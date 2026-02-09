If there’s one skill editors learn working at Who What Wear UK, it's assembling the classic capsule wardrobe. And, as I’ve been an editor here for almost 4 years, I’ve managed to perfect the art of curating the basics. Be it a pair of COS tailored trousers, the very bestloafers or a bag from The Row, these brands are able to offer timeless elevated essentials that can be dressed up, dressed down and worn on repeat. But what do you do when you’ve become a little tired of the obvious? What if you don’t want to wear the brands everyone else is also wearing?
The answer? Lesser-known but equally brilliant brands that offer quality timeless pieces, with a fashion-forward edge. Despite being a woman quite infatuated with trends, I rely on the staples as a base for each of my daily outfits. From cool-girl cashmere labels to elevated sweats perfect for airport travel and beyond, I've scrolled high and low through the depths of Instagram to see what the chicest dressers in London, Paris and New York are wearing, and pulled together a list of the most elegant minimalist brands.
And with that, these are the 7 alternative minimalist brands to know in 2026.
7 Alternative Minimalist Brands
1. Lisa Yang
Style Notes: When scrolling through edits on Net-a-Porter, there's one brand that often makes me pause for thought: Lisa Yang. Creating simple yet oh-so elegant staples in exquisite colours—be it neutrals, or those unexpected colour tones (think pale pink, ultraviolet or olive green), Yang focuses on cashmere, but also offers a few satin and silk pieces with an enduring appeal.
Lisa Yang
Margy argyle cashmere sweater
LISA YANG
Pleated silk-twill wide-leg pants
Lisa Yang
Felicia cashmere cardigan
2. Meshki
Style Notes: Perfect for minimalists when shopping for occasions, Meshki is the Australian brand that is an influencer go-to for stylish, wearable one-pieces and separates that are effortless, glamorous and affordable. Creating contemporary, form-fitting pieces with sculptural and floral details and subtle colour palettes, Meshki has become known for its tailored pieces and use of draping sheer fabrics.
MESHKI UK
Michelle Cut Out Maxi Dress
MESHKI UK
Marley Satin Pointed Heel
MESHKI UK
Clarrissa High Rise Jeans
3. DONNI
Style Notes: The essentials brand loved by L.A. women, everything you need to know about DONNI is in its tagline: "comfortable, casual, cool." Starting with just a scarf in 2009 by founder Alyssa Wasko, its collections feature loungewear, jackets, basic tees, some of the most perfect flannel shirts and, my favourite item, the taffeta drawstring cargo pant (which Monikh is pictured here wearing).
DONNI.
The Polar Fleece Jacket
DONNI.
The Silk Stripe Simple Pant
DONNI.
The Sweater Rib Cardi
4. InWear
Style Notes: Dedicating its collections to clothing that lives way beyond the seasons, Copenhagen label InWear is the definition of timeless Danish minimalism. Need a chic black coat? Fancy a pinstripe suit? Or just some really elegant knits? InWear is your answer. Coming in slightly lower on the cost side, this is luxury quality clothing and craftsmanship with a more affordable price point.
InWear
Yum Double Breasted Coat
InWear
Ami Striped Wool Scarf
InWear
Tei Fair Isle Knit Jumper
5. Freja New York
Style Notes: I took a work trip to New York late last year, and nearly every block I walked, I saw a woman carrying a Freja New York bag. Sleek, minimal yet made with sumptuous leather, you'd think its simple design would make them slip under the radar, but not mine. I was captivated by the elegance of each bag, because they're classic, but contemporary, too. After my first google search to look them up, I was surprised to find they're not too expensive, either—falling in around the £250-400 mark, they definitely fall into the 'affordable luxury' bracket. With a variety of styles to choose from as well as both gloss and matte leather finishes, this
Freja New York
Alma Bag Tall Black Gloss
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Bag Oat
Freja New York
Ida Bag Raisin Gloss
6. Stylein
Style Notes: If Scandiminimalism is your thing, you need to know about Stylein. Launched in Stockholm 25 years ago, Stylein is a go-to across the Nordic region for elevated, timeless separates. But don't think "minimalist" reads "boring." From luxe leather two-pieces to sumptuously soft and fluffy cashmere, the true beauty in Stylein's collections are in its use of texture. Layer its faux fur over its cotton, wool over silk and look truly chic and expensive, without too much effort and time. I own this suede jacket, and each time I wear it I receive compliments in abundance. If you have a penchant for pared-back ensembles, delight in the world of Stylein.
Stylein
Stylein Wool-Blend Tara Coat
Stylein
Stylein Suede Victory Trousers
Stylein
Stylein Faux Fur Haiza Coat
7. Fforme
Style Notes: Another label hailing from New York City, Fforme's delightfully tasteful clothing is thankfully available far beyond the US. The true definition of quiet luxury, its a favourite amongst some of NYC's best dressed It girl influencers. From Coco Shiffer to Charlotte Groeneveld and Christie Tyler, you're likely to see the Ffrome pop up on the Instagram's of the city's chicest dressers. From tailored trousers to satin dresses in shades of cream, black and crimson, if you love Toteme, The Row and Khaite, you'll love Fforme.