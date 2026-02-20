The countdown to spring is officially on, and I’m planning ahead by looking at the accessory trends that are set to dominate next season. I’m very much a minimalist when it comes to my clothing, and although this arguably makes everyday dressing much easier, it can often feel too boring and “samey”. And this rings particularly true when the weather is warmer, and I don't have my statement outerwear to act as the focal point of interest in my outfits.
I’m therefore on the hunt for more elevated and trendier accessories that will make my pared-back outfits look more interesting this spring, and for 2026 specifically, it’s all about embracing statement pieces. Think bold brooches that will elevate a white button-down shirt and jeans outfit to pretty lace-trimmed scarves that will take your tank top and linen trousers from basic to cool in an instant. I'm a firm believer that even the smallest of items can take your look from simple to elevated, and the new season has provided me with a number of trendy but equally timeless accessories to freshen up my outfits. And the best part? They all feel wearable for both maximalists and minimalists alike.
Below, I’ve rounded up the seven elegant but elevated accessory trends that I’ll personally be investing in for spring 2026. Keep scrolling to see and shop the trends.
7 Elegant But Elevated Accessory Trends to Copy in Spring 2026
1. Statement Brooch
Style Notes: Once solely regarded as evening attire, brooches have reemerged as the hardest-working year-round accessory in the wardrobes of elegant dressers. Adding instant polish to a lightweight cardigan, classic shirt or tank top, they’re the easiest way to make your outfits look put together this spring.
Shop the Trend:
LOEWE
Frog Gold-Tone Brooch
I'm very into this frog iteration.
AGMES
Ilona Recycled Sterling Silver Pearl Brooch
An elegant, statement brooch can entirely elevate look.
COS
Twisted Ribbon Pin Brooch
This genuinely looks designer.
2. Jelly Sandals
Style Notes: After their resurgence last year, jelly flip-flops are back for another year. Reminiscent of our school days, this nostalgic shoe style will not only add a touch of plaufulness to your outfits but also remain versatile and pared-back enough to style with everything in your wardrobe.
This dilll green hue will pair well with neutrals and bold colours alike.
3. Y2K sunglasses
Style Notes: Y2K-inspired accessories will always get a yes from me, and for spring 2026, it’s all about the sunglasses styles that remind us of the early 2000s. From metal-framed aviators to bold logos, the luxury market is filled with nostalgic sunnies to choose from.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Aube Sunglasses
How cool are these?
CELINE
Oval-Frame Sunglasses
Iconic.
Prada
Runway Sunglasses
These are sure to earn you loads of compliments.
4. Woven-Leather Tote
Style Notes: I absolutely adore my basket bag in the summer. But before I start to bring out my beach-ready raffia styles, I’ll be taking a cue from elegant dressers and relying on my woven leather iterations on the cooler spring days. It’s timeless and versatile, but comes with just the right amount of edge to add interest to an outfit.
Style Notes: Lace-trim detailing is everywhere at the moment, from slinky slip dresses to sophisticated knee-length skirts. However, you don’t have to invest in a new piece of clothing to hop on the trend. A satin scarf with this pretty detail is not only a much more affordable way to incorporate the trend into my wardrobe, but it will also add a polished edge to my crinkly linen separates.