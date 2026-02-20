This Is the Unique Perfume Note That Immediately Makes You Smell Understated and Elegant

Rice perfumes are taking over as my most complimented scents of all time. Scroll down to discover the seven best rice fragrances, according to a beauty writer.

As someone who works in beauty, I’ve collected a lot of perfumes over the years. And with my clear personal goal of smelling as expensive as possible in mind, I like to keep track of the perfumes that earn me the most compliments from family, friends and strangers alike. Most recently, I’ve been noticing that all of my most-admired scents all have one particular note in common, and it’s not one that I ever saw coming. Enter the rice perfume.

What is a Rice Perfume?

Categorised by my TikTok FYP as part of the "quiet gourmand" fragrance category, rice perfumes are subtly sweet and creamy scents that evoke the smell of steamed rice. Because of how subtle the rice note is, it lends itself particularly well to skin scents or to give a delicate, more intimate base to bolder floral, fruity and woody notes.

Best Rice Perfumes

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

The powdery, nutty, and milky appeal of rice notes has made them an increasingly popular note to use in fragrances. And the best part? They smell expensive at any price point. Below, I’ve rounded up the seven most luxurious-smelling perfumes featuring rice notes that have earned me compliments every time I wear them.

Keep scrolling to see and shop the seven best rice perfumes, according to a beauty writer.

The Best Rice Perfumes, Tried & Tested

1. BORNTOSTANDOUT Dirty Rice

2. Zara Romance d'Iris Parfum

3. Celine La Peau Nue

4. Ormonde Jayne Champaca Pure Perfume

5. Creed Love in White

6. Diptyque Paris L'eau Papier

7. Kilian Paris Moonlight in Heaven

