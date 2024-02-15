5 Trends from New York Fashion Week We're About to See Everywhere in 2024

By Remy Farrell
published

After Copenhagen Fashion Week kicked things off to a colourful start, it's time to head over to one of the biggest cities in the fashion month schedule: New York, and as to be expected, the autumn/winter show season is already one to remember. Beyoncé front row at Luar? Snow at Moncler? Living dolls at Marc Jacobs? Only in New York. And while the shows had to contend with a certain other major event (by which I mean the Superbowl halftime show, of course) all eyes were clearly on New York to trend-spot for the year ahead. From Khaite's restrained colour palette and sleek separates to a cacophony of colour and texture at Carolina Herrera, this season was a hotchpotch of high/low dressing, and minimalism vs maximalism. And where do we sit in this diametrically opposed narrative of dressing up vs keeping it cool? Probably somewhere comfortably in the middle (just don't make us choose between heels and flats).

So, out of all of the celebrity sightings, double-tapped moments and runway finales, which trends have risen to the top and are worth noting for the year ahead? Well, we've done the legwork for you. After sifting through the shows and busily discussing our favourite pieces, we noticed a handful of reoccurring trends that we're more than happy to factor into wardrobes, and unlike flash-in-the-pan aesthetics (sorry mob wives), these have the potential to carry on long into 2025 too. As there are still three more cities to go, hold tight for our take on the London, Milan and Paris shows, but until then, keep scrolling for our pick of the 5 key autumn/winter trends to come out of this New York fashion week. Just remember, you heard them here first.

1. A Case For Lace

new york fashion week runway trends

(Image credit: Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho, Rodin Banica/WWD)

Style Notes: In recent years you might have been more likely to spot white lace on coquettish dresses and trimming pretty hemlines than as a sultry, after-dark alternative, but as spring/summer draws to a close, expect to see more of this sheer, suggestive fabric as the dark answer to 2023's ultra-romantic ode to the cute and colourful. Whether worn head to toe a la Gabriela Hearst or layered under a sensible puffer coat as seen at Michael Kors [pictured above], the new way to show a little skin (without having to bear all), is through a lace curtain.

Shop the Trend

Bo lace-trimmed paneled duchesse-satin mini dress
KHAITE
Bo Lace-Trimmed Paneled Duchesse-Satin Mini Dress

Lace-trimmed draped crepe midi dress
Simone Rocha
Lace-Trimmed Draped Crepe Midi Dress

POINTED MESH SLINGBACK KITTEN HEELS
COS
Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels

Silk-blend satin-trimmed lace tank
Fleur Du Mal
Silk-blend satin-trimmed lace tank

Matchmaker lace flared pants
Zimmermann
Matchmaker Lace Flared Pants

Abby suede shoulder bag
The Row
Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

2. Pretty in Pink

new york fashion week runway trends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: After two years of Barbiecore, we were convinced that the pink buzz had died down in favour of hot red, but, before you pack away your pink palette, let's discuss a candy floss renaissance. It might not pack the same punch as fuschia or scarlet, but there's something decidedly chic about this muted pastel, especially for autumn/winter. Just imagine how well soft pink pairs with the other colours of the season—charcoal grey, chocolate brown and of course, winter whites. And if the accessorising at Coach and Carolina Herrera are anything to go by, it looks particularly good with our current rich-looking colour obsession too—luxe burgundy.

Shop the Trend

Veronica bow-appliqué matelassé top
Cecilie Bahnsen
Veronica Bow-Appliqué Matelassé Top

Fitted jacket
H&M
Fitted Jacket

new york fashion week runway trends
Ninety Percent
Tyro Tank in Rose

Bailey Knit Top
Reformation
Bailey Knit Top

SATIN SLIP DRESS WITH FLOWER
Zara
Satin Slip Dress with Flower

Vintage Crewneck Sweatshirt
Reformation
Vintage Crewneck Sweatshirt

3. Tied Up

new york fassion week runway trends

(Image credit: Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho)

Style Notes: Less of a major trend and more of an easy-to-replicate styling hack, the clever use of shoulder-robed jumpers, scarves and neckerchief detailing is a reminder of just how easy it is to take your look from good to great in just one step. There is an art form to this kind of nonchalant draping (see the expert knitwear knotting at Ulla Johnson [pictured above, right]), and generally, matching tones elevates the trend. But should you find yourself wondering how to make an old jumper feel new again, try loosely tying it around a knit dress or across your shoulders. It's the new way to do "old money".

Shop the Trend

Scarf-collared twill shirt
H&M
Scarf-Collared Twill Shirt

new york fashion week runway trends
Jacquemus
Le Pull Rica Draped Wool-Blend Jumper

OVERSIZED SCARF-DETAIL TRENCH COAT
COS
Oversized Scarf-Detail Trench Coat

Reiss Cream Layton Shawl Collar Knitted Top
Reiss
Cream Layton Shawl Collar Knitted Top

Scarf-collar mélange shirt
Toteme
Scarf-Collar Mélange Shirt

Linen blend boat neck knit sweater
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Boat Neck Knit Sweater

4. Back to Business

new york fashion week runway trends

(Image credit: Getty Images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho, Rodin Banica/WWD )

Style Notes: Given that the beginning of the 2020s was all about easing out of workwear and into loungewear, it's only taken a couple of years for us to get back to suits and sharp tailoring. Granted, we aren't quite ready for pinstripes and stilettos, but retro office wear was all over the New York runways, pulling references from everyone from 1950s secretaries to 1980s She-E-Os. If one thing is clear, it's that 2024 marks a return to dressing up for work again, and to get ahead you're going to want to make sure you have a good blazer, collared shirt and pencil skirt in your arsenal.

Shop the Trend

Double-breasted twill trench coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

Cotton-Blend Denim Kick Flare Trouser
ME+EM
Cotton-Blend Denim Kick Flare Trouser

Cord Midi Split Front Skirt
M&S Collection
Cord Midi Split Front Skirt

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Inverted Pinstripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Inverted Pinstripe

Metallic-Buckle Strap Loafers
Charles & Keith
Metallic-Buckle Strap Loafers

Anderson double-breasted cashmere coat
The Row
Anderson Double-Breasted Cashmere Coat

5. Ready, Set, Faux

new york fashion week runway trends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Let's be honest—there's simply no reason to buy real fur when faux fur now looks this good. Big, fluffy, faux coats came back onto the agenda in 2023 as a street style favourite, and in an act of reverse influence, the runway has cottoned onto the undeniable glamour of a statement coat and made it a certified trend for 2024 too. As seen at Helmut Lang and Puppets and Puppets [pictured above], faux-fur coats toe the line between comfort and elegance, delivering a resoundingly chic silhouette that will keep you looking put-together and feeling cosy all winter long. What's not to love?

Shop the Trend

Shawl-collar giant faux-fur monster coat
Raey
Shawl-collar giant faux-fur monster coat

Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket - Ivory
Alo Yoga
Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket

Fluffy coat
H&M
Fluffy Coat

Mango Brindis Faux Fur Coat, Light Beige
Mango
Brindis Faux Fur Coat, Light Beige

Double-breasted shearling coat
YVES SALOMON
Double-breasted shearling coat

Jolene Faux Fur Belted Coat
HUSH
Jolene Faux Fur Belted Coat

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.

In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
