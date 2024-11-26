8 Elegant Winter Trends Londoners Are Wearing Now to Look Wealthy and Keep Warm

From Sloaney sophisticates to Shoreditch trendsetters, it goes without saying that London's street style scene is one of the very best in the world. We might not always be blessed with the best weather in Blighty (and often what we wear comes to down sheer practicality), but every now and then Brits' resourcefulness translates into a trend so unexpectedly cool that the rest of the world can't help but take notice. (And yes, we'll happily take credit for the success of the Barbour and barn jacket and Chelsea boot trend, they're homegrown favourites after all).

The start of any season is always a good time to check out what trends are happening on the streets of London, and this winter is a great indicator of what the style set are wearing as soon as the temperatures drop. Vinyl trenches are perfect in preparation for the inevitable downpour, cosy knits are front and centre for tackling the chill, and you'll see a lot of great coats and boots at the centre of a whole host of looks; but what can we expect will be the stand out buys for winter 2024?

london street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Alongside the usual chic layering formulas and practical pieces, Londoners are focusing on experimenting with expensive-looking colour combinations, seasonal prints, and sumptuous fabrics that have felt particularly fresh over the last six months. So, if you've checked the weather forecast and are looking for some new-season outfit inspiration that won't compromise on comfort, keep scrolling to see the 8 winter trends that people in London really are wearing now.

1. MAXI COATS

london street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Winter coats are our forte, and no style is getting more wear on the streets of the capital than a longline wool maxi. Oversized, tailored, boxy, or slim, this is the outerwear of choice for those who looking for a versatile choice that rises to every dress code.

Shop Maxi Coats:

Na-Kd, Long Straight Coat
Na-Kd
Long Straight Coat

Proof that you don't need to spend four figures to look like you have.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

This shade of grey is so chic.

Roth Cotton Twill Trench Coat
Khaite
Roth Cotton Twill Trench Coat

Honestly, this is top of my dream coat wish list.

Double Breasted Brushed Wool Coat
Filippa K
Double Breasted Brushed Wool Coat

The perfect straight cut.

2. CHOCOLATE BROWN

London street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Noorunisa)

Style Notes: If you'd been looking for a colour to replace reliable black in your rotation, you can trust dark brown to get the same job done. Not only does it go with everything—and trust us, it really does, it's also just as professional without looking so severe. We recommend wearing head-to-toe for a truly head-turning combination, but your outfit will also benefit from pops of brown in the form of chic accessories too.

Shop Chocolate Brown:

Relaxed Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

Such a flattering silhouette.

Mohair-Blend Jumper
H&M
Mohair-Blend Jumper

Tuck into your favourite high-waisted jeans.

Wool Blazer With Pockets - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Wool Blazer With Pockets

This whole suit is a triumph.

Terrasse Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row
Terrasse Medium Suede Shoulder Bag

The Row always get accessories right.

3. SUEDE BAGS

london street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: If we had to choose one bag trend to see you comfortably through to 2025, the choice is easy—it has to be the suede bag. Perfect for winter (there's just something about that soft, luxurious fabric), suede bags have been gathering traction since summer and show no signs of slowing down.

Shop Suede Bags:

Everyday
Russell and Bromley
Everyday Tote

This is already in my wardrobe.

Dash Suede Top Handle Bag
VERONICA BEARD
Dash Suede Top Handle Bag

Isn't this just the cutest?

Suede Leather Shopper Bag - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Suede Leather Shopper Bag

This shade of khaki brown is so versatile.

Classic Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Classic Suede Tote

The high street is way ahead on the trend too.

4. CHECKS

London street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD via Getty Images)

Style Notes: Call it the "Daniel Lee" effect, but the re-introduced Burberry check has us looking at at plaid in all new light, and suddenly checks are popping up in all textures and colours for A/W '24. Raincoats! Scarves! Skirts! Dresses! If you can wear it, you can check it, and after autumn's hero leopard, we've been looking for a strong print trend to be the answer to colour-blocking, and I think we just found it.

Shop Check:

Check-Print Midi-Dress - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Check-Print Midi-Dress

This looks so much more expensive than it's price tag.

