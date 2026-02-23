Spotted In London: 5 Street Style Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Spring

I've been street-style spotting in London—these are the 5 trends taking off right now.

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends
I might be biased, but I’ve long believed London has some of the best street style in the world. Take a stroll through Central on a sunny day, and you’ll find yourself face-to-face with some of the chicest off-duty looks around. And when that already-stylish city collides with fashion week? You're in for some real treats.

With a wave of new-season trends flooding the capital, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the outfits emerging on London's chicest streets to decipher exactly what the coolest dressers are backing right now. From a bold new animal print edging out its predecessor to the unexpected accessory suddenly everywhere, these are the London Fashion Week street style trends you need to know about now.

1. Zebra Print

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Zebra Print

Style Notes: Sorry, leopard—you had a great run. But spring 2026 is ushering in a new wild favourite. Zebra print has officially trotted onto the scene, and London’s style set has embraced it wholeheartedly. No silhouette was spared: I spotted zebra-striped tights peeking beneath hemlines, coats, bold bags and even graphic footwear earn their stripes this week.

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Zebra Print

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Zebra Print

2. Sports Day

London Fashion Week Street Style: Sports Kit

Style Notes: Londoners have always had a soft spot for a sporty twist, but this season it feels more prevalent than ever. As temperatures inch upwards, the style set is leaning into relaxed, athletic staples—think track pants, windbreakers and retro trainers—slightly nostalgic, this trend is set to gain even more momentum as the season unfolds.

London Fashion Week Street Style: Sports Kit

London Fashion Week Street Style: Sports Kit

3. Brooch Maxxing

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Brooches

Style Notes: Last year, you couldn’t move through a fashion crowd without hearing the jangle of bag charms swinging. This season, that playful trend has dodged the spotlight. In their place? Brooches—layered, clustered and pinned with abandon. Adding texture, colour and personality in one easy step, don’t be surprised if it catches on fast.

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Brooches

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Brooches

4. XL Aviators

London Fashion Week street style trends: XL Aviator

Style Notes: The reign of micro '90s sunglasses is officially over. In their place, oversized aviators have swooped in. Bold, face-framing and just a little bit '80s, these shield-like silhouettes were perched on many of the most photographed faces in town.

London Fashion Week street style trends: XL Aviator

London Fashion Week street style trends: XL Aviator

5. Military Moment

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Military jackets

Style Notes: While leather jackets and blazers usually dominate these crowds, this season a sharper silhouette is breaking through. Military-inspired jackets—complete with structured shoulders, brass buttons and utilitarian detailing—were out in full force. Having made a strong showing on the September runways, the look is now finding its place in the fashion person's spring styling arsenal.

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends: Military jackets

