredibly popular, and I can totally see why. That being said, I'm not looking to chop off my lengths this summer, so when I noticed a slightly longer hair trend cropping up on social media, I was immediately intrigued.

No, I'm not saying bobs are over, but it seems that lots of stylish people are opting for shoulder-length hairstyles this season. In particular, layered shoulder-length hairstyles.

I know that layers are nothing new (in fact, long layered bobs have been in style for a while), but when paired with this chic hair length, you are left with a sophisticated style that is full of volume and bounce. It's giving me all of the '90s supermodel vibes, and after looking at pictures, I'm ready to give this trend a go this summer. If you're also thinking about refreshing your look but don't want something too dramatic, I highly recommend you keep on scrolling. Below, I've rounded up some of the most stunning shoulder-length, layered hairstyles that will likely have you running to your local salon. If shoulder-length hair still feels a little short, don't forget to check out our guide to the best medium-length layered haircuts, too.

Shoulder-Length Layered Hair Inspiration

@cassdimicco shoulder-length layered hair

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Curl the ends of your layers inwards with a hair straightener or a hot brush for a chic finish.

@juliesfi with shoulder-length layered hair

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

This style looks so sophisticated when paired with a fringe.

@hoskelsa with layered hair

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

See? Told you all the stylish people are opting for this hairstyle this summer.

@mv.tiangue with curly, layered hair

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Layers look amazing on curly hair types.

@haileybieber layered shoulder-length hair

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber showed off her shoulder-length style on Instagram recently, and it's safe to say that I am in love.

@monamali_ with layered hair

(Image credit: @monamali_)

The more volume, the better.

@salome.mory with shoulder-length hair

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

This is giving me all of the summer vibes.

@alexachung with shoulder-length, layered hair

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Alexa Chung has long been a fan of this timeless style.

Best Products for Shoulder-Length Layered Hair

Babyliss Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler
BaByliss
Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler

A hot brush is such a great tool for styling layers. This one from BaByliss will give your hair lots of volume.

Ghd Rise Professional Hot Brush
GHD
Rise Professional Hot Brush

GHD's brush is a little smaller, so it's ideal for styling those shorter sections of hair.

Arkive Headcare the Movement Dry Texturizing Spray 200ml
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray

A texturising spray will also help to add body and movement to layers, and will give your hair that tousled, cool-girl finish.

Ouai Curl Crème 236ml
Ouai
Curl Crème

This hair trend looks incredible on curly hair. Enhance your natural hair texture with Ouai's Curl Crème.

Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray 150ml
Color Wow
Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray

Add volume to your roots with Color Wow's clever spray to help lift your layers and add even more body.

