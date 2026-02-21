There’s something incredibly comforting about adopting a uniform of sorts for everyday wear—a handful of key pieces that feel as polished as they are practical, yet remove the daily stress of deciding what to put on. Enter jeans, socks and loafers: a classic, forever-chic combination beloved by some of the coolest women we know.
Styled with denim, however, they lose any lingering associations with strict office dress codes. Jeans offer a softer counterpoint to the loafer’s sharp structure, making the pairing feel relaxed rather than corporate, becoming a go-to formula for smart-casual styling—polished enough to feel considered, yet unfussy enough for everyday life.
And then there are the socks: the simplest way to inject personality into the look. Choosing a shade that coordinates with your loafer will visually elongate the shoe, creating a seamless line with no flash of ankle. A contrasting black or white, as worn by Franny Fyne, adds subtle emphasis without overwhelming the outfit. And for those inclined to experiment, a pop of red, cobalt or even butter yellow delivers just enough contrast to lift the entire look and create a conversation starter.
But what makes this trio so appealing is its versatility. The same combination can be reworked endlessly—turn to rigid straight-leg denim for a sharper feel, or opt for a slouchier silhouette to lean into weekend nonchalance. Add an oversized blazer, a fine-knit rollneck or even a simple white tee, and the foundation remains the same but different.
Really, that’s the beauty of a good uniform. Just scroll below to see the jeans, loafers and socks up to the task.
Shop the Jeans, Loafers and Sock Outfit Combo:
Shop My Favourite Jeans:
AGOLDE
90s mid-rise straight-leg jeans
These straight-leg jeans land just high enough on the ankle for the whole shoe to be in focus.
MANGO
Danila High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
Cream jeans and brown loafers (particularly suede) feels especially chic.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
The relaxed cut of these straight-leg jeans will contrast the formal fit of a loafer just perfectly.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
A great wash.
Citizens of Humanity
Nora straight-leg jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
For more formal environments, a black jean looks particularly sleek.
Shop My Favourite Loafers:
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer suede loafers
Calling all luxury fashion fans—the Saint Laurent loafers are sure to become a staple in any wardrobe.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
Looking for a more formal style with a bit of fashionable flair? This Cos snake print loafer is up to the task.
TOD'S
Gathered leather loafers
Tod's is known for its comfortable yet chic shoes and these black leather loafers are a classic for good reason.
H&M
Loafer Mules
If you, like me, struggle to fit your feet into a loafer, consider the mule style a particularly chic solution.
GH Bass
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
Wine Leather
GH Bass are famous for their loafers, so consider this pair a particularly wise investment.
Gucci
Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer
A classic pair.
Shop Socks
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Socks
No fabric is quote as soft as cashmere, especially when worn on the feet.
Uniqlo
Colourful 50 Socks
If blue isn't quite your colour, Uniqlo offers 47 other shades of this sock.