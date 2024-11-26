8 Elegant Winter Trends Londoners Are Wearing Now to Look Wealthy and Keep Warm
From Sloaney sophisticates to Shoreditch trendsetters, it goes without saying that London's street style scene is one of the very best in the world. We might not always be blessed with the best weather in Blighty (and often what we wear comes to down sheer practicality), but every now and then Brits' resourcefulness translates into a trend so unexpectedly cool that the rest of the world can't help but take notice. (And yes, we'll happily take credit for the success of the Barbour and barn jacket and Chelsea boot trend, they're homegrown favourites after all).
The start of any season is always a good time to check out what trends are happening on the streets of London, and this winter is a great indicator of what the style set are wearing as soon as the temperatures drop. Vinyl trenches are perfect in preparation for the inevitable downpour, cosy knits are front and centre for tackling the chill, and you'll see a lot of great coats and boots at the centre of a whole host of looks; but what can we expect will be the stand out buys for winter 2024?
Alongside the usual chic layering formulas and practical pieces, Londoners are focusing on experimenting with expensive-looking colour combinations, seasonal prints, and sumptuous fabrics that have felt particularly fresh over the last six months. So, if you've checked the weather forecast and are looking for some new-season outfit inspiration that won't compromise on comfort, keep scrolling to see the 8 winter trends that people in London really are wearing now.
1. MAXI COATS
Style Notes: Winter coats are our forte, and no style is getting more wear on the streets of the capital than a longline wool maxi. Oversized, tailored, boxy, or slim, this is the outerwear of choice for those who looking for a versatile choice that rises to every dress code.
Shop Maxi Coats:
2. CHOCOLATE BROWN
Style Notes: If you'd been looking for a colour to replace reliable black in your rotation, you can trust dark brown to get the same job done. Not only does it go with everything—and trust us, it really does, it's also just as professional without looking so severe. We recommend wearing head-to-toe for a truly head-turning combination, but your outfit will also benefit from pops of brown in the form of chic accessories too.
Shop Chocolate Brown:
3. SUEDE BAGS
Style Notes: If we had to choose one bag trend to see you comfortably through to 2025, the choice is easy—it has to be the suede bag. Perfect for winter (there's just something about that soft, luxurious fabric), suede bags have been gathering traction since summer and show no signs of slowing down.
Shop Suede Bags:
4. CHECKS
Style Notes: Call it the "Daniel Lee" effect, but the re-introduced Burberry check has us looking at at plaid in all new light, and suddenly checks are popping up in all textures and colours for A/W '24. Raincoats! Scarves! Skirts! Dresses! If you can wear it, you can check it, and after autumn's hero leopard, we've been looking for a strong print trend to be the answer to colour-blocking, and I think we just found it.
Shop Check:
5. NORDIC KNITS
Style Notes: There have been a few great knitwear trends to surface this year, but the Fair Isle knit has been given a fashionable new upgrade and was adopted so quickly by the Copenhagen street style set that it was only a matter of time before it reached our shores too. On milder days, Londoners are eschewing their coats in favour of these statement (read: not "novelty") knits just in time for Christmas, so you don't have suffer through "ugly" jumper days again.
Shop Knitwear:
6. BAGGY DENIM
Style Notes: As enthusiastic as the rumours are that skinnies are making an imminent comeback, the streets would say the opposite as supersized denim is still the fit of choice. Horseshoe, barrel and wide-leg jeans are being paired with sized-up jackets and boyfriend shirts this season (ideal for hiding your thermals), so should you be looking for a casual weekend 'fit that comes fashion insider approved, we'd bank heavily on the double denim pairing that takes five minutes to throw on.
Shop Oversized Denim:
7. RIDING BOOTS
Style Notes: Saddle up! Its time for a knee-high boot trend, and no we don't mean cowboy boots, this time our favourite equestrian-coded look comes in the form of the elegant riding boot. Clean, polished, and impossibly minimalist, the riding boot gives all of the dressiness of a a glam boot with the wearability of an easy flat. What's not to love?
Shop Riding Boots:
These also come in black, but this sand beige is so chic.
A chocolate brown riding boot? This is how to tick off two trends at once.
Baby Pink
Style Notes: Just when we thought we'd seen the last of pink after the Barbie movie, the release of Wicked filled our subconscious with brat green and baby pink, and ultimately it was the pretty pastel that won out. We're calling this colour trend early as it's predicted to be big in spring/summer, but looking around the market now shows the first signs of this sweet shade surfacing just in time for the sunnier times ahead so it's well-worth getting on board now.
Shop Pink:
I dare you not to feel happier just by looking at this.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
