Turns Out, It's This Easy Styling Hack It Girls Are Relying On to Elevate Their Jeans-and-Flat-Shoe Outfits

Consider the jeans, loafers and sock trio your new everyday uniform... I know I am.

@nlmarilyn @frannfyne @chloekathbutler wear jeans and loafers
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @frannfyne @chloekathbutler)
There’s something incredibly comforting about adopting a uniform of sorts for everyday wear—a handful of key pieces that feel as polished as they are practical, yet remove the daily stress of deciding what to put on. Enter jeans, socks and loafers: a classic, forever-chic combination beloved by some of the coolest women we know.

Loafers, you may have spied, are enjoying a renaissance. Spotted across the spring/summer 26 runways at Calvin Klein, Tod’s, Celine, Bottega Veneta and Victoria Beckham, the formal flat shoe is firmly in the spotlight this season.

@nlmarilyn wears jeans black loafers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Styled with denim, however, they lose any lingering associations with strict office dress codes. Jeans offer a softer counterpoint to the loafer’s sharp structure, making the pairing feel relaxed rather than corporate, becoming a go-to formula for smart-casual styling—polished enough to feel considered, yet unfussy enough for everyday life.

@frannfyne wears grey jeans, white loafers

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

And then there are the socks: the simplest way to inject personality into the look. Choosing a shade that coordinates with your loafer will visually elongate the shoe, creating a seamless line with no flash of ankle. A contrasting black or white, as worn by Franny Fyne, adds subtle emphasis without overwhelming the outfit. And for those inclined to experiment, a pop of red, cobalt or even butter yellow delivers just enough contrast to lift the entire look and create a conversation starter.

@chloekathbutler wears cream jeans cream jumper and loafers

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

But what makes this trio so appealing is its versatility. The same combination can be reworked endlessly—turn to rigid straight-leg denim for a sharper feel, or opt for a slouchier silhouette to lean into weekend nonchalance. Add an oversized blazer, a fine-knit rollneck or even a simple white tee, and the foundation remains the same but different.

Really, that’s the beauty of a good uniform. Just scroll below to see the jeans, loafers and socks up to the task.

