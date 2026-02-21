I Read 2000 Comments About the Best Perfumes—These Are the Ones Everyone Loves

I’ve written about fragrance for years (and collected dozens), but nothing makes me question my own taste faster than reading the comment section on any social media platform. Recently, I fell into a very deep rabbit hole while checking out Threads—there were over 2000 comments to be exact—where people were passionately debating the best perfumes of all time. The top comment itself claimed that this would be the place to expect the unexpected.
Finally, something that wasn’t about what’s trending on TikTok or what just launched, but the scents people have actually worn, repurchased, been stopped on the street for, and refuse to gatekeep. I read every single one, screenshotting names, noticing patterns and mentally tallying which bottles kept coming up again and again. And I am so incredibly excited to share my results.
After all that scrolling, a clear shortlist emerged: these are the perfumes people are most complimented onand defend in comment sections, and always come back to. Below are the ones that truly stood out—and yes, a few are already on my vanity.
This polarising fragrance is described as “you either love it or hate it.” That said, this intoxicating floral and vanilla combination has completely won me over, as well as many, many people in the comments.
Mugler
Angel Eau de Parfum
Notes: Bergamot, red fruits, patchouli
The Occasion It's Made For: A good dinner reservation.
To know her is to love her might just be the best way to describe Delina. I’ve never heard a bad review. And although she comes in many forms—Exclusif, La Rosée, or as-is—each iteration of the popular fragrance got a comment.
Parfums De Marly
Delina Exclusif Eau de Parfum
Notes: Pear, lychee, vanilla, musk, evernyl
The Occasion It's Made For: Your wedding day.
Parfums De Marly
Delina La Rosée Eau de Parfum
Notes: Lychee, pear, bergamot, soft wood, white musk, vetiver
The Occasion It's Made For: A fun and girly shopping day.
D.S. & Durga isn’t a specific fragrance; it’s a brand. And instead of just naming one perfume that they love, commenters went for the collector’s take. They have piled up on the different offerings the brand has and named a few favourites.
Notes: Bergamot, green leaf, pear stem, fig, coconut milk, iris
The Occasion It's Made For: Drinks by the fireplace.
Real or fake, everyone knows what Baccarat Rouge smells like. Yes, it’s that good. People both noted Dossier’s take on the scent as well as the OG, and it seems like you can’t go wrong with either. I personally can smell the difference and prefer the OG, but most would say after a whiff of Dossier, close enough!
The Occasion It's Made For: An office siren moment.
Dossier
Ambery Saffron
Notes: Saffron, orange blossom, cedarwood
The Occasion It's Made For: Your daily commute.
If you want to smell like a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, say hello to Light Blue. Sparkling citrus and fruity notes get grounded with a woody base; you’ve seen the ads. Sounds like you need to smell it for yourself.
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Notes: Sicilian lemon, apple, cedarwood
The Occasion It's Made For: A holiday.
I’d describe this perfume as one of my most complimented scents. Apparently, I’m not the only one who feels this way. It’s a fact, everyone loves a vanilla note, and people can’t get enough of this one that resembles an actual fireplace.
