Whatever Your Vibe This Year, These Are the Perfumes You Need to Have on Your Radar

As a beauty editor with a decade of beauty experience and a perfume lover, it's impossible to ignore the rise and rise of fragrance in recent years. In fact, a report by Euromonitor predicts that fragrance will drive 23% of the beauty industry’s overall growth between 2024 and 2029. In short, we're all buying a lot of perfume right now.
And I'm not surprised. You only have to take a scroll on perfume-tok to become engrossed in ever-changing fragrance trends and niche perfume aesthetics (want to smell like a Y2K office siren in New York? Or perhaps a character from your favourite TV show? You can bet there's a fragrance for it). Every day, there is a new mood, and every week, a new fragrance brand is launching.
But if you zoom out from the small microtrends, there's a bigger picture at play. It's not just the types of fragrances we're choosing (such as gourmand perfumes or clean-smelling perfumes), but the behaviours shaping why we're buying them. Fragrance has long been an extension of our identity—much like the clothes we wear or how we do our hair—and the perfumes we spritz can tell us a lot about ourselves, as well as wider societal shifts. After all, fragrance, with all its emotional connotations, can be truly transformative to wear, and I would bet that most people call upon their fragrances to channel a specific mood or boost their confidence.
Ahead, we're charting the biggest fragrance archetypes for 2026, as predicted by fragrance and industry experts. Scroll on to find your perfume personality and the corresponding scents you'll want to discover next.
Find Your Fragrance Archetype
The Minimalist
It's impossible to ignore the demand for "quiet" fragrances that skyrocketed in the wake of the overarching quiet-luxury aesthetic of the past couple of years, and many still want a fragrance that whispers, not shouts. "I think the want for 'strong, beast-mode' fragrances will start to curb," predicts Aamna Lone, a chemistry-trained fragrance expert. "Trends are like a pendulum, and I feel consumers are beginning to bore of these insanely strong fragrance types," she says.
It explains why so many are drawn to fragrances such as Escentric Molecules Molecule 01, Merit Retrospect and Glossier You. These skin scents sit closely on the skin, noticeable to the wearer without overwhelming others nearby. They're incredibly versatile, being able to be worn in intimate spaces such as offices and enclosed without disturbing others (making them a great perfume for migraine sufferers, too). Often, you'll also find them in rollerball or chic solid-perfume format, making them a quieter way to wear and reapply fragrance throughout the day. They are the fragrance equivalent of The Row, Khaite and Toteme.
Alongside this trend, Lone anticipates the rise in "fragrance captives", patented aroma chemicals or fragrance blends that fragrance manufacturers create exclusively for their own use. "I forecast that fragrances with high-quality ingredients and specific captives from fragrance houses will rise. Online, these captives actually draw users in as they tend to be unique in their smell too, allowing exclusivity to the customer and therefore their scent," says Lone. In true minimalist fashion, this archetype is discerning and selective with the fragrances they choose to invest in.
The Storyteller
As the appetite for niche perfumes only continues to increase, the storytellers amongst us yearn for fragrances with a story to tell. Whether they're inspired by narrative-led marketing or harness unexpected fragrance notes, this set of fragrance wearers desires niche fragrances from less well-known brands as a form of self-expression. In fact, Market Reports World predicts niche perfumes will grow 8.54% from 2025 to 2034.
"I am often asked for my smokiest, dirtiest, weirdest fragrance; the more off the wall, the better," says Sarah Reason, owner of independent fragrance and lifestyle store Soliflore. "My customers are drawn to Soliflore because they no longer want heavy-hitters from the fashion houses. The smaller the fragrance house, the better, too. The move towards tiny artisan producers whose heart, soul and artistry are evident in the bottle is really exciting," she says.
Going hand-in-hand with niche fragrance shopping is discovering the independent fragrance boutiques that champion them, offering a more personalised experience beyond the traditional beauty hall counter. "Tiny boutiques are not only where you'll find the most interesting, hard-to-find fragrances, but where the service is extremely personal," says Reason.
"Those of us who have these boutiques have worked exceptionally hard to curate and create really immersive spaces for customers; I see a real hankering for it and the fun, human connection that it brings," she says. "I have very loyal customers, and I have many who have upwards of 20 fragrances from me in their collections. Old-fashioned service will be where it's at, guided by someone who knows your name, knows what you bought last time and can therefore help you fill in the gaps in your fragrance wardrobe."
The Classicist
With more fragrances to choose from than ever before, it's perhaps even more impressive that many still own and wear their one signature scent, remaining loyal to a perfume that they have worn for years. There's a reason why Chanel N°5 remains one of the best-selling perfumes in the world. And alongside other heritage classics like Dior's Miss Dior and modern icons like Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540, it's no surprise that these fragrances have a longevity that transcends decades and generations. They're universally appealing and totally timeless. And the formulas are high-quality, and you know you're investing in a dependable, long-lasting perfume.
"Whilst I am always up for trying the latest fragrance launches, my mum is the kind of person who remains loyal to a scent for her entire life," says Grace Lindsay, Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor. "Looking back, I recall watching her spritz Chanel’s N°5 in the bathroom mirror, and it remains her favourite fragrance to this day," she says. Lindsay points out that remaining loyal to trusted favourites came through as a wider trend last year.
"John Lewis reported Chanel N°5, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 and Chanel Coco Mademoiselle as some of its best-selling scents in 2025, and I can totally see why," she says. "These fragrances aren’t new, but they all hold a timeless appeal, most likely down to their chic, expensive-smelling aromas that never fail to earn compliments. Some might think it’s boring to stay loyal to the same scent time and time again, but I think it takes a certain boldness to know what you like and stick with it, especially in the ever-changing beauty landscape."
There's also an element of nostalgia at play as we rediscover the heritage fragrances worn by our mothers or other important women in our lives, which is often one of our first introductions to fragrance. And fashion houses are responding with reinventions of their most classic fragrances, such as Chanel No°5 L'Eau, a fresher and lighter take on the original No°5, and Miss Dior's playful fragrance sticks that invite a younger generation to discover the timeless floral perfume.