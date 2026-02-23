Spotted In London: 5 Street Style Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Spring

I might be biased, but I’ve long believed London has some of the best street style in the world. Take a stroll through Central on a sunny day, and you’ll find yourself face-to-face with some of the chicest off-duty looks around. And when that already-stylish city collides with fashion week? You're in for some real treats.
With a wave of new-season trends flooding the capital, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the outfits emerging on London's chicest streets to decipher exactly what the coolest dressers are backing right now. From a bold new animal print edging out its predecessor to the unexpected accessory suddenly everywhere, these are the London Fashion Week street style trends you need to know about now.
5 Street Style Trends Taking Off in London Right Now:
1. Zebra Print
Style Notes: Sorry, leopard—you had a great run. But spring 2026 is ushering in a new wild favourite. Zebra print has officially trotted onto the scene, and London’s style set has embraced it wholeheartedly. No silhouette was spared: I spotted zebra-striped tights peeking beneath hemlines, coats, bold bags and even graphic footwear earn their stripes this week.
Shop Zebra Print:
H&M
Midi Skirt
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
H&M
Pointed Mules
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Falke
Zebra Women Tights
Add a pop of print to your winter rotation.
2. Sports Day
Style Notes: Londoners have always had a soft spot for a sporty twist, but this season it feels more prevalent than ever. As temperatures inch upwards, the style set is leaning into relaxed, athletic staples—think track pants, windbreakers and retro trainers—slightly nostalgic, this trend is set to gain even more momentum as the season unfolds.
Shop Sportswear:
Adidas Originals
Firebird Loose Track Pants
Style these with a simple tee or pair this with a tank top for the summer months.
COS
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
The light cream shade makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Hooded Windbreaker
Wear these with jeans or style with a pair of leggings.
3. Brooch Maxxing
Style Notes: Last year, you couldn’t move through a fashion crowd without hearing the jangle of bag charms swinging. This season, that playful trend has dodged the spotlight. In their place? Brooches—layered, clustered and pinned with abandon. Adding texture, colour and personality in one easy step, don’t be surprised if it catches on fast.
Shop Brooches:
COS
Twisted Ribbon Pin Brooch
Style this over a blazer lapel or use it to secure a scarf.
Anthropologie
Flower Brooch
Style this on its own or stack it up with other styles.
Erdem
Satin Flower Brooch
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
4. XL Aviators
Style Notes: The reign of micro '90s sunglasses is officially over. In their place, oversized aviators have swooped in. Bold, face-framing and just a little bit '80s, these shield-like silhouettes were perched on many of the most photographed faces in town.
Shop XL Aviator Sunglasses:
Jimmy Fairly
The Halo
In my opinion, Jimmy Fairly's glasses are some of the best on the market.
& Other Stories
Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
Whilst I love these in the tortoise shell, they also come in green.
Massimo Dutti
Oval Sunglasses
Style these with a funnel-neck jacket to go incognito in style.
5. Military Moment
Style Notes: While leather jackets and blazers usually dominate these crowds, this season a sharper silhouette is breaking through. Military-inspired jackets—complete with structured shoulders, brass buttons and utilitarian detailing—were out in full force. Having made a strong showing on the September runways, the look is now finding its place in the fashion person's spring styling arsenal.