Rocking Horse Leather-Trimmed Crossbody Bag
Burberry
Rocking Horse Leather-Trimmed Crossbody Bag

I keep seeing this on influencers everywhere.

Dan Trousers - Check - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Dan Trousers

How good would this be with a dark brown jumper?

Checked Miniskirt
Burberry
Checked Miniskirt

You'll wear this all year round.

5. NORDIC KNITS

london street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: There have been a few great knitwear trends to surface this year, but the Fair Isle knit has been given a fashionable new upgrade and was adopted so quickly by the Copenhagen street style set that it was only a matter of time before it reached our shores too. On milder days, Londoners are eschewing their coats in favour of these statement (read: not "novelty") knits just in time for Christmas, so you don't have suffer through "ugly" jumper days again.

Shop Knitwear:

Jacquard-Knit Turtleneck Jumper
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Turtleneck Jumper

This would be great over a white turtleneck.

Moritz Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater
STAUD
Moritz Fair Isle Wool-Blend Sweater

Wear with everything from mini skirts to loose-leg jeans.

Round-Neck Knitted Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater

Such cute colours.

Fair Isle Stand Collar Sweater
GANT
Fair Isle Stand Collar Sweater

Perfect for curling up by the fireplace.

6. BAGGY DENIM

London street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Style Notes: As enthusiastic as the rumours are that skinnies are making an imminent comeback, the streets would say the opposite as supersized denim is still the fit of choice. Horseshoe, barrel and wide-leg jeans are being paired with sized-up jackets and boyfriend shirts this season (ideal for hiding your thermals), so should you be looking for a casual weekend 'fit that comes fashion insider approved, we'd bank heavily on the double denim pairing that takes five minutes to throw on.

Shop Oversized Denim:

HAIKURE, Janet Distressed Denim Jacket
HAIKURE
Janet Distressed Denim Jacket

No need to size up, this is already a baggy fit.

Emerson Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
NILI LOTAN
Emerson Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

A subtle barrel shape for the sceptical.

The Classic: Denim, Indigo
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Indigo

I love all WNU shirts, including the denim.

Petra Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Petra Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

A much comfier fit than rigid skinnies.

7. RIDING BOOTS

london street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Saddle up! Its time for a knee-high boot trend, and no we don't mean cowboy boots, this time our favourite equestrian-coded look comes in the form of the elegant riding boot. Clean, polished, and impossibly minimalist, the riding boot gives all of the dressiness of a a glam boot with the wearability of an easy flat. What's not to love?

Shop Riding Boots:

Sheila
Vagabond Shoemakers
Sheila

Tall boot perfection.

Leather & Suede Buckled-Strap Knee-High Boots
Charles & Keith
Leather & Suede Buckled-Strap Knee-High Boots

These also come in black, but this sand beige is so chic.

Dune London, Branded Buckle Knee High Boots
Dune London
Branded Buckle Knee High Boots

A chocolate brown riding boot? This is how to tick off two trends at once.

Intouch
Russell and Bromley
Intouch Boot

These come in six different colours and fabrications.

Baby Pink

London street style trends winter 2024

(Image credit: Noorunisa)

Style Notes: Just when we thought we'd seen the last of pink after the Barbie movie, the release of Wicked filled our subconscious with brat green and baby pink, and ultimately it was the pretty pastel that won out. We're calling this colour trend early as it's predicted to be big in spring/summer, but looking around the market now shows the first signs of this sweet shade surfacing just in time for the sunnier times ahead so it's well-worth getting on board now.

Shop Pink:

Sama Jumper - Light Pink - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Sezane
Sama Jumper

Sugary sweet.

Jett Suede Mini Skirt
KHAITE
Jett Suede Mini Skirt

Expect to see celebs in this come party season.

Volly Two-Tone Fringed Appliquéd Alpaca-Blend Scarf
ACNE STUDIOS
Volly Two-Tone Fringed Appliquéd Alpaca-Blend Scarf

I dare you not to feel happier just by looking at this.

Slip Dress With Feather Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Slip Dress With Feather Detail

Now this is a party dress.

Ribbon Jane 05 Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats
Gianvito Rossi
Ribbon Jane 05 Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats

Cute as a button.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